Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants / Lists

The Best Father’s Day Restaurants In The Woodlands — Steaks, Cigars, Brunch and Special Menus

Where Dads Rule

By //

1/0
Enjoy special menu options as well as the classics at Perry's this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of Perry's)

Enjoy special menu options as well as the classics at Perry's this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of Perry's)

Truluck's seafood choices are sure to make Dad smile this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

Truluck's seafood choices are sure to make Dad smile this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

Cap off your Father's Day meal with something sweet, like this mouth-watering dessert from Truluck's. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

Cap off your Father's Day meal with something sweet, like this mouth-watering dessert from Truluck's. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

A delicious meal at Morton's makes for the perfect summer date spot. (Photo courtesy of Morton's)

A delicious meal at Morton's makes for the perfect summer date spot. (Photo courtesy of Morton's)

Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake is part of the summer date night menu, and a great way to celebrate America's birthday. (Photo courtesy of Morton's)

Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake is part of the summer date night menu, and a great way to celebrate America's birthday. (Photo courtesy of Morton's)

Flemings is offering a special 2-course menu for Father's Day weekend. (Photo courtesy of Flemings)

Flemings is offering a special 2-course menu for Father's Day weekend. (Photo courtesy of Flemings)

This Bone-In Ribeye at Johnny's Steakhouse is a fan favorite. (Photo courtesy of Johnny's)

This Bone-In Ribeye at Johnny's Steakhouse is a fan favorite. (Photo courtesy of Johnny's)

Enjoy relaxed patio vibes, live music, and delicious BBQ at The Waterway patio this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of the Woodlands Marriott)

Enjoy relaxed patio vibes, live music, and delicious BBQ at The Waterway patio this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of the Woodlands Marriott)

Flemings is ready to celebrate dads in style. (Photo courtesy of Flemings)

Flemings is ready to celebrate dads in style. (Photo courtesy of Flemings)

Father’s Day is a chance to celebrate Dad and let him know how appreciated he is. And The Woodlands knows how to show love to dads like few others. Whether your father figure prefers the indoors or the outdoors, is always on the golf course, is obsessed with fishing, or considers himself handyman, there’s one thing almost all dads love — a great meal out with their family.

These restaurant favorites in The Woodlands are cooking up special courses, curated cocktails and the best choice of meats to celebrate fathers. And we’re here for it. These are the Best Father’s Day Restaurants In The Woodlands:

Woodlands Waterway Marriott

1601 Lake Robbins Dr,
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-367-9797

Website

Mariott 2

Enjoy a Father's Day barbecue on The Woodlands Marriott patio.

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel brings food, cold beer, and live music on The Waterway Patio from 6 pm to 8 pm on Father’s Day — this Sunday, June 21. This family-friendly event is all about quality time with relaxed vibes while enjoying barbecue favorites.

The menu includes hamburgers with all the fixings, herb-marinated grilled chicken, half-pound hot dogs, chips and fresh sides including coleslaw, pasta salad and potato salad. Finish dad’s meal with classic chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

Admission to the event is free, with food and drinks available for purchase. Dads will receive a free hot dog and chips with the purchase of another entrée.

For more information, go here.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

19333 David Memorial Drive
Shenandoah, TX 77385  |  Map

 

346-331-2060

Website

Johnny’s

Dive into a trove of steaks at Johnny's Italian Steakhouse this Father's Day.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse is bringing steak board curated just for dads. The Father’s Day Feature Menu will be available on Sunday, June 21, along with the regular dinner menu.

Make sure to ask for The Godfather — built to share and stacked with premium cuts, this plate of steaks is sure to make dad happy. Other specialties include braised short ribs and a brisket rigatoni.

For more information and to make reservations, go here.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The Woodlands

6700 Woodlands Parkway
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

Perry’s 2

Perry's is opening early with plenty of specials for Father's Day.

Perry’s is opening up early and getting the Father’s Day celebrations started at 11 am this Father’s Day.

That means special treats for dads (and everyone else), including the Father’s Day Feature, a 22-ounce bone-in caramelized prime rib for $69. This curated item is a prime rib that’s pecan-wood-fired, then crusted and caramelized. It’s then topped with Perry’s steak butter and served with a truffle merlot demi-glace and homemade horseradish cream. This specialty will be available for dine-in and to-go pickup.

Other exclusives include the off menu beef Wellington, for $59, or the off menu brunch-inspired cocktails, which are $14 each, including a bloody Mary, rose sangria and mimosa (available from 11 am to 4 pm). The weekly three-course pork chop Sunday supper for $49 is another option. With a free soup or salad and dessert with purchase.

The full dinner menu will also be available for dine-in only. To learn more and make reservations, go here.

Truluck’s – Hughes Landing

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Truluck’s Old Fashioned

A Truluck's Old Fashioned pairs perfectly with every Father's Day meal.

