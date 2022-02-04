Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Gets Ready to Finally Return With Major Chef Power, Packed Events

The best chefs, top wineries and craft beers and spirits will join forces once again at Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival.

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is finally returning this spring. After a two year hiatus, foodies are chomping at the bit to enjoy one (or all) of the six major events to be held between March 31 and April 3. The majority of the festival will be held at The Heart of the Ranch once again, with the Nite Bites at Whiskey Ranch, home of TX Whiskey.

The 2022 edition of the beloved festival, will kick off with a very special collaborative dinner. Fort Worth chef Tuan Pham of Four Sisters ― A Taste of Vietnam restaurant will team up with Houston’s James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd. The prolific Shepherd is opening a slew of new restautants this year. His new Underbelly Burger recently debuted at Houston Farmers Market.

Called “Houston to Ho Nai,” the team up between Pham and Shepherd will take place at Brik Venue on Thursday, March 31 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The special four course dinner will include drink pairings and an autographed copy of Shepherd’s new book, Cook Like a Local: Flavors That Can Change How You Cook and See the World.

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival will showcase more than 100 wines, craft beers and spirits in all with the best chefs and restaurateurs in Fort Worth. The fest’s six signature events are:

Tacos + Tequila

Thursday, March 31, 7 pm to 10 pm

From the traditional tacos to the creative spins, this fan favorite shouldn’t be missed. Eighteen chefs will be serving up their best along with 12 tequila vendors offering samples.

The Main Event

Friday, April 1, 5:30 pm to 9 pm

More than 100 top wines from an international selection of winemakers, craft beers and spirits will be paired with bites from 27 of the best North Texas chefs, restaurateurs, artisan producers and crafters.

Nite Bites

Friday, April 1, 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Sip a proper Texas cocktail courtesy of TX Whiskey, enjoy sweet somethings, savory snacks and dance the night away. With 16 chefs and 14 mixologists on hand to shake and blend special cocktails, Nite Bites promises to be quite the night. Picture a street market scene with beats and tunes from a local DJ.

Culinary Corral

Saturday, April 2, 11 am to 2 pm

This brunchy event is a three hour celebration of the best of Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival with 25 chefs and 35 beverage vendors on hand. The Culinary Corral features a tasting tent, beer garden and live music. Guests can wander, taste and sip to their hearts’ delight.

Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival promises four days of foodie events.

Burgers, Brews + Blues

Saturday, April 2, 5 pm to 9 pm

Celebrating a trio of all-American classics – sliders, craft beer and blues music — this event will feature 13 chefs grilling up their best mini-burgers and craft breweries pouring two of their signature brews. Celebrity judges will choose their favorite burger while the diners select a fan favorite for burgers and beer. And of course, there’s live blues on the stage to complete this powerhouse trio.

Ring of Fire

Sunday, April 3, 1 pm to 4 pm

Twenty-two pit masters and chefs and 15 beverage vendors will take this live-fire night to a whole new level. It’s not just barbecue. Rings of Fire will feature exotic meat dishes and some surprising additions. All paired with wine, beer and spirits set to the beat of a live band.

Tickets cover all of the food and beverages you can (responsibly) consume at the event. So come ready to eat — and bring a designated driver or book yourself an Uber. Tickets are available online here and start at $50. And for the first time ever anyone who purchases the Weekender Pass, which lets them into all the events, also gets access to the VIP tent.

The Food Worth Food + Wine Festival is back. Of course, it’s going to bring some perks.