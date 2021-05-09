If George Springer Makes Astros Fans Sad, Yordan Alvarez Should Bring (Near) Eternal Joy — This Astros Star is Still Just Getting Started

Jose Altuve almost always finds himself in the spotlight these days. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

George Springer always brings a lot of energy to his team. Astros or Blue Jays. Whether he is playing or not. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Bo Bichette is just one of the young stars on the Blue Jays. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Yordan Alvarez's teammates are already looking forward to his second season. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

George Springer is decked out in Toronto Blue Jays’ blue, not swinging. But still waving. And giving Houston love. It’s a sight that’s made many Houston Astros fans sad this weekend, a reminder of what used to be. And the greatest moments in franchise history.

Getting melancholy for Springer Dingers is a way to miss the current show, though. Yes, the 31-year-old Springer is now the Blue Jays’ $150 million man (a currently hurting one), arguably the first truly gut-wrenching departure from Houston’s only World Series winning team. One that could very likely be followed by Carlos Correa, an even younger star, this offseason.

Maybe it seems like nothing will ever be the same. It won’t. But Yordan Alvarez is getting even better. Talk about your eternal hope. Alvarez, the hulking slugger from Cuba who could play a Marvel superhero in another life, is making big moves on Springer’s return weekend.

Alvarez reaches 100 RBI in his 114th career game in a 10-4 Astros win on Friday night, becoming the only player since the 1950s to reach three digits that fast. Then, he adds three more RBI on Saturday, reaching out to gulf a home run into the left field corner along the way.

Calling Alvarez a home run masher is like calling Thomas Keller a cook. Or calling George Clooney a handsome man. It’s technically true, but it only begins to hint at the full extent of his gifts.

“He’s a hitter,” Astros manager Dusty Baker says of Yordan. “He’s a hitter with slugger’s power. These are the kind of guys that you want on your team. It doesn’t matter how you get the job done. Everybody talks about exit speed. But I always talk about exit hits.

“Whether it’s a soft single. Whether it’s a homer or whatever, this guy has a knack for driving in runs. No matter if it’s a right hander or a left hander (pitcher). And he’s getting better and better and better.”

Right before the eyes of everyone who is lucky enough to watch him. Which Astros fans are in position to be able to do for years to come.

As one H-Town icon returns wearing different colors, another just may be coming into full view.

The Astros let Springer get his super contract elsewhere. It’s more probable than not that they’ll lose Correa too after this season’s run. But Houston likely will have Alvarez at least through the 2025 season (that’s how long he is under club control for now). Which is no small thing.

Of course, Alvarez does not do anything small. His big swings are already the stuff of mini myths. Tattooing a baseball so high into the upper reaches of Minute Maid Park that the seat it hit could only be turned into a shrine. Hitting a home run in his very first at-bat back from a COVID bout last season. Taking Gerrit Cole deep twice in Yankee Stadium.

There are beloved Game of Thrones characters who do not have this impressive an array of feats.

“It’s fun to watch him hit,” Astros manager Dusty Baker says. “He knows what he’s doing.”

It is Alvarez’s attention to detail and his advanced approach at the plate that sets him apart from other young power hitters. This is a tactician with a bat who happens to possess 40 home run power to boot. Banish any notion of the stereotypical power hitter always swinging from his knees and striking out a ton.

Yordan Alvarez is a thinking man’s hitter who can also smash balls to the moon. And he’s still only 23.

“Sometimes, to be totally honest with you, I just sit back and think ‘Wow, it’s an honor to be here in the Big Leagues,’ ” Alvarez says in Spanish, with the words relayed through Astros interpreter Andrew Dunn-Bauman. “A couple of years ago, I think about how I was in the minors just fighting for a chance to be here in the Major Leagues. And I was only able to watch it on television.

“It’s something super exciting. And sometimes I just have to sit back and admire and think ‘Wow, I’m here too.’ ”

Opposing pitchers certainly wish Alvarez was anywhere else than digging into the batter’s box against them.

Yordan Alvarez just keeps hitting home runs. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Yordan Alvarez is going to the Big Leagues for a long time. The 23-year-0ld Cuban slugger is part of a new Astros Core, one that includes the 27-year-old Alex Bregman, who is signed through 2024. One that should include the 24-year-old Kyle Tucker, assuming he can rediscover the hitting stroke that’s never deserted him before.

Now, Bregman is hitting right in front of Alvarez, giving the big man plenty of traffic on the bases. And Alvarez’s fellow Cuban Yuli Gurriel is providing protection behind him, on his way to a possible career year at age 36. It’s a gauntlet that Dusty Baker seems to have settled on, one that could terrorize pitchers all season.

“He’s a hitter. He’s a hitter with slugger’s power.” — Dusty Baker on Yordan Alvarez

Embracing that does not mean you’re turning your back on George Springer. It does not mean you cannot tear up at the tribute video played on the giant Minute Maid scoreboard before the first game of this series. Or scream yourself hoarse trying to show your appreciation for everything he did every chance you get.

It’s simply recognizing the good that remains. And the delight in having a future superstar dig into the batter’s box. Yordan Alvarez has the kind of talent that could result in an American League MVP worthy season someday. Especially if he’s eventually allowed to play the outfield, preventing him from being penalized by the voters for “just” being a DH.

“It’s something that I’m aware of,” Alvarez says when asked if he knows when he approaches an early career milestone. “I know what I’m doing out there. But it’s also something I don’t pay too much attention to or focus on. Because if you focus too much on those kind of things that can make you a little bit anxious out there.”

Yordan Alvarez is anything but anxious in the batter’s box. It’s where this disciplined man has total control.

George Springer’s New World

As soon as he gets healthy for good, George Springer should have a grand time with the Blue Jays. His new club is a franchise on the come, stacked with more young hitting talent than even the Astros have. Toronto hits three more home runs on Saturday, giving them six in the first two games of this series. This with uber talent Vladimir Guerrero Jr. having yet to hit one at Minute Maid.

No matter. Cavan Biggio, the son of the Astros Hall of Famer, rockets one high into right field stands to start the scoring on Saturday, and Marcus Semien yanks a Joe Smith slider into the Crawford Boxes in the ninth to seal a 8-4 Toronto win. Canada’s team is playoff worthy. Especially if Springer can be Springer this season. And if ex-Mets enigma Steven Matz’s early renaissance can hold up.

No one needs to worry about George Springer. He’ll be fine — and forever beloved in Houston. As he should be. But as one H-Town icon returns wearing different colors, another just may be coming into full view.