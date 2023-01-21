Lavish Wine Dinner at a Top Houston Restaurant Boosts a Unique Cancer Fighting Program — CanCare Makes Patients and Survivors Buddies

The wine collection raffled off at the CanCare wine dinner at Tony's. (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: CanCare Wine Dinner

Where: Tony’s

PC Moment: Not only did John Schlosser, president of Kinder Morgan, co-chair the gourmet affair. He also shared the story of his fight with cancer and talked about the powerful impact of having a cancer survivor by his side during the difficult journey. It is the CanCare mission of providing a survivor for cancer patients as something of a mentor delivering hope to those dealing with the difficult process of cancer treatment.

Mel Edwards and Susan and Kirby Greteman joined Schlosser in chairing the evening that raised more than $100,000 for the nonprofit.

Guests were treated to a lavish three-course menu created by Tony’s executive chef Kate McLean, accompanied by wine selections from Tony’s sommelier Scott Banks.

Perhaps highlight of the dinner event was reveal of the winner of the raffle drawing for a collection of premium wines, collected by the dinner chairs and valued at $6,000. The Tony’s team toyed with the audience, roaming the room with sparkling souffles until they landed on lucky winner Mark Alsop, who took home 24 bottles of the finest wines.

The evening was not without a certain gravity as CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells shared the mission of the organization which pairs a survivor of the same cancer as the patient and she explained the difference this makes in patient healing and hope.

Wells announced that Stephanie Tsuru will chair CanCare’s annual spring luncheon to be held May 10 at River Oaks Country Club. Her husband Frank Tsuru will serve as honorary chair.

PC Seen: CanCare luncheon health care honoree Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of the Harris Health System; CanCare board chair Val Brock and wife Leslie; Barbara and Jeff Steen; Marcia and Brig Smart; Donna and Norman Lewis; Laura and John Holland; Sandi and Jim Lemming; Dr. Ishwaria and Dr. Vivek Subbiah; Megan Vondra; and Gary Flanagan and David Tauber.