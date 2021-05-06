Fat Boots
Restaurants / Bars

New ‘Drinkertainment’ Club on Washington Avenue Encourages Dancing on the Bar — Inside Fat Boots’ Wild Scene

This Houston First Soon to Boogie into New Orleans and Nashville

BY // 05.06.21
The exuberant Washington Avenue club scene just got a whole lot livelier with the opening of the unique Fat Boots Trailer Park Bar. The night before the club’s official opening on Cinco de Mayo, a rad group hit the bar stools and the vintage patio chairs for a deliciously raucous evening on Tuesday night.

Juking atop the bar along with Fat Boots entertainers, aka Fat Boots Flamingoes, was welcome as one of many diversions designed to bring out the inner party animal in even the most reluctant wallflower. Sing-alongs, drinking games, choreographed dances and Instagram-able backdrops add to what the Las Vegas-based founders describe as “drinkertainment.”

The dancers in the shortest of denim shorts and fetching tops à la Elly May Clampett along with signature cocktails set the tone of the preview. Tempting libations included the Porch Possum featuring Titos, simple, Tang juice and club soda; the Trailerhood with vodka, gin, rum, tequila, peach liqueur and tea; and the Double Wide comprised of Jim Beam Honey Bourbon, simple and Arnold Palmer.

This initial outpost of the Fat Boots experiential concept features the trademark whimsical decor of the brand with soon-to-come bars in New Orleans and Nashville. The dimly lit bar and rear patio are decked out in trailer park-themed kitsch. Think colorful inflatable swimming pools, a throwback telephone booth, hula hoops and a faux vintage trailer facade.

The wildly creative owners of the Fat Boots concept — Jennifer Worthington, Robert Frey and Ned Collet — joined the party where ’90s hits and anthem tracks kept the tempo rocking.

Official opening began at noon on Wednesday for those looking to get the Cinco de Drinko party started early. The team had a day filled with drink specials including $1 floaters, $5 tequila shots and $4 Mexican beers, hourly piñata bashes and opportunities to snag the selfie of the year. 

The Fat Boots Trailer Park Bar has taken over the space that formerly housed the defunct Pink Elephant at 4218 Washington Avenue.

Featured Properties
