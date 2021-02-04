Anju Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Dallas’ 7 Best New Restaurants for the Last Weeks of Winter

Asian Fusion, Tapas, Vegan, Indian, and So Much More

BY // 02.04.21
Arboretum Annie saw her shadow this Tuesday, which means six more weeks of winter. Thankfully, we have some new restaurants in Dallas to keep us full and warm for those extra cold weeks ahead. From new Asian fusion bars to vegan havens and an iconic Chinese chain restaurant, these are Dallas’ best new restaurants.

Anju

2901 Thomas Avenue

A new Asian restaurant inspired by the soju bars of Korea has taken over the former City Council Bar spot in Uptown. Anju comes from One Esca’s Michael Kim and chef Don Flores (City Hall Bistro). Until the official grand opening in March (renovations of the indoor and patio space will soon take place), you can get a preview of the new menu for dine-in or takeout. It includes kimchi and pork belly tacos, lobster lo mein, a Karaage chicken sandwich, and more. But it’s the pork belly buns, angus dumplings, and Korean chicken wings that were stand-outs for us during a recent visit. There’s also a weekend brunch menu with shrimp and grits, duck congee, and chicken and waffles.

The goal for Anju was to have a different kind of place to go out in Uptown — whether to start the night or end the night, Kim tells PaperCity. A staple drink of the new restaurant is somehg, a mix of soju and Bud Light beer. They’ll also have a cocktail menu with some Asian and classic American creations. Kim also has a new restaurant in the works for downtown McKinney called Mad for Chicken — a Korean chicken concept from New York.

The Trove

320 W. 7th Street

This new hybrid tapas lounge and jewelry store in Bishop Arts just opened on 7th Street in the former Aesop space. According to their Instagram, the spot serves “craft gemstone-themed cocktails” as well as tapas like guacamole, street corn, and salads from Thursday through Sunday. The concept comes from Coco’s Fire and Ice and Ely Artisans jewelry, which is sold at the lounge.

 

Belse Plant Cuisine Dallas
Belse Plant Cuisine will have vegan bites like watermelon sushi. (Courtesy)

Belse Plant Cuisine (Opening February 5)

1910 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1400

Opening right next door to downtown’s historic Majestic Theater, this new vegan concept comes from Los Angeles’ Little Pine owners (fun fact: famous musician/producer Moby was originally one of them). The new spot will initially open for dinner, with brunch and lunch to follow. The plant-based menu consists of shared plates like a ketchup flight (we’re down to try new things), crispy cauliflower, watermelon sushi rolls, and more. There will also be salads and entrees including an Impossible burger, mac and cheese, panko crusted piccata, and a black bean pupusa. Even as a carnivore, I’m intrigued.

Ame (Opening in February)

418 N. Bishop Avenue

Taking over the former Hattie’s space in Bishop Arts, this new upscale Indian restaurant comes from the owners (mother and daughter, Afifa and Sabrina Nayeb) of the Farmers Market’s 8 Cloves.

 

Marriott Dallas Uptown dining
Marriott Dallas Uptown’s main restaurant is Good Graces.

Good Graces (Opening February 10)

3033 Fairmount Street

At the newly opened Marriott Dallas Uptown Hotel, this new globally-inspired restaurant will be opening soon. Chef Juan Pablo Silva will head the kitchen that offers locally-sourced dishes like Gulf Coast oysters, Texas steak, seafood, and more.

Carte Blanche (Opening in March)

2114 Greenville Avenue

This new restaurant and bakery from husband-and-wife Casey and Amy La Rue is taking over the former Mudsmith space in Lower Greenville this spring. Initially a pop-up dining concept, Carte Blanche will debut as a two-in-one bakery in the mornings and elegant tasting menus at night.

 

HaiDiLao Hot Pot Frisco
HaiDiLao Hot Pot’s first DFW location will open in Frisco this March. (Courtesy of HaiDiLao)

HaiDiLao Hot Pot (Opening in March)

9244 Prestmont Place, Suite 200, Frisco

This highly-anticipated Chinese chain restaurant has announced an opening timeline for its first DFW location in Frisco — early March — inside of the new Frisco Oasis development. The spot is known for its extravagant hot pot service, which includes hot pots filled with meat, seafood, and more.

X