The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Father’s Day 2024

Get outdoors with Dad this Father’s Day by picking up a to-go grill cut from this wood-fired Italian restaurant in downtown Dallas. For $350, the kit feeds four people and includes two six-ounce Rosewood Gold filets, a 12-ounce Rosewood Platinum strip, truffle whipped potatoes, a spice mix, and a rigatoni kit. It all comes in a limited edition Monarch backpack cooler — which doubles as a gift for Dad.

Place orders in advance for pick up on June 14 or 15.