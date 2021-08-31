Pork Baos will be one of the highlights of the new Elephant East menu. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Chef Tom Griffin drew from his life in Asia for the Elephant East menu. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Elephant East will be the 10th dining concept in the Harwood District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Dallas’ Harwood District is a 19-city block in between Uptown and Victory Park. From a British pub to upscale restaurants and coffee shops, the neighborhood has quickly expanded into its own destination for food and entertainment. This fall, a brand new concept will open next to sister pub concept Harwood Arms. Elephant East will be a Pan-Asian-inspired restaurant led by Harwood chef Tom Griffin.

The tenth dining concept in the district, Elephant East will serve sake, soju, cocktails, and shareable plates. Some examples of dishes include house-made pork baos, Singapore noodles, and a mochi-style donut called Goma Dango. Cocktails will range from a matcha green tea mojito to Asian Old Fashioned.

Drawing from his life in Asia and family heritage, chef Griffin created the Elephant East menu with a personal touch.

Pork Baos will be one of the highlights of the new Elephant East menu.

The spot is the second Harwood restaurant to open on La Rue Perdue, next to Harwood Arms, at the base of the Harwood No. 10 building. Designed by Harwood Design Factory and Duncan Design Group, the 2,450-square-foot space aims to transport you to another world.

“Elephant East will be a joy ride for the senses,” says Alexie Estrada, Curator of Brand Experience for Harwood Hospitality Group, in a release. “The ornate, breathtaking design immediately takes you away. Before you know it, you’ll be completely wrapped up in the lively, nightlife-inspired ambiance, making a celebratory toast with soju, and indulging in authentic-meets-local shared plates from the region’s jewel, Thailand, to its paradise, Singapore.”

The new restaurant plans to open this fall for dinner and drinks seven days a week.