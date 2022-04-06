The Dallas Dish — Sassetta Returns and the Best of Dallas Tex-Mex Lands on Lovers

Known for its seasonal, modern Italian fare, the new Sassetta menu features influences from the Mediterranean region including Southern France, Northern Africa and Spain. (Photo by Thanin Viriyaki)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Sassetta reopens at downtown’s The Joule hotel this week. (Photo by Thanin Viriyaki)

Sassetta will reopen at downtown Dallas’ The Joule hotel this week.

After closing in the Design District a couple of years ago — to make way for the new Carbone — this upscale Italian restaurant reopens this Friday, April 8 in the former Americano space at The Joule hotel. Renovated by designer Jean Liu, Sassetta 2.0 features terrazzo bathroom flooring, bright colors, and artwork including an abstract mural representing Tuscany’s rolling hills. New executive chef Jason Zygmont has created a menu of handcrafted pasta, house-cured meats, seafood, and thin-crust pizzas.

New Tex-Mex concept, Odelay, from chef Julian Barsotti opens on Lovers Lane today, April 6. (Courtesy)

Chef Julian Barsotti’s Tex-Mex concept, Odelay, officially opens on Lovers Lane today.

This new Tex-Mex concept from chef Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Fachini) just had its soft opening last weekend, and will officially open its doors today, April 6, at 5 pm. The new spot will bring a hacienda-style setting with classic dishes and margaritas to a prime section of Lovers Lane near Inwood Village.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe





















Next

After 14 years helming Italian restaurants in Dallas, Barsotti is mixing it up after the success of his delivery-only concept, Ritas & Queso, which launched during the pandemic. Sergio Pinto is coming on board to manage the restaurant, while the bar program will be run by master sommelier Sergio Quijano. Designed by Liz Johnson of Wallace Johnson Studio, the former Cafe Express space has gotten a facelift — a welcoming outdoor patio is set to be completed soon.

Crossbuck BBQ opened in Farmers Branch this week. (Courtesy)

A new barbecue spot from the original pitmaster of Lockhart Smokehouse has opened in Farmers Branch.

Just opened on Spring Valley Road, Crossbuck BBQ is a new BBQ concept from pitmaster Tim McLaughlin. Using barbecue smoking and Asian/French cooking techniques, the menu features items like soy smoked chicken, smoked prime rib, and citrus glazed salmon. You’ll also find sides including miso honey slaw, desert lime hominy, and baked beans.