Ocho Latin Cuisine Brings Cocktails, Authentic Bites, and Tunes to Oak Cliff

Several weeks ago, a new Latin American restaurant in Oak Cliff quietly opened up in the Jefferson Tower building. After hearing from friends that Ocho Latin Cuisine was the new spot to go for cocktails and ceviche — and constantly seeing photos of the vibrant interior on my Instagram feed — I finally made a reservation for a Thursday evening.

Located in the very back of a multi-unit retail space (similar to Coco’s Fire and Ice’s set-up in Bishop Arts), Ocho includes ample interior and patio seating. The main dining area is situated right in front of the bar and live music set-up (acoustic tunes by Helio Portales), while a colorful side room is filled with large paintings of leopards, peacocks, and hummingbirds. The string lit outdoor space boasts a large pink, photo-worthy sign that reads “Hola OC.”

I started with the Palomita cocktail with mezcal, tequila, lime juice, El Continero grapefruit cordial, and Topo Chico, mainly for its presentation: a cute, Cantarito clay pot. The lighter cocktail was later overshadowed by my new favorite drink: La Khalo. A bright yellow concoction of mezcal, lemon juice, passion fruit pureé, and chile morita syrup, it was the perfect mix of fruity and spicy.

Amanda’s Board comes with rib eye steak, pork loin, jalapeno sausage, Yuca fries, French fries, and green salad. (Courtesy of Ocho)

Crafted by consulting chef Hugo Galvan (El Bolero, Casa Komali), the food menu at Ocho Latin Cuisine includes shareable appetizers like elotes asados, grilled cauliflower, salads, calamari, and more. We opted for the ceviche crudo with scallops, cucumber, tomato, and onion — a great, light app if you don’t want to get too full before your entree.

For mains, Ocho offers several dishes ranging from chimichurri steak to pan-seared chicken and grilled octopus. You can also find the more classic enchiladas and tacos with a twist — which is what we decided to share for the evening. The chicken enchiladas were served with Oaxaca cheese and a creamy chipotle salsa, while the carne asada tacos included skirt steak, roasted bell peppers, and green salsa. We added on a side of the Yuca fries, which ended up being a favorite. Also, if you’re in a small group or just want a taste of everything, the Amanda’s Board includes a variation of rib eye steak, pork loin, jalapeño sausage, Yuca fries, French fries, and green salad.

Ocho Latin Cuisine also offers three desserts including a coconut Tres Leches, mini churros, and chocolate cake. You can hardly ever go wrong with chocolate cake with berries. The restaurant is now open for dinner Thursday through Sunday and for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. You can make a reservation through Instagram or by calling 214-482-1154.