Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — Trinity Groves Gets a Restaurant Revamp and the Shinsei Team Expands

Plus, More New Dining Concepts to Know

BY // 04.14.22
Julian Rodarte Trinity Groves Beto and Son

Chef and co-owner of Beto & Son Julian Rodarte is taking over as CEO of Trinity Groves' restaurants. (Courtesy)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

Trinity Groves
Trinity Groves is getting a much-needed restaurant revamp.

Trinity Groves gets a new CEO and three restaurant openings this year.

Co-founder of Trinity Groves Phil Romano will be stepping down as CEO of the West Dallas restaurant park, according to the Dallas Morning News. In his place, Beto & Son co-owner and chef Julian Rodarte will take over. Opened in 2016, the Mexican restaurant is one of the longest tenants at Trinity Groves. After the closures of AvoEatery, Souk, and more due to the pandemic, Rodarte plans to open three new restaurants in the area this year, and six more in 2023.

A new Italian restaurant will open in a former Fireside Pies on Inwood Road.

This summer, a new Italian restaurant from the owners of Shinsei (Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing) will debut in a former Fireside Pies on Inwood Road. According to CultureMap, Dea (which means goddess in Italian) will serve house-made pasta, pizza, and other traditional dishes.

 

Mike’s Fried Chicken Dallas
Mike’s Chicken has been serving some of the city’s best bites in the Medical District for six years. (Courtesy)

Beloved fried chicken spot, Mike’s Chicken, is opening a second location this May.

One of our favorite fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Mike’s, is opening a second location in North Dallas on May 12, according to the Dallas Morning News. The family-owned spot debuted in Oak Lawn six years ago and is known for its chicken tenders, half chicken, and sides like Texas toast and biscuits. It’ll be located on Forest Lane across from Medical City Dallas.

