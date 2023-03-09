Restaurants

The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Easter — Our 2023 Guide to Brunch, Dinner, and Takeout

Spring For Something Good This Year

BY // 03.09.23
Adolphus Ballroom

Easter 2023 lands fairly early — on Sunday, April 9 to be exact. I know, it’s a month away. How did that happen? No worries though, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best restaurants to celebrate Easter (whether it be brunch, dinner, or takeout) in Dallas.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

CANON_Canon EOS 5D Mark IV_1620992-1723393024 copy

Dine in or order Easter To-Go at Fearing's this holiday. (Courtesy)

This Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant led by chef Dean Fearing is offering two options for Easter Brunch this year. Dine in for the Golden Easter Brunch on April 9. It’s a three-course menu for $145 for adults and $45 for kids. Or, order Easter To-Go for $500 — it’s a package of nine dishes that serves up to 10 people. Orders must be placed by March 31 for pick up on April 7.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Easter

This Easter, enjoy a decadent meal at Truluck's including carrot cake for dessert. (Courtesy)

This Easter Sunday, celebrate with a decadent meal at this favorite Dallas seafood restaurant. Besides their signature Miso-Glazed Sea Bass, Seared Tuna, and Lobster Tail dishes, Truluck’s will be offering a specialty cocktail called the Spring Fling. The $15 drink comes with vodka, Ramazotti Rosato, Cava, raspberries, fresh lime, almond syrup, and mint. And don’t miss the carrot cake for dessert. Reservations are recommended.

La Parisienne French Bistro

Frisco

6740 Winning Drive, Suite 1000
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Easter in Dallas 2023

Enjoy a prix fixe Easter menu at La Parisienne Bistro in Frisco. (Courtesy)

Brand new at The Star in Frisco (it opens on March 13), this French bistro is offering an Easter prix fixe menu on April 9 including options of French onion soup, seared salmon, scallops, filet Oscar, and dessert. The cost is $55 per person. Make a reservation by emailing [email protected]

Georgie

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie

Celebrate Easter with brunch at Georgie on Sunday, April 9. (Courtesy)

For $95 per person, celebrate Easter with a three-course Chef Crafted Brunch at this Knox Street steakhouse. There will be a choice of appetizer, main course, and house-baked pastries for the table.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

LAW Restaurant

LAW Restaurant is hosting a four-course brunch this Easter Sunday.

At The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas, you’ll find Easter Brunch taking place at LAW Restaurant on Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. For $85 per person, each guest will enjoy a four-course menu including a crispy green tomato appetizer, a choice of sweet greens or burrata and caviar, the main choice between eggs Benedict, shrimp and grits, burger, and. steak and eggs, and a dessert.

Douglas Bar and Grill

Park Cities

6818 Snider Plaza
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Douglas Bar

Order Douglas Bar and Grill to-go this Easter Sunday. (Courtesy)

This new Park Cities barbecue restaurant is offering a welcome break from cooking this Easter with to-go packages. Each package serves eight to ten people and varies in price based on meat or side dish. A few options include wagyu brisket, smoked salmon, ribs, burnt ends, pimento cheese dip, mac and cheese, and brisket deviled eggs. Order online by April 8.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

Dolce Riviera

Dolce Riviera is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Champagne Brunch this Easter. (Courtesy)

This Easter, head to this Harwood District Italian restaurant for an All-You-Can-Eat Champagne Brunch. For $95 per adult, there will be a made-to-order omelet station, bruschetta bar, and carving station featuring a whole roasted leg of lamb. Guests will also be able to order brunch specialties including mini lemon ricotta pancakes, eggs Benedict, avocado and burrata toast, and more.

The Adolphus

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Adolphus Ballroom

Enjoy Easter brunch at The Adolphus hotel — and an appearance by the Easter bunny. (Courtesy)

On April 9 from 10 am to 3 pm, The Adolphus hotel is hosting an Easter brunch in the Governor’s Ballroom. For $85 per person (or $45 for kids), you’ll enjoy a raw bar, oysters, an omelet station, carving stations, and desserts. The Easter bunny is also expected to make an appearance.

Mercat Bistro

Harwood District

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro

The Peche Mignon cocktail at Mercat Bistro is rosé poured over an ice cube ball of different fruits.

Dine at this Harwood District French restaurant for a charming Easter Brunch. Chef Wes Willard will be cooking up some specials, as well as the regular brunch menu. There will also be champagne and rosé specials.

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

Le Bilboquet gives you a taste of Europe in Dallas. (Courtesy)

For $90 per person, head to this favorite Knox Street French restaurant for a two-course brunch this Easter. The full menu will also be available.

Malai Kitchen

Uptown

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 319
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-599-7857

Website

Malai Easter

Try something different this Easter with Malai Kitchen's banh mi French toast. (Courtesy)

Try something different this Easter Sunday with brunch at Malai Kitchen. The favorite Vietnamese Thai fusion spot is offering items like banh mi French toast, Thai eggs Benedict, fried rice “over easy”, spicy Bloody Marys, and mimosas.

Scout

1914 Commerce Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-320-8994

Website

Scout Statler Bowling Alley

Enjoy bowling and lunch at Scout at The Statler this Easter.

The Statler is hosting a three-course Easter lunch buffet ($29.99 per person) at Scout on April 9 from 11 am to 4 pm. Entrees include pineapple-glazed ham, buttermilk fried chicken, carving stations with prime rib, and herb-crusted lamb. You can also add on a mimosa or Bloody Mary for an extra cost. Free arcade gameplay and bowling will be available during lunch.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
5 New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now
5 New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — HBO Max, Peacock, and Apple TV Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — HBO Max, Peacock, and Apple TV Picks
read full series
Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Featured Properties

Swipe
6025 Riverview Way
FOR SALE

6025 Riverview Way
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6025 Riverview Way
111 Hickory Ridge
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
3711 San Felipe
Inwood Manor
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe
Houston, TX

$829,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe
7915 Burgoyne
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7915 Burgoyne
Houston, TX

$1,070,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
7915 Burgoyne
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
3741 Meadow Lake
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3741 Meadow Lake
Houston , TX

Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3741 Meadow Lake
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X