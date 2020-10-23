Southlake Emerges as a Dining Destination — the New Restaurants You Need to Know

A breakfast an brunch mecca will arrive in the next couple of weeks.

Moxie's dares you to try something new with the catch phrase "I will if you will" in bright lights.

The ever-growing Southlake restaurant scene is running on full-tilt. With several new restaurant openings and even more on the horizon, the Fort Worth suburb is on the cusp of becoming a real destination dining city. This is your guide to the new restaurants, bars and meal delivery services hitting the Southlake area.

Moxie’s Grill & Bar

This long-awaited Canadian staple finally opened in Southlake Town Square at 1472 Main Street in September. Moxie’s Grill and Bar features a globally-inspired menu, dotted with familiar Canadian dishes such as Poutine (cheese curds smothered in brown gravy), along with Sushi Cones, Chicken Madeira Rigatoni, and Red Thai Curry.

The prolific brand has outposts in every Canadian province, and its first expansion into the United States market started in Texas. Moxie’s restaurants have opened in Houston, Dallas and Plano ― and now Southlake. Moxie’s fifth U.S. location opened recently in Miami. The classy and modern design focuses on a casual, indoor/outdoor feel, highlighted by an expansive covered patio and lounge area.

The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys began humbly in New York City in 1990 with three Egyptian founders. It started as a hot dog cart, before pivoting to fill the void in halal food. Halal is the prescribed method of preparing meats according to Muslim tradition. What followed were authentic recipes including the Halal Guys’ famous platters of chicken and gyro over rice, falafel sandwiches, crave-worthy sauces — and a major cult following.

The Halal Guys are now spreading their great food all over the country, with one restaurant in McAllen, five in and around Houston and now eight in North Texas (inching ever closer to Fort Worth). The new Halal Guys in Southlake is in the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center at 3000 E. Southlake Boulevard.

Fajita Pete’s

Fajita Pete’s, located at 711 East Southlake Boulevard, Suite 100, celebrated its grand opening last week. It joins a burgeoning fajita delivery/pick-up trend. Tim Love’s Burritos Fajitas and Ritas; Lanny Lancarte’s Eat Fajitas and Glen Collins’ Ritas and Queso are all similar concepts that have launched in recent months.

Now, Southlake has a new fajitas contender.

Fajitas Pete’s staple arrives on a hot plate that has a pile of sizzling meats, peppers and onions packed on it. The fajitas also come with a plate of handmade tortillas and plenty of fresh condiments, including pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese.

Eggsquisite Cafe

With four restaurant locations already crackin’ in McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Rockwall ― Eggsquisite Cafe will bring its scratch-made breakfast and brunch concept to roost soon at 260 N. Kimball Avenue, Suite 262.

The menu ranges from hearty (steak and eggs, omelets and skillets), to fluffy (pancakes, French toast and crepes smothered in Nutella). Eggsquisite Cafe hopes to open its new Southlake restaurant in the next couple of weeks with Brian Asani, son of owner Meff Asani, overseeing this one.

It’s a good time to dine in Southlake.