Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2023 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

This Thanksgiving, this new Lower Greenville hot spot is offering a take-home package for four people with two main course options: smoked turkey breast ($295) or slow-cooked leg of New Zealand lamb ($325). The package includes sides of charred carrots, glazed shallots, and pomme dauphinoise, as well as sourdough, New Zealand butter, and Tajin popcorn.

Order by November 15 for pick up on November 22.