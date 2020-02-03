Life is all about the Q at BBQ on the Brazos.

Coopers, because you can never have too much meat.

If you want good barbecue, look no further than Fort Worth. This city, aptly nicknamed Cowtown, is in the business of beef, so you better believe it smokes some of the best barbecue in the state. Whether you’re ordering yours from a food truck or getting it at a restaurant, you won’t have any issues finding a spot that’ll make you want to yell, “God Bless Texas.”

But if you had to narrow it down to one favorite spot, the one you would trust your brisket dreams with, which would it be?

What is the best barbecue restaurant in Fort Worth? Vote for your favorite in PaperCity‘s Best Barbecue in Fort Worth Challenge — and help decide which BBQ haven will be crowned king.

The winning restaurant takes home serious bragging rights, but you get a chance to win big too.

One voter will be randomly selected to win a $250 gift card from whichever restaurant emerges as Fort Worth’s barbecue champion. You can vote once per day — and the more times you vote, the more chances you have to win.

Here are the 10 barbecue contenders:

Heim Barbecue

From unique barbecue sandwiches and burgers to killer sides, the Heims have got barbecue down. Popular bites to try at Heim (which is expanding to Dallas) are the bacon burnt ends, the Heimburger and BBQ Snob. You can also order classic meats like pulled pork, turkey, short rib and sausage. Sides include green chile mac & cheese, collard greens, twice baked potato salad, coleslaw and pinto beans.

Angelo’s BBQ

Locals know the secret of Anglelo’s BBQ. For more than 60 years, Angelo’s has prepared and smoked some of the best meat in Fort Worth, earning respect from locals and celebrities alike. The cafeteria-style barbecue restaurant has rustic vibes with walls lined with taxidermy. It’s the all-time classic BBQ spot in Cowtown

Campo Smokehouse

Whether you know it by its original Whitney, TX name of Flores Barbecue, or have become familiar with its Trailhead name of Campo Smokehouse, there’s no denying the perfection of Campo Smokehouse’s offerings. The tender brisket, meaty sandwiches and savory tacos stand out.

Campo Smokehouse knows brisket.

Panther City BBQ

Since opening up in 2014, Panther City BBQ has hit the ground running. The barbecue food truck has already earned praise in Texas Monthly’s barbecue bible. Wonder why? Well for starters, Panther City’s meat is smoked for up to 16 hours, guaranteeing juicy and flavorful bites.

Joe Riscky’s Barbeque

Joe Riscky means business. This pitmaster was literally raised in the food industry. His family has owned a grocery store in Fort Worth for more than 90 years – so yeah, he knows good food. His Oak Smoked Brisket or Heartbrand Smoked Sausage show what the hype is all about.

Derek Allan’s Texas BBQ

It’s all about the craft behind Derek Allan’s BBQ. The couple behind the popular barbecue joint have dedicated the past several years to dishing out the very best bites to those willing to wait in line. And wait in line people do, because Derek Allan’s Wagyu-only beef is every bit(e) worth it.

Start your day off strong with a fried egg and some brisket from Derek Allan’s.

Woodshed Smokehouse

Woodshed Smokehouse is where laid-back dining meets a modern edge. The open and inviting space beckons hungry diners from across town and along Trinity Trail to sit down and enjoy a bite of classic Texas plates or new and creative twists. Get your meat the traditional way, or have it loaded atop a fresh Brussels sprouts salad.

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Q

Cooper’s flagship may be in Llano, but this barbecue joint is one of those tried-and-true spots we’d be remiss not to include. You can find Cooper’s in the Stockyards amidst everything else that makes Fort Worth, well, Fort Worth. Stack your tray high with loads of smoky meats and mouthwatering sides, then settle into a simple picnic-style dining experience.

Cousins Bar-B-Q

To Fort Worth eaters, Cousins is truly family. This savory spot, which has been dishing it out for more than 30 years, boasts six locations, two of which are in DFW Airport. And if you’re thinking this is some average airport fare, think again. Condé Nast Travel recognized Cousins as one of the bet airport restaurants in the world back in 2014.

BBQ on the Brazos

Put most simply, BBQ on the Brazos delivers. This local hotspot was named one of the Top 50 barbecue spots in Texas by Texas Monthly. You can get their tender brisket in almost any form – piled in a sandwich, stuffed in taco, or loaded into a potato. Or you can just get it as a plate.