Four New Dallas Restaurants Doing Takeout Right

Almost six months into social distancing, we’ve rounded up some of the best new Dallas restaurants to order takeout from.

Thunderbird Pies

14910 Midway Road, Addison (Zoli’s Pizza)

A new pickup and delivery-only venture from the team behind Cane Rosso and Zoli’s, Thunderbird Pies is a Detroit-style pizza joint. Delivery is only available within a seven mile range of the restaurant, — just click “Pick Up” first in the Uber Eats app.

There are eight different options to choose from, including the Honey Bastard from Cane Rosso, Blind Pig, and Santana Champ. I went with the Drip Pan with house sauce, hot soppressata, Motor City sausage, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers — it was wonderful. Thunderbird Pies is open from Sunday through Thursday from 3 pm until when pizzas sell out.

(Courtesy of Standard Service)

Standard Service

5631 Alta Avenue, Lower Greenville

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

Although the second location of Standard Service does currently offer dine-in service, I opted for takeout from the new Lower Greenville restaurant. Starting with the squash and ricotta flatbread appetizer was the best decision I made all week. The roasted shallot jam paired with whipped ricotta is a perfect pairing, as well as some zucchini, squash blossom, Aleppo pepper, olive oil, mint, and sea salt baked into the warm crust. For an entree, the Buffalo chicken sandwich with blue cheese slaw is also a must-try. Also, don’t miss the coconut cream pie for dessert.

Try Mendocino Farms’ avocado and quinoa superfood ensalada for the superfood krunchies.

Mendocino Farms

2000 Ross Avenue, Downtown

Debuting in Dallas right before the city shut down, popular California sandwich shop Mendocino Farms has now reopened for dine-in and takeout. On a recent lunch break, I decided to take a drive to downtown, opting for a Green Goddess Tuna Sandwich with house-made green goddess dressing, butter lettuce, and pickled red onions. Don’t forget to add on a flourless chocolate cookie — it’s somewhat healthy, and definitely worth it.

(Courtesy of Bowldega)

Bowldega

1400 Hi Line Drive, Suite 120, Design District

Located at the AMLI apartments in the Design District, Bowldega is situated inside of the on-site bodega (hence the punny name). The spot offers a lot of base options, like açaí, pitaya, coconut, matcha, blue majik, and chia pudding. Choose two then top with granola, fruit, nuts, and more healthy goodness. Being a newbie to this particular superfood (I know, I’m extremely late to the game), I paired açaí and matcha with honey almond granola, blueberries, strawberries, pumpkin seeds, and almonds. By the time I got home with my cup of very cold ingredients (about a 10 minute drive), everything was still perfectly intact and delicious.