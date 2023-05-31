Restaurants

The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Father’s Day 2023

Upscale and Casual Spots Offering Special Menus for Dad

BY // 05.31.23
Father’s Day 2023 is Sunday, June 18, and what better way to treat Dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite Dallas restaurants? From classy hotel reservations to more casual spots, these are the best local restaurants to treat Dad this Father’s Day.

 

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

This Father’s Day, impress Dad with a specially curated brunch menu at this ritzy The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant. For $130 per adult ($45 for kids), your meal will feature pimento cheese for the table, a choice of starter and main course, and a dessert duo. Each father will also get to partake in the cigar roller and Maker’s Mark custom bottle dipping station on the patio.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

dallas dining news

Impress Dad with a special Father's Day dinner at Monarch this year. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

This sky-high restaurant at The National is hosting a special Father’s Day Dinner featuring a Wood-Fired Porcelet Coppa. Also, every dad will take home a complimentary Michter’s Old Fashioned and a handcrafted cigar rolled on-site.

Meddlesome Moth

Design District

1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-628-7900

Website

Meddlesome Moth

Celebrate Father's Day with brunch at Meddlesome Moth. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

From June 17 through 18, this Design District restaurant is celebrating Father’s Day with brunch and dinner specials. For weekend brunch, a Father’s Day Bacon and Whiskey Flight will be available for $50. Other specials include a Badass Bacon Waffle, eight-ounce Berkshire Pork Chop, and 16-ounce Cowboy Ribeye.

Haywire

Multiple Locations

1920 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-501-5522

Website

Haywire Plano

Celebrate Dad with a brunch buffet at Haywire Plano. (Courtesy)

This Father’s Day, Haywire Plano is hosting a brunch buffet for $59.95 per adult (and $19.50 per child). Guests will enjoy several buffet stations including a carving station, taco bar, hearty breakfast selections, seafood bar, and desserts.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

Ellie’s Restaurant

Enjoy brunch specials at Ellie's Restaurant this Father's Day. (Courtesy of HALL Arts Hotel)

Head to this HALL Arts Hotel restaurant for a Father’s Day Jazz brunch on June 18. Brunch highlights include Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Croque Madame Ellie, and Seared Verlasso Salmon.

Restaurant Beatrice

Oak Cliff

1111 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203  |  Map

 

469-962-2173

Website

Restaurant Beatrice Dallas New

Oak Cliff's Restaurant Beatrice is a new favorite spot for Cajun cuisine. (Photo by Madison Mask)

This new favorite Cajun spot in Bishop Arts is serving a special Father’s Day menu on June 18 for dinner. Featured items include crawfish boudin, oysters, gumbo, Mammaw’s Fried Chicken, smoked ribs, and more.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

Saint Ann Restaurant Dallas

Treat Dad to a Rock & Roll Brunch at Saint Ann this Father's Day. (Courtesy)

This Harwood District gem is hosting a special Rock & Roll Brunch this Father’s Day. For $65 per adult, the unlimited brunch offerings include sliders, smoked salmon, chilaquiles, prime rib, and more. There will also be a live band playing classic rock songs.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

Irving

857 W. John Carpenter Freeway
Irving, TX 75039  |  Map

 

Website

The Ranch at Las Colinas

Since 2009, The Ranch at Las Colinas has been serving up great Southwestern food and live music. (Courtesy)

Head to this favorite Las Colinas spot for a Father’s Day Brunch on June 18. For $59.95 per adult (and $19.50 per child), guests will enjoy several buffet stations including a carving station, taco bar, hearty breakfast selections, seafood bar, and desserts.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat’s Easter

Enjoy Father's Day brunch or dinner at Al Biernat's this year. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

Book a spot at this local steakhouse on June 18 for a Father’s Day brunch menu or dinner service with specials. Just for the day, you can get filet mignon, prime NY strip, and Prime Cowboy Cut Ribeye for a discount.

