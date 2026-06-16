The Best Father’s Day Restaurants In The Woodlands — Steaks, Cigars, Brunch and Special Menus
Where Dads Rule
By Jillian Richstone //
Enjoy special menu options as well as the classics at Perry's this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of Perry's)
Truluck's seafood choices are sure to make Dad smile this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)
Cap off your Father's Day meal with something sweet, like this mouth-watering dessert from Truluck's. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)
A delicious meal at Morton's makes for the perfect summer date spot. (Photo courtesy of Morton's)
Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake is part of the summer date night menu, and a great way to celebrate America's birthday. (Photo courtesy of Morton's)
Flemings is offering a special 2-course menu for Father's Day weekend. (Photo courtesy of Flemings)
This Bone-In Ribeye at Johnny's Steakhouse is a fan favorite. (Photo courtesy of Johnny's)
Enjoy relaxed patio vibes, live music, and delicious BBQ at The Waterway patio this Father's Day. (Photo courtesy of the Woodlands Marriott)
Flemings is ready to celebrate dads in style. (Photo courtesy of Flemings)
Father’s Day is a chance to celebrate Dad and let him know how appreciated he is. And The Woodlands knows how to show love to dads like few others. Whether your father figure prefers the indoors or the outdoors, is always on the golf course, is obsessed with fishing, or considers himself handyman, there’s one thing almost all dads love — a great meal out with their family.
These restaurant favorites in The Woodlands are cooking up special courses, curated cocktails and the best choice of meats to celebrate fathers. And we’re here for it. These are the Best Father’s Day Restaurants In The Woodlands:
Woodlands Waterway Marriott
1601 Lake Robbins Dr,
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel brings food, cold beer, and live music on The Waterway Patio from 6 pm to 8 pm on Father’s Day — this Sunday, June 21. This family-friendly event is all about quality time with relaxed vibes while enjoying barbecue favorites.
The menu includes hamburgers with all the fixings, herb-marinated grilled chicken, half-pound hot dogs, chips and fresh sides including coleslaw, pasta salad and potato salad. Finish dad’s meal with classic chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
Admission to the event is free, with food and drinks available for purchase. Dads will receive a free hot dog and chips with the purchase of another entrée.
For more information, go here.
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse
19333 David Memorial Drive
Shenandoah, TX 77385 | Map
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse is bringing steak board curated just for dads. The Father’s Day Feature Menu will be available on Sunday, June 21, along with the regular dinner menu.
Make sure to ask for The Godfather — built to share and stacked with premium cuts, this plate of steaks is sure to make dad happy. Other specialties include braised short ribs and a brisket rigatoni.
For more information and to make reservations, go here.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Perry’s is opening up early and getting the Father’s Day celebrations started at 11 am this Father’s Day.
That means special treats for dads (and everyone else), including the Father’s Day Feature, a 22-ounce bone-in caramelized prime rib for $69. This curated item is a prime rib that’s pecan-wood-fired, then crusted and caramelized. It’s then topped with Perry’s steak butter and served with a truffle merlot demi-glace and homemade horseradish cream. This specialty will be available for dine-in and to-go pickup.
Other exclusives include the off menu beef Wellington, for $59, or the off menu brunch-inspired cocktails, which are $14 each, including a bloody Mary, rose sangria and mimosa (available from 11 am to 4 pm). The weekly three-course pork chop Sunday supper for $49 is another option. With a free soup or salad and dessert with purchase.
The full dinner menu will also be available for dine-in only. To learn more and make reservations, go here.
Truluck’s – Hughes Landing
For those who are looking to keep it simple but do it right, give the dad in your life a Father’s Day filled with the classic favorites. Truluck’s The Woodlands is serving up fresh seafood, prime rib and a Truluck’s take on the classic old fashioned cocktail.
Add a sweet dessert to finish off the perfect meal for your dad.
To make a reservation, go here.
For an elevated Father’s Day that’s sure to impress and delight, Morton’s Grille in The Woodlands has everything you need to make Dad happy.
The Dad’s Day Done Right special will be available this Thursday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21 for $75 per person. It includes a choice of your favorite cut of steak, a toasted old fashioned cocktail and dessert.
The full menu will also be available. For more information or to make a reservation, go here.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming’s is offering up a two course Father’s Day menu this Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. Select from the filet mignon with truffle butter and pavé potatoes for $82 or the filet mignon with North Atlantic lobster tail for $105.
For those who want to really go big, there’s also the option of the new Wagyu Surf & Turf featuring the Australian Wagyu strip and North Atlanta lobster tail for $138, or even bigger with the prime event featuring a 35 ounce prime tomahawk and lobster tail for $168.
All options also come with your choice of Fleming’s salad or Caesar salad. The full Fleming’s dinner menu and kids three course menu also will be available both days.
For more information and to make a reservation, go here.
Ember & Vine
The Woodlands
23931 Gosling Rd.
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
Dad just wants to relax for Father’s Day? Why not let him kick back with a premium cigar?
Ember & Vine’s patio and cigar lounge are now open four days a week, from 5 pm through 11 pm Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 7 pm Sundays. The dining room is expected to follow soon, with expanded days and hours to follow.
For Father’s Day weekend, Amrina is pulling out all the stops. Celebrate dad this Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21 with a tomahawk steak, or chef Jassi Bindra’s signature steak board. Those can be combined with a Weller Collection bourbon flights, or Clarified Maker’s 46 New York Sour — a refined take on the classic cocktail, balancing richness, citrus and a depth with a beautifully clarified finish.
Dinner hours run from 5 pm to 9 pm, each night, with reservations here.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
Fielding’s Wood Grill is rolling out Brunch Bloody Mary flights, craft beer and steak cooked to perfection on their wood fire grill for Father’s Day. The restaurant will feature two special cocktails — one dubbed the Naked & Famous (Del Maguey mezcal, green chartreuse, aperol and pressed lime), the other The Papa Bear (bourbon, aperol, grapefruit, pressed lemon, honey syrup and ginger beer).
Fielding’s brunch runs from 10 am to 3 pm, happy hour goes from 3 pm to 6 pm and dinner starts at 5 pm. Reservations are recommended.
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