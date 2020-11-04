PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Restaurants / Openings

Nick Badovinus’ Yo Lobster Opens in Highland Park Village

New Seafood Pop-Up Offers Gourmet Rolls, Oysters, and Snow Crab Claws

BY // 11.04.20
Yo! Lobster

Yo! Lobster is now open in Highland Park Village. (Courtesy of HP Village)

Another Nick Badovinus pop-up concept has arrived, this time in Highland Park Village. The newest addition to his ever-expanding restaurant repertoire in Dallas, Yo Lobster is now offering gourmet lobster rolls, oysters, snow crab claws, champagne, and spritzers out of Badovinus’ former Perfect Union Pizza Company space.

Currently open for dinner-only, seven days a week, this seafood concept takes dine-in reservations (and has a charming outdoor patio) from 5 to 10 pm.

In keeping with its newly launched Instagram of sun-soaked beach setups, nautical New England scenes, and even Jackie O, Yo Lobster’s menu has a coastal influence. A cold bar section includes ceviche and East Coast oysters, while the crispy bar serves seafood favorites fried. There are tacos, chowders, and a smoked trout Ceasar, but the main attraction will likely be the lobster rolls, each priced between $27 to $30. The Texas roll is a warm, fried, bacon and jalapeño dish, while the chilled California is topped with avocado and pico. There are classic Connecticut and Maine rolls, but you can spice things up with a “voodoo” Louisiana roll.

Yo! Lobster
Five different kinds of lobster rolls are on the Yo Lobster menu. (Courtesy of Highland Park Village)

The drink menu keeps it light and breezy, with prosecco spritzers, a beer and wine selection, vodka high-balls, and a “Cape Cod Slush” with cranberry and lime. And soon, happy hour (4 to 6pm) will render some of those drinks — as well as some bites — half price.

In true Badovinus fashion, there is a burger on Yo Lobster’s menu. Actually, there are three, including one featuring — you guessed it — lobster.

X