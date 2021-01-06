Restaurants / Openings

AT&T Discovery District’s Flagship Sushi, Steak, and Seafood Restaurant Is Finally Opening in Dallas

Hawthorn Debuts This Week, And More Local Dining News

BY // 01.06.21
AT&T Discovery District

The AT&T Discovery District is quickly gaining popularity in downtown. (Courtesy of AT&T)

Dallas’ restaurant scene is back at it with new spots opening just in time for 2021. For those who’ve been anywhere near the AT&T Discovery District lately, you’ve probably seen groups dining out on one of the recently opened restaurants’ heated outdoor patios, or families staring in awe at the massive screen showing Wonder Woman 1984 ads. It’s pretty incredible. This weekend, the district’s flagship restaurant, Hawthorn, is finally ready to open its doors, along with a couple of other promising new restaurants in the city.

Here are the newest Dallas dining destinations to know.

Sushi
Flagship restaurant at the AT&T Discovery District, Hawthorn, will offer all kinds of sushi, as well as seafood and steak. (Courtesy of Unsplash)

Hawthorn (Opening January 8)

208 S. Akard Street, Dallas 

The newest addition and flagship restaurant of downtown Dallas’ AT&T Discovery District, Hawthorn is an upscale spot that will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The new restaurant will have a raw bar, as well as full menu of seafood and steak. You’ll also be able to choose from starters like wagyu meatballs and shrimp gyoza, or opt for the sushi menu which includes a signature “Hawthorn Roll” with caviar, lobster, akaushi beef, and more. Hawthorn is currently taking reservations on OpenTable beginning on January 8.

 

Crisp and Green Dallas
Crisp & Green will open on January 12 in Dallas’ University Park neighborhood. (Courtesy)

Crisp & Green (Opening January 12)

6565 Hillcrest Avenue, Suite 140

This Minnesota-based fast casual health food spot is expanding into Dallas this month with its first Texas location at Hilltop Plaza in University Park. From salads to grain bowls, there will be a lot of healthy options to try, as well as free outdoor community workouts taking place at the location. You can swing by for a fitness class and a smoothie or just stop by to try out Crisp & Green’s newest seasonal items.

 

Vidorra Addison
Vidorra is now open in Addison’s Village on the Parkway. (Courtesy)

Vidorra Addison (Now Open)

5100 Beltline Road, Suite 410

A Deep Ellum favorite and Mexican-inspired restaurant has expanded to Addison. The second location of Vidorra offers a spacious, 2,000-square-foot patio, as well as delicious cocktails, tequilas, and Mexican-inspired dishes that the first location became popular for. Enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos, and more are available for brunch, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. And happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm.

X