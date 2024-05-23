The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Father’s Day 2024
Upscale Spots Offering Special Menus, To-Go Packages, and More For DadBY Megan Ziots // 05.23.24
Father’s Day 2024 is Sunday, June 16, and what better way to treat Dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite Dallas restaurants? Or, you can opt for a swanky to-go package to enjoy at home. From classy brunch buffets to brand-new spots, these are the best local restaurants to treat Dad this Father’s Day.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Get outdoors with Dad this Father’s Day by picking up a to-go grill cut from this wood-fired Italian restaurant in downtown Dallas. For $350, the kit feeds four people and includes two six-ounce Rosewood Gold filets, a 12-ounce Rosewood Platinum strip, truffle whipped potatoes, a spice mix, and a rigatoni kit. It all comes in a limited edition Monarch backpack cooler — which doubles as a gift for Dad.
Place orders in advance for pick up on June 14 or 15.
This new Lake Highlands restaurant is offering a special Commissary Ribs (from sister concept Ferris Wheelers), which comes with house sauce and your choice of secret sauce or roasted yams for $22 on Father’s Day. A new frozen watermelon Paloma will also be available for $13.
For $75 per person, this Eataly restaurant is hosting a Father’s Day brunch on June 16. Each person will receive access to the buffet (including a raw bar, prime rib, and caviar), a la carte eggs, drip coffee, tea, juices, and specialty drinks sold separately.
For $125 per person, enjoy Father’s Day at this Hotel Swexan steakhouse. Crafted by chef James Ash, this “Smokehouse Sunday” will feature BBQ glazed smoked beef rib, grilled Caesar salad, Mac and cheese, table-side Old Fashioned service, donut bread pudding, and more.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Take Dad to lunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas this Father’s Day for a special three-course menu by chef Dean Fearing. For $138 per person, the menu will feature dishes like duck carnitas, cast iron seared Bay of Fundy salmon, maple glazed pork chops, and more.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
On Father’s Day only, this favorite Bishop Arts restaurant is offering a fried chicken feast for $45 per adult (and $25 for kids). The three-course menu will feature a green salad, fried chicken, sides, and peach cobbler with ice cream.
Treat Dad to a great new brunch special on June 16 from 11 am to 3 pm. This new West Village Mexican spot is offering chilaquiles made with scrambled egg and skirt steak for $14, and a mezcal Old Fashioned for $12 — just for dads.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Book a table at this Harwood District restaurant this Father’s Day for a barbecue feast and bourbon specials. For $65 per person, a brunch buffet will feature a carving station, pulled pork shoulder, jalapeño cheddar sausage, salmon, sides, and dessert. There will also be a 50 percent discount on whiskeys.
A special Father’s Day dish will be available from June 13 through 15 at this top Dallas steakhouse at the Hilton Anatole. For $39, treat Dad to an over-the-top “Land, Sea, and Air” Burger featuring a Texas wagyu patty, foie gras, tempura fried lobster tail, Iberico bacon, English cheddar cheese, Profound farms greens, secret sauce, house-made pickles, and a sesame seed bun.
Head to this Arlington hotel’s steakhouse Cut & Bourbon for a special Father’s Day Dinner. For $100 per person, the four-course meal will feature French onion soup, smoked beetroot, spiced coffee-rubbed Texas Akaushi beef, and dessert. Each dish will be paired with a bourbon.