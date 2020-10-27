PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
    Fashion / Wellness

    The Best — and To Be Honest, the Sexiest — Hand Sanitizers We've Tried

    A Very 2020 Product Roundup

    BY // 10.27.20
    The following disinfectants do their good work without any sticky mess, and often leave a scent so alluring, we'd apply them like perfume.
      A skit in last weekend’s Adele-hosted Saturday Night Live cleverly captured this idea: so much of 2020, if shown out of context, is bizarre, unsettling, and occasionally extremely weird. For example, if you told me this time last year I would be culling a list of my favorite hand sanitizers today, I’d worry you might have ingested your key chain Purell.

      But here we are! With a list of — honestly — pretty sexy hand sanitizers (another phrase I’d deem unthinkable in 2019). The following disinfectants do their good work without any sticky mess, and often leave a scent so alluring, I’d apply them like perfume. Wild.

       

      Restore Hand Gel by Cowshed

      Restore Hand Gel by Cowshed, $28

      This luxe hand sanitizer is stocked in every Soho House and at the front desk of the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, where I bee lined too every time I walked through the lobby during a summer staycation, has the amazing melt-in-your hand effect that’s weirdly addictive.

       

      Meli Hands

      Meli Hands Citrus Grove, 2oz Spritzer $11.00

      Two Dallas mothers created the aromatic Meli Hands, which pairs aloe vera, Vitamin E, and essential oils with alcohol for a surprisingly luxurious product. Like most great sanitizers, Meli Hands comes in a pretty glass bottle, so I felt safe leaving the signature citrus spritzer it in my car. I wish I hadn’t now — people have been using it so obsessively I’m about to run out.

      DS&D Urga – Big Sur After Rain

      Big Sur After Rain Spray Hand Sanitizer, $30 at The Conservatory

      The Conservatory’s Shasa Mitchum alerted me to DS&D Urga’s bizarrely good smelling hand sanitizer. After testing it in the Highland Park Village shop, I couldn’t stop smelling my hands, which transported my Dallas-bound self to a misty California path flanked by Redwood trees.

       

      Grown Alchemist Hydra-Hand Sanitizer

      Grown Alchemist 1.7 oz. Hydra-Gel Hand Sanitizer, $14 at Neiman Marcus

      Their minimalistic, unisex packaging is soothing all on its own, but Grown Alchemist’s new hand sanitizer, with its hydrating powers and a medicinal, spa-evoking scent, could put most minds at ease.

       

      Supernatural Extrasensory Hand Sanitizer

      Extrasensory Hand Sanitizer by Supernatural, $25

      I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this sustainable, natural product from Dallas entrepreneur Suzy Batiz (creator of Poo-Pourri) is the unicorn of hand sanitizer.