For those who are looking to keep it simple but do it right, give the dad in your life a Father’s Day filled with the classic favorites. Truluck’s The Woodlands is serving up fresh seafood, prime rib and a Truluck’s take on the classic old fashioned cocktail.

Add a sweet dessert to finish off the perfect meal for your dad.

To make a reservation, go here.

Morton’s Grille

The Woodlands

25 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Morton’s steak

Morton's is doing Dad's Day right.

For an elevated Father’s Day that’s sure to impress and delight, Morton’s Grille in The Woodlands has everything you need to make Dad happy.

The Dad’s Day Done Right special will be available this Thursday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21 for $75 per person. It includes a choice of your favorite cut of steak, a toasted old fashioned cocktail and dessert.

The full menu will also be available. For more information or to make a reservation, go here.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Woodlands

1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 305
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Flemings server

Flemings is serving up something special for Father's Day.

Fleming’s is offering up a two course Father’s Day menu this Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. Select from the filet mignon with truffle butter and pavé potatoes for $82 or the filet mignon with North Atlantic lobster tail for $105.

For those who want to really go big, there’s also the option of the new Wagyu Surf & Turf featuring the Australian Wagyu strip and North Atlanta lobster tail for $138, or even bigger with the prime event featuring a 35 ounce prime tomahawk and lobster tail for $168.

All options also come with your choice of Fleming’s salad or Caesar salad. The full Fleming’s dinner menu and kids three course menu also will be available both days.

For more information and to make a reservation, go here.

Ember & Vine

The Woodlands

23931 Gosling Rd.
Spring, TX 77389  |  Map

 

346-672-4666

emberandvine

Ember & Vine's patio and cigar lounge are now open. (Photo courtesy of Ember & Vine)

Dad just wants to relax for Father’s Day? Why not let him kick back with a premium cigar?

Ember & Vine’s patio and cigar lounge are now open four days a week, from 5 pm through 11 pm  Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 7 pm Sundays.  The dining room is expected to follow soon, with expanded days and hours to follow.

 

Amrina

The Woodlands

3 Waterway Square Place, #100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Amrina – The Woodlands

Amrina will celebrate Dad all weekend long.

For Father’s Day weekend, Amrina is pulling out all the stops.  Celebrate dad this Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21 with a tomahawk steak, or chef Jassi Bindra’s signature steak board. Those can be combined with a Weller Collection bourbon flights, or Clarified Maker’s 46 New York Sour — a refined take on the classic cocktail, balancing richness, citrus and a depth with a beautifully clarified finish.

Dinner hours run from 5 pm to 9 pm, each night, with reservations here.

Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar

The Woodlands

26400 Kuykendahl Road, Bldg B, Creekside Village Green
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Website

Fielding’s wood grill papa bear, naked & famous drinks father’s day

Fielding's Wood Grill will feature two drinks for Father's Day - the Naked & Famous, and The Papa Bear.

Fielding’s Wood Grill is rolling out Brunch Bloody Mary flights, craft beer and steak cooked to perfection on their wood fire grill for Father’s Day. The restaurant will feature two special cocktails — one dubbed the Naked & Famous (Del Maguey mezcal, green chartreuse, aperol and pressed lime), the other The Papa Bear (bourbon, aperol, grapefruit, pressed lemon, honey syrup and ginger beer).

Fielding’s brunch runs from 10 am to 3 pm, happy hour goes from 3 pm to 6 pm and dinner starts at 5 pm. Reservations are recommended.

 

Trending

  1. Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
  2. Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day
  3. Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas
  4. Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac’s Houston Proud NBA Draft Nights — Tears Of Investment, Early Vows and Very Different Hawks and Celtics Truths
  5. Checking In at the Hedges Inn, Circa 1774, in East Hampton
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
4440 Betty Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4440 Betty Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4440 Betty Street
2001 Holcombe Boulevard #2006
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2001 Holcombe Boulevard #2006
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Crow
This property is listed by: Debbie Crow (832) 309-3083 Email Realtor
2001 Holcombe Boulevard #2006
35 N Regent Oak
Open House
THE WOODLANDS COCHRAN'S CROSSING
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/27 11:00am to 1:00pm

35 N Regent Oak
Spring, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Charlotte Blocker
This property is listed by: Charlotte Blocker (713) 252-6380 Email Realtor
35 N Regent Oak
10414 Lyra Glen Lane
Candela / Richmond
FOR SALE

10414 Lyra Glen Lane
Richmond, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Bobby Yazdani
This property is listed by: Bobby Yazdani (832) 577-7764 Email Realtor
10414 Lyra Glen Lane
209 E Caney Street
Wharton
FOR SALE

209 E Caney Street
Wharton, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
209 E Caney Street
Find Your One
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X