The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Father’s Day 2023
Upscale and Casual Spots Offering Special Menus for DadBY Megan Ziots // 05.31.23
Father’s Day 2023 is Sunday, June 18, and what better way to treat Dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite Dallas restaurants? From classy hotel reservations to more casual spots, these are the best local restaurants to treat Dad this Father’s Day.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Father’s Day, impress Dad with a specially curated brunch menu at this ritzy The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant. For $130 per adult ($45 for kids), your meal will feature pimento cheese for the table, a choice of starter and main course, and a dessert duo. Each father will also get to partake in the cigar roller and Maker’s Mark custom bottle dipping station on the patio.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
This sky-high restaurant at The National is hosting a special Father’s Day Dinner featuring a Wood-Fired Porcelet Coppa. Also, every dad will take home a complimentary Michter’s Old Fashioned and a handcrafted cigar rolled on-site.
Meddlesome Moth
Design District
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207 | Map
From June 17 through 18, this Design District restaurant is celebrating Father’s Day with brunch and dinner specials. For weekend brunch, a Father’s Day Bacon and Whiskey Flight will be available for $50. Other specials include a Badass Bacon Waffle, eight-ounce Berkshire Pork Chop, and 16-ounce Cowboy Ribeye.
Haywire
Multiple Locations
1920 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Father’s Day, Haywire Plano is hosting a brunch buffet for $59.95 per adult (and $19.50 per child). Guests will enjoy several buffet stations including a carving station, taco bar, hearty breakfast selections, seafood bar, and desserts.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Head to this HALL Arts Hotel restaurant for a Father’s Day Jazz brunch on June 18. Brunch highlights include Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Croque Madame Ellie, and Seared Verlasso Salmon.
Restaurant Beatrice
Oak Cliff
1111 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203 | Map
This new favorite Cajun spot in Bishop Arts is serving a special Father’s Day menu on June 18 for dinner. Featured items include crawfish boudin, oysters, gumbo, Mammaw’s Fried Chicken, smoked ribs, and more.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Harwood District gem is hosting a special Rock & Roll Brunch this Father’s Day. For $65 per adult, the unlimited brunch offerings include sliders, smoked salmon, chilaquiles, prime rib, and more. There will also be a live band playing classic rock songs.
Head to this favorite Las Colinas spot for a Father’s Day Brunch on June 18. For $59.95 per adult (and $19.50 per child), guests will enjoy several buffet stations including a carving station, taco bar, hearty breakfast selections, seafood bar, and desserts.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Book a spot at this local steakhouse on June 18 for a Father’s Day brunch menu or dinner service with specials. Just for the day, you can get filet mignon, prime NY strip, and Prime Cowboy Cut Ribeye for a discount.