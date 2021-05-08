Century Square
Foodie Events / Restaurants

College Station’s Foodie Dream — Dine Around Lets You Try All of Century Square’s Best Restaurants

One Night in College Station That You'll Remember

BY // 05.07.21
If you are a foodie, there’s an event on the horizon you need to know about, because it’s a prime opportunity to taste everything Midway’s Century Square development has to offer. Which is a lot. Visit College Station is teaming up with Century Square for Dine Around.

This culinary extravaganza takes place on one day only — Saturday, May 15 — and you don’t want to miss it. We’ve got all the details, so prepare yourself for some good eating. And drinking. And enjoying the run of the mixed-use district that’s changed how people look at what developments can be in the Bryan-College Station area.

Blaze and Sweet Paris are but two of the restaurants participating in Century Square’s Dine Around.

First, this is a mobile-exclusive event. Grab your phone and get your pass — it’s your ticket to savor all that the Century Square restaurants and eateries have to offer, and we’re talking delicious food and drinks from establishments including, but not limited to, the following:

1791 Whiskey Bar
Clean Juice
Harvest Coffee Bar
Hey Sugar
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
I Heart Mac & Cheese
Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina
Mo’s Irish Pub
Piada Italian Street Food
Pokeworks
Porters: Dining + Butcher
Sharetea
Sweet Paris Crepêrie & Café
The Canteen

Sharetea is gearing up to share some deliciousness during Dine Around.

The format is simple: Click here and you’ll be taken to a page that includes a “Buy Now” button. Click the button, choose the number and type of tickets you want, process your secure payment, then wait for the text, which should arrive instantly.

Tickets cost only $15 for adults and $8 for kids 10 and under and each ticket gets you a taste at almost every Century Square restaurant. Yes, it’s $15 for a center full of dining opportunities.

On the big day, bring your phone and present your pass to the staff at each restaurant you stop at. Yes, you can visit all of them if that’s what you want. In fact, it’s encouraged. Eat and drink to to your heart’s delight. Hawaiian Ahi Chicken, Frozen Margaritas, Cheesburger Shalaylee’s, Organic Juices or Brisket Tacos. . . the list is nearly endless. These Century Square restaurants are pulling out all the stops, trying to give everyone a taste of their best.

An added bonus? There is also a great cause involved: The Brazos Valley Food Bank. The full proceeds from every Dine Around ticket purchased will benefit that great organization, which is helping thousands of local individuals and families dealing with food insecurity. You’ll enjoy top food, drinks and music, all while knowing that your admission fee will help someone in need.

“Century Square has become the epicenter for culinary talent in Bryan-College Station, attracting some of the city’s finest restaurants and chefs,” says Shannon Bedinger, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Midway. “We invite all residents who love good food and drinks to join us to sample the fare, enjoy The Green and support the Brazos Valley Food Bank.”

Yes, Century Square boasts an impressive green space that a number of restaurants look right out onto. There is even a replica old porch dubbed The Front Porch on the lawn where live music acts perform on Friday and Saturday nights, including the night of the Dine Around.

Music and endless noshing opportunities? What more could you want?

“Visit College Station is very excited to implement this new event in partnership with Century Square,” says Kendra Davis, event coordinator at Visit College Station. “College Station has quickly become a foodie’s paradise, and this event is a perfect way to showcase all of the unique restaurants at Century Square to both locals and visitors, while also being able to give back to the community through an act of selfless service.”

Pro tip: Follow Century Square on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to keep up with all of the events and happenings related to Dine Around and everything else going on at Century Square, because there’s always something fun to do at Brazos Valley’s premier community gathering center. On these 60 acres, you’ll find two hotels — The George and Cavalry Court — 60,000 square feet of prime office space, and interesting stores and restaurants.

See you at the Square!

What: Dine Around
Where: Century Square
When: May 15, from 5:30 pm until 9 pm
Price $15 for adults, Children (10 and under) $8

For much more on Midway and all its developments, check out its new, reimagined District website.

