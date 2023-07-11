Fort Worth’s Best French Restaurants — For Bastille Day or Any Other Food Happy Occasion

Joy Macarons are some of the best macarons you can buy locally.

For devoted Francophiles, there’s no need for an excuse to seek out their favorite French dishes. But with Bastille Day fast approaching this Friday, July 14 ― there is a handy reason calling nonetheless. The uprising that sparked the French Revolution is worth celebrating after all. And Fort Worth is a great place to do so.

Where can you find some serious French delicacies in Cowtown? We’re talking perfect souffles, bubbly French onion soup, melt-in-your-mouth beef tartare, tasty escargot, bright sorbets, classic canards and delicate macarons. Here are the Best French Restaurants in Fort Worth.

For Bastille Day or any other occasion:

Rise No. 3

Known for its quaint atmosphere with bistro tables and cafe chairs, Rise also imports all the French goods you could imagine. You can take home tea towels and aprons, and those fun little baguette cutter guillotines.

You can dine on a fab salad Niçoise, or a true Parisian jambon sandwich here, but you reallykhicome to Rise No. 3 for one rarity in particular. From savory mains to sweet desserts, the fluffy souffle truly reigns supreme at Rise. My personal favorites include the truffle-infused mushroom souffle, and for dessert, the not-too-sweet apricot souffle fits the bill.

Paris 7th Restaurant Français

In Paris, the seventh arrondissement is full of must-see landmarks ― including the Eiffel Tower. The name of this Fort Worth restaurant is a play on words, also referring to its Seventh Avenue address ― Paris 7th Restaurant Français. Chef Mark Hitri prepares the classics and traditional French cuisine you crave.

From foie gras and pâté to fromage courses and crème brulée, Paris 7th will feed your need for French cuisine. The killer Soupe a l’Oignon “Les Halles” is topped with melty, bubbly gruyere cheese, just like you’d find in Paris.

Le Margot

The newly opened Le Margot is helmed by executive chef and Far Out Hospitality partner Graham Elliot. The celebrity chef is well known from shows such as Master Chef, Top Chef and most recently PBS’s The Great American Recipe. Now, Elliot’s greeting his devotees in Fort Worth ― with foodie pics and selfies from the encounters taking over Instagram. But Elliot is doing plenty of French cooking too.

The daily specials at Le Margot include French favorites like chateaubriand, coq au vin and boudin blanc, but Elliot’s spin on classic beef tartare is both delicate and unexpected, topped with a fresh quail egg and a bit of freshly grated horseradish. Place a spoonful of tartare atop a crispy potato chip and enjoy.

Lili’s Bistro On Magnolia

The escargot at Lili’s Bistro on Magnolia Avenue will transport you. Escargots and portabello mushrooms are sauteed in heavy garlic butter and topped with shaved parmesan. They are served alongside fresh focaccia bread — ideal for dipping.

Lili’s Bistro owner and chef Vance Martin says this escargot dish has garnered a loyal following, especially among his regulars.

Amorino Gelato

I know gelato is Italian, not French, but sorbet, on the other hand, is quintessentially French. For many visitors to Paris, one of their fondest memories is indulging in a tiny scoop of fresh sorbet as they tour the city.

Amorino in Clearfork is not a French-style gelato shop. The sorbets are actually imported from Paris. And what’s more? Amarino’s sorbets are vegan. Choose from flavors like organic blood orange, lychee raspberry rose and bergamot, just to name a few.

Saint-Emilion Restaurant

One of the oldest French restaurants in Fort Worth, Saint-Emilion still serves up the flavors of France like no place else. Chalkboard menu and all. This is where you can feast on Magret de Canard in Fort Worth. The duck breast is cooked like a steak and served with tart cherry sauce and potato grâtinée.

If you were perusing chalkboard menus near the Basilica of Sacré Coeur de Montmartre and saw an item like that posted outside any bistro, you’d know you were in for a treat.

Chez Fabien

Grapevine’s Chez Fabien serves a Nutella banana crêpe on its brunch menu. These folded crêpes are like the ones you’d nibble as you strolled through the Tuileries Garden, with sliced bananas, a thin layer of Nutella’s famous hazelnut chocolate spread and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Delicate, freshly prepared, gooey and chocolatey. This is an amazing rendition of a Parisian favorite.

JOY Macarons

When in France, you’ll find tender macarons in nearly every pastry shop you pass by. Finding a good macaron in America is a bit tougher. JOY Macarons feeds your need in Fort Worth, with an eye-popping array of colors and flavors to choose from. They pack neatly for the perfect take-home treat or gift too.

The classic almond macaron is filled with white chocolate ganache. The pistachio is filled with vanilla Swiss meringue buttercream. The rose berry is filled with raspberry buttercream and a touch of raspberry and rose jam at the center. The lavender macaron is filled with lavender white chocolate ganache and honey.

What’s your favorite flavor? It might be time to clarify that all important detail.

Vive la revolution! Enjoy Fort Worth’s Best French Restaurants.