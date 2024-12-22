Fort Worth’s Best Hotel Bars — 7 Sophisticated Retreats for Locals and Visitors Alike
From Rooftop Patios to Repurposed Industrial Spaces, These Cowtown Bars Redefine Hotel LuxuryBY Edward Brown // 12.22.24
Twenty four stories above the Kimpton Harper Hotel, Refinery 714 offers sweeping views of downtown. (Courtesy)
Enjoy small plates, live music, and superlative cocktails at Annex. (Courtesy)
Bowie House is the bar of choice for film crews after a long day filming Landman, Lioness, and The Madison. (Courtesy)
Indulge in the Tequila Old Fashioned at Toro Toro. (Courtesy)
This repurposed industrial space serves handcrafted cocktails, zero-proof cocktails, and more at Hotel Dryce. (Courtesy)
At The Sinclair Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Wicked Butcher is a great spot for a drink. (Courtesy)
Gemelle's outdoor bar near Hotel Otto offers refreshing Italian spritzes and classic cocktails. (Courtesy)
You don’t need a room key to enjoy the inviting atmosphere of Fort Worth’s finest hotel bars. From the brand new Crescent Hotel to hot spot Bowie House, these refined spaces invite locals and travelers alike to savor world-class cocktails and impeccable service. Premium wine selections, expertly crafted cocktails, and Fort Worth’s signature hospitality make these seven hotel bars a must-try experience.
Newcomer Le Méridien Fort Worth hotel brings an elevated nightlife experience to Downtown, combining stylish modern decor with a prime location (formerly the historic Hotel Texas Annex building). The ANNEX Rooftop Lounge boasts unobstructed downtown views and a low-key, undeniably chic atmosphere.
The hotel bar comes alive on weekends with live music, gourmet small plates, and a cleverly hidden cocktail menu waiting to be discovered. Standout drinks include the Negroni, a smooth, slightly spicy blend of Hendrick’s Gin, Campari, and vermouth, and the decadent espresso martini, crafted with Skyy Vodka, Caffe Borghetti, and freshly brewed espresso.
Refinery 714
714 Main Street
Fort Worth , TX 76102 | Map
The art of mixology meets sky-high luxury at Refinery 714. Perched 24 stories above the Kimpton Harper Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, the penthouse lounge boasts plush leather seating, warm wood tones, and curated greenery. Pair signature drinks like the bold Smoked Old Fashioned or the refreshing Texas Mule with artisanal bites while enjoying breathtaking views of the city’s skyline.
The bar at Bowie House has quickly become the social heartbeat of Fort Worth since the new hotel debuted in 2023. It offers an inviting atmosphere for locals and visitors alike. Rich wood paneling, ornate detailing, and plush patterned seating invite guests to settle in and stay a while.
Enjoy seasonal libations like the Peruvian Paso (pisco, pumpkin syrup, lemon, egg white, warm spices) or the Praline Cutter (brown butter-washed bourbon, praline bitters, smoked cherrywood). Pair your drink with elevated bites like the wild boar chili pie or whipped ricotta, and take in world-class contemporary art.
This hotel bar is also a popular haunt for film crews after a long day filming Taylor Sheridan‘s TV series Landman, Lioness, and The Madison.
Toro Toro
200 Main Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102 | Map
Toro Toro brings the essence of Latin conviviality to life. Located within The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel, this sleek, modern space impresses with bold design elements like soaring ceilings, dramatic wooden accents, and striking striped marble flooring. Guests gather at the expansive bar for expertly crafted cocktails, including the Tequila Old Fashioned with orange bitters and maraschino cherry or the Mercado Margarita, a vibrant blend of jalapeño-infused tequila, passion fruit, and hibiscus-rosemary foam.
Bar Dryce, located near Dickies Arena and the Cultural District, is a cultural magnet where art, music, and mixology converge. The Hotel Dryce’s bar combines light wood, marigold accents, and cooler hues, creating a modern, airy atmosphere. Guests can sip on artfully composed cocktails like the Texas Sun — a refreshing mix of jalapeño syrup, pineapple juice, lime, and tajín — or enjoy craft beer and curated wines.
With regular events like vinyl nights, Silent Book Club, and weekends featuring local DJs, Bar Dryce offers a vibrant, laid-back setting to unwind, connect, and let loose.
Wicked Butcher Fort Worth
512 Main Street
Fort Worth , TX 76102 | Map
Set within the art deco hotel The Sinclair, Wicked Butcher is a stylish modern steakhouse offering sophisticated dishes and expertly crafted cocktails in a bold, elegant space. Sleek black marble, warm wood tones, and striking cowhide accents cultivate a vibrant, upscale ambiance. After-hours plates like the steak tartare with truffle and horseradish crème or the dressed oysters with green apple and wasabi tobiko showcase culinary finesse and pair well with standout drinks like the Truffle Negroni, a luxurious twist on a classic, or the Wicked Margarita, a spicy blend of tequila, ginger, and habanero.
Gemelle
4400 White Settlement Road
Fort Worth, TX 76114 | Map
Guests at adjacent Hotel Otto can traipse over to Gemelle’s outdoor bar for a taste of the Amalfi Coast. The bar offers refreshing Italian spritzes and laid-back sophistication. Sip on a frozen or traditional Aperol Spritz or the vibrant Garden Spritz with St-Germain, vodka, and muddled cucumber. Pair your drink with offerings from Gemelle’s extensive menu, including prosciutto with burrata, sausage-stuffed plives polenta fried, or the rich bavette cacio e pepe.