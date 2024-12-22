Fort Worth’s Best Hotel Bars — 7 Sophisticated Retreats for Locals and Visitors Alike

Bowie House is the bar of choice for film crews after a long day filming Landman, Lioness, and The Madison. (Courtesy)

The bar at Bowie House has quickly become the social heartbeat of Fort Worth since the new hotel debuted in 2023. It offers an inviting atmosphere for locals and visitors alike. Rich wood paneling, ornate detailing, and plush patterned seating invite guests to settle in and stay a while.

Enjoy seasonal libations like the Peruvian Paso (pisco, pumpkin syrup, lemon, egg white, warm spices) or the Praline Cutter (brown butter-washed bourbon, praline bitters, smoked cherrywood). Pair your drink with elevated bites like the wild boar chili pie or whipped ricotta, and take in world-class contemporary art.

This hotel bar is also a popular haunt for film crews after a long day filming Taylor Sheridan‘s TV series Landman, Lioness, and The Madison.