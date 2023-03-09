The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Easter — Our 2023 Guide to Brunch, Dinner, and Takeout
Spring For Something Good This YearBY Megan Ziots // 03.09.23
Easter 2023 lands fairly early — on Sunday, April 9 to be exact. I know, it’s a month away. How did that happen? No worries though, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best restaurants to celebrate Easter (whether it be brunch, dinner, or takeout) in Dallas.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant led by chef Dean Fearing is offering two options for Easter Brunch this year. Dine in for the Golden Easter Brunch on April 9. It’s a three-course menu for $145 for adults and $45 for kids. Or, order Easter To-Go for $500 — it’s a package of nine dishes that serves up to 10 people. Orders must be placed by March 31 for pick up on April 7.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Easter Sunday, celebrate with a decadent meal at this favorite Dallas seafood restaurant. Besides their signature Miso-Glazed Sea Bass, Seared Tuna, and Lobster Tail dishes, Truluck’s will be offering a specialty cocktail called the Spring Fling. The $15 drink comes with vodka, Ramazotti Rosato, Cava, raspberries, fresh lime, almond syrup, and mint. And don’t miss the carrot cake for dessert. Reservations are recommended.
Brand new at The Star in Frisco (it opens on March 13), this French bistro is offering an Easter prix fixe menu on April 9 including options of French onion soup, seared salmon, scallops, filet Oscar, and dessert. The cost is $55 per person. Make a reservation by emailing [email protected]
Georgie
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
For $95 per person, celebrate Easter with a three-course Chef Crafted Brunch at this Knox Street steakhouse. There will be a choice of appetizer, main course, and house-baked pastries for the table.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038 | Map
At The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas, you’ll find Easter Brunch taking place at LAW Restaurant on Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. For $85 per person, each guest will enjoy a four-course menu including a crispy green tomato appetizer, a choice of sweet greens or burrata and caviar, the main choice between eggs Benedict, shrimp and grits, burger, and. steak and eggs, and a dessert.
This new Park Cities barbecue restaurant is offering a welcome break from cooking this Easter with to-go packages. Each package serves eight to ten people and varies in price based on meat or side dish. A few options include wagyu brisket, smoked salmon, ribs, burnt ends, pimento cheese dip, mac and cheese, and brisket deviled eggs. Order online by April 8.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Easter, head to this Harwood District Italian restaurant for an All-You-Can-Eat Champagne Brunch. For $95 per adult, there will be a made-to-order omelet station, bruschetta bar, and carving station featuring a whole roasted leg of lamb. Guests will also be able to order brunch specialties including mini lemon ricotta pancakes, eggs Benedict, avocado and burrata toast, and more.
The Adolphus
On April 9 from 10 am to 3 pm, The Adolphus hotel is hosting an Easter brunch in the Governor’s Ballroom. For $85 per person (or $45 for kids), you’ll enjoy a raw bar, oysters, an omelet station, carving stations, and desserts. The Easter bunny is also expected to make an appearance.
Mercat Bistro
Harwood District
2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX | Map
Dine at this Harwood District French restaurant for a charming Easter Brunch. Chef Wes Willard will be cooking up some specials, as well as the regular brunch menu. There will also be champagne and rosé specials.
Le Bilboquet
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
For $90 per person, head to this favorite Knox Street French restaurant for a two-course brunch this Easter. The full menu will also be available.
Malai Kitchen
Uptown
3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 319
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Try something different this Easter Sunday with brunch at Malai Kitchen. The favorite Vietnamese Thai fusion spot is offering items like banh mi French toast, Thai eggs Benedict, fried rice “over easy”, spicy Bloody Marys, and mimosas.
Scout
1914 Commerce Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Statler is hosting a three-course Easter lunch buffet ($29.99 per person) at Scout on April 9 from 11 am to 4 pm. Entrees include pineapple-glazed ham, buttermilk fried chicken, carving stations with prime rib, and herb-crusted lamb. You can also add on a mimosa or Bloody Mary for an extra cost. Free arcade gameplay and bowling will be available during lunch.