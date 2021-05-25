5 New Dallas Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To

From several popular restaurant debuts in Texas to a brand new sushi spot in Lower Greenville, these are five new Dallas restaurants to look forward to.

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main Street

A Pan-Asian restaurant concept from Florida, the first Texas location lands in Deep Ellum. Opening this November, according to Dallas Morning News, the restaurant comes from four friends who regularly travel to Asia. Offering Malaysian, Thai, and Chinese street foods, this spot is really a place to explore different dishes. Popular items on the menu include pork belly baos, pad thai, curry duck noodles, and more. There will also be Tiki-inspired cocktails, as well as saké and Japanese whisky. Brunch offerings include Pandan Kaya pancakes and kimchi Bloody Marys.

D.L. Mack’s is the newest dining concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group. (Courtesy)

D.L. Mack’s

6501 Hillcrest Avenue

From Vandelay Hospitality Group comes yet another new dining concept: a Chicago-style tavern. The new Park Cities spot, scheduled to open this September, will give its focus to what the city does best: thin, cracker crust pizzas. The 2,400-square-foot space will feature an outdoor garden patio, as well as “a comfortable old-world setting inspired by iconic Lincoln Park brownstone-clad institutions,” according to a release. Apart from pizza, D.L. Mack’s will also offer the restaurant group’s famous martinis, as well as other American dishes inspired by the Windy City.

Swipe













Next

New omakase restaurant, Shoyo, is gearing up to open in Lower Greenville this summer. (Courtesy)

Shoyo

1916 Greenville Avenue

Gearing up to open this summer, this new omakase-style sushi restaurant from former Nobu chef Jimmy Park has taken over the former Daddy Jack’s space next to Leela’s Wine Bar. The new spot will offer sashimi, walnut stuffed crepes, sumi-ika, and more sushi dishes. Omakase is where you allow the chef to choose what you’ll eat, offering diners a special, tasting-focused experience.

L.A.-based Dave’s Hot Chicken opens its first Texas location in Far North Dallas. (Courtesy)

Dave’s Hot Chicken

14750 Preston Road

If you thought the hot chicken trend in Dallas was slowing down, think again. The first Texas location of this Los Angeles-based restaurant is set to open in Far North Dallas on Friday, May 28. Originated as a late-night pop-up restaurant, co-founder and chef Dave Kopushyan (Bouchon) opened the first brick-and-mortar spot in East Hollywood in 2018. Known for their tenders and sliders, Dave’s heat levels range from No Spice to Reaper. Sides include kale slaw, mac and cheese, fries, and more.

Get your pizza by the square at Slices – brand new in Uptown. (Courtesy)

Slices Pizza

2025 Cedar Springs Road, Suite A

Over in Uptown, a new pizza spot has quietly set up shop. Aptly called Slices, it serves Sicilian-style pizza by the slice (or actually, the square). According to the website, the restaurant imports custom ovens, custom black steel pans, 00 flour, tomatoes, and olive oil from Italy. Founded by former mob boss Michael Franzese, the pizza concept has locations in California, Washington, and now, Texas. Pizzas include classics like Margherita and Meat Lover, as well as signature pies like BBQ pulled pork and smoked brisket.