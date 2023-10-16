Fort Worth Lands a New Coffee Shop After a Camp Bowie Favorite Shutters — Flat Track Rolls Into Town

Flat Track Coffee's Fort Worth location is only the second for the brand, but more are planned. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Flat Track rolls into Fort Worth's westside with its own brand of craft coffees. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Camp Bowie favorite Lazy Daisy Coffee has quietly closed. But luckily for Fort Worth coffee lovers, a new coffee house has already taken its place at 6475 Camp Bowie Boulevard. Say hello to Flat Track Coffee.

No worries, Ridglea Hills. Those morning pastries, breakfast tacos, cortadas, cold brews and chai lattes are still right where you expect to find them.

Not much has changed inside the former Lazy Daisy space (which opened in 2020), other than new merch being for sale, added automotive ephemera and a dirt bike being parked by the front entrance. The new Flat Track Coffee has the same yellow La Marzocco Strada espresso machine. Same green herringbone tile wall.

The coffee specialties are still being served out of the same modern black coffee cups. You’ll notice an old model blue van parked near the street, but the former Lazy Daisy signage is still in the process of being switched over to Flat Track signage as the soft opening progresses.

Flat Track director of operations Samantha Lawson tells PaperCity Fort Worth that a grand opening is still a few weeks away. In the meantime, she invites everyone to enjoy some “quality coffee and a welcoming experience.”

“Opening a Fort Worth location was always in the cards for us,” Lawson says. “But when this location opened up, we knew we just had to dive on it.”

Fort Worth is now home to only the second Flat Track Coffee shop ever. The original Flat Track opened 13 years ago in Austin. Flat Track owner Sterling Roberts is actually a Fort Worth native. His newly branded hospitality group dubbed the Ranchero Group is gathering together his many other offerings, which are now scattered from Austin to Marfa, under one entity.

The Ranchero Group includes both Flat Track Coffees (the Austin and Fort Worth shops) and its coffee roastery which is also located in Austin. Then there’s Austin’s Palomino Coffee (which will soon get its own coffee label as well as a bigger location) and its traveling Palomino coffee trailer. Big Sandy Coffee is currently located along San Antonio Street in a former gas station in Marfa, along with its nearby bar called The Pony.

Fort Worth’s Race Street neighborhood is home to Ranchero’s only non-food and beverage-related business to date. That would be Race Street Garage, where Roberts focuses on restoring historic Ford model cars. A yet-to-be-named coffee bar is also in the works at the South by Southwest (SXSW) office building, located near the capitol building in downtown Austin. This will be the Ranchero Group’s first coffee bar location inside a corporate location.

The Perks Of Flat Track Coffee

Flat Track Coffee’s house specialties include a la chingona. This drink incorporates house-made horchata and Mexican-style mocha. Another is the dawn patrol latte ― a coffee-free blend of cacao, coconut, beets and reishi mushroom mocha (I simply wasn’t awake enough to sample that one on my first visit in).

Instead, I opted for the violet lavender latte with its soothing aroma and much-needed caffeine.

Lawson tells PaperCity, that once they get up and running in Fort Worth, the plan is to open more Flat Track Coffee shops in North Texas.

Special Flat Track roasts and blends will be available to purchase by the pound. Among them are the Dogspeed blend with notes of chocolate, orange creamsicle and nougat. There also is Sidepipe with flavors of raw sugar, chocolate and stone fruit.

In addition, Flat Track roasts single-origin beans like its Ethiopian: Damo Site. You can even get your favorite beans delivered to your doorstep as part of Flat Track’s rise and grind coffee club.

Coffee tasting is a journey. True bean devotees may want hop on the Flat Track and start rolling through this new-to-Fort Worth craft coffee roastery’s lineup.