Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2023 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go
Get Your Turkey Fix from Top Restaurants Like Quarter Acre, Al Biernat's, Monarch, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 10.24.23
Thanksgiving 2023 is coming up fast and Dallas restaurants are already releasing their menus for the holiday. Take a break from cranking open cranberry sauce cans and pick up a lovingly crafted meal at one of your favorite local spots or book a reservation for a nice dinner. Happy holidays!
Quarter Acre
This Thanksgiving, this new Lower Greenville hot spot is offering a take-home package for four people with two main course options: smoked turkey breast ($295) or slow-cooked leg of New Zealand lamb ($325). The package includes sides of charred carrots, glazed shallots, and pomme dauphinoise, as well as sourdough, New Zealand butter, and Tajin popcorn.
Order by November 15 for pick up on November 22.
For $98 per person, this new farm-to-table restaurant at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is offering a five-course pre-fixe menu for Thanksgiving dinner. The meal will start with a hot cider amuse, and continue with pumpkin panna cotta, lobster bisque, a choice between pork belly or foie gras, roasted turkey, and a choice of pecan pie or apple pie.
You can also pick up lunch on-site or to-go for $44. It’s a plate of turkey, braised dark meat, potato custard, green bean sauté and cornbread stuffing, and a choice of apple or pecan pie served with vanilla ice cream.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
For $75 per person, this sky-high restaurant at The National is offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner from 2 pm to 9 pm. The specialty menu includes Black Truffle Turkey, Pumpkin Gnocchetti, Confit Turkey Leg, Wood Oven Roasted Green Beans, and a Brioche stuffing. Guests can also add on the Pumpkin Tiramisu dessert for $16. The regular menu will also be available.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Thanksgiving, this favorite Dallas steakhouse is offering a takeout menu featuring everything from turkey and prime rib to deviled eggs and lobster risotto. A selection of red and white wine and bottles of pre-mixed house cocktails (espresso martini, barrel-aged Old Fashioned, and grapefruit martini) will be available. Place your order by calling either location or visiting the website by November 20.
This new butcher shop at The Shops of Highland Park is also offering Thanksgiving dinner essentials for pick-up on November 22. Meats such as whole uncooked turkey (12 to 14 pounds), prime rib (serves two to 16), and whole beef tenderloin (about 2.6 pounds) will be available, as well as sides like cornbread dressing, green beans, mac and cheese, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, yams, and more.
Call to pre-order through October 31 for 10 percent off your purchase, or from November 1 through 10 for five percent off. The last day to pre-order will be November 16.
The Statler hotel’s new American bistro is hosting a Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, November 23 from 4 pm to 10 pm. For $50 per person (and $25 for kids), indulge in butternut squash soup, turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffed focaccia, and more.
Do something different this Turkey Day and order from this local seafood spot’s Thanksgiving pickup menu. Offerings include mini potato latkes, bruschetta ciabatta crostinis, charcuterie boards, herbed/brined chicken, shrimp cocktail skewers, roasted salmon dip, seasoned/seared beef tenderloin, stuffed sweet potatoes, rustic apple sausage, and rosemary ciabatta stuffing. For dessert, opt for a whole key lime pie and/or pumpkin spice pie.
Order for pickup 24 hours in advance.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
For $135 per person (and $50 for kids), spend this Thanksgiving at this Travis Street gem. Each meal includes bread service, butternut squash soup or fall salad, and an entree choice of grilled pastrami couloutte, agnolotti, snapper, or turkey with fixings. Sides come family-style and include pomme puree, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and more. The dessert is a family-style selection of pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and apple-vanilla ice cream.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This favorite Dallas seafood restaurant is hosting a three-course Thanksgiving feast this year for $59 per adult and $29 for kids. Dishes include turkey, sides, and dessert. You can also add on Florida Stone Crab claws for an extra price, as well as two cocktails — Holiday Nog and Hearthside Old Fashioned. A new pumpkin spice mousse cheesecake is also on the menu.
Pecan Lodge
Deep Ellum
2702 Main St
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
Popular Deep Ellum barbecue joint, Pecan Lodge, is now taking to-go orders for Thanksgiving. Offering a selection of smoked meats (smoked turkey, sliced ham, beef tenderloin, brisket, and more), sides like stuffing and baked beans, and dessert, the Pecan Lodge Catering Facility will be on-site to hand out orders — with instructions for reheating — from November 17 through 22.
Just order by November 18 by 5 pm.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
For $75 per person, this HALL Arts Hotel restaurant is offering a three-course pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu during brunch and dinner hours. Dishes include a Harvest Salad, Prosciutto-wrapped Turkey Breast Roulade, and Spiced Pear Cobbler. The full regular menu will be available as well.
This popular New York-based Italian joint is hosting Thanksgiving for the non-Turkey fanatics from 1 pm to 9 pm. The full menu will be available including favorites like spicy rigatoni vodka, veal parmesan, prime porterhouse, carrot cake, and more. Its sister restaurant, Carbone VINO, will also be open next door from 1 pm to 8 pm.
This Thanksgiving, this Arlington hotel is hosting a Grand Brunch Buffet for $95 per person (and $45 for kids). The buffet will feature a selection of traditional holiday dishes and interactive stations accompanied by live music. There will be a seafood display, cheese/charcuterie, salads, soup, turkey, chicken, salmon, pork, steak, classic Turkey Day side dishes, and dessert. The famous 11-Layer Carrot Cake is a must-try.
For $155 per adult (and $65 for kids), the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek’s signature restaurant is hosting a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner. The menu includes slow-roasted heritage turkey with cornbread stuffing, oak-smoked king salmon atop a buckwheat waffle, and a roasted acorn squash bathed in bourbon maple syrup. For dessert, guests will have the choice of maple bourbon pecan pie, pumpkin pie, or caramel-apple cheesecake.
Switch things up this year by spending Thanksgiving dinner at this favorite Dallas sushi restaurant. The Uptown spot will be open from 5 pm to 9:30 pm on November 23, and serving dishes like Black Cod with Miso, New Style Sashimi, and Yellowtail Jalapeño. If you prefer to dine at home, Nobu is offering catering options such as the Nobu Classic Family Style Dinner and Wagyu Taco box.
Meddlesome Moth
Design District
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207 | Map
Book a table at this Design District gem between 11 am and 3 pm on November 23 for Thanksgiving Brunch. The restaurants will be featuring a Moth Thanksgiving Plate with roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, butternut squash mash, smoked gouda and pork belly macaroni and cheese, cranberry chutney, and a hot buttered roll for $32 per person. Additional offerings include airline chicken with sides for $26, and regular brunch favorites.
For takeout, the restaurant is offering family-style sides for $10 to $12 each (serves two to three people). Call to pre-order.
For $100 per person (and $40 for kids), head to Knox Bistro on November 23 for a three-course Thanksgiving feast. First course options include endive salad, cauliflower soup, and salmon carpaccio. For mains, guests will have a choice of turkey, filet au poivre, or grilled Scottish salmon. And don’t miss either the pecan pie or roasted squash and pumpkin tart for dessert.
This Snider Plaza barbecue joint is offering Thanksgiving specials this Turkey Day to pick up and take home. You can order a whole smoked turkey, smoked salmon, honey glazed ham, as well as sides like sweet potato casserole and garlic mash. All dishes serve eight to 10 people.
Order now through November 4 and use code TURKEY23 to receive a 10 percent discount. The deadline to pre-order is November 18 for pick up on November 22.