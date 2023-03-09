The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Easter — Our 2023 Guide to Brunch, Dinner, and Takeout

This Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant led by chef Dean Fearing is offering two options for Easter Brunch this year. Dine in for the Golden Easter Brunch on April 9. It’s a three-course menu for $145 for adults and $45 for kids. Or, order Easter To-Go for $500 — it’s a package of nine dishes that serves up to 10 people. Orders must be placed by March 31 for pick up on April 7.