Caterina's Fort Worth restaurant news
Caterina's introduces a more relaxed summer vibe. (Photo by 6th Ave. Storytelling)

Angel Fuentes adds Los Guapos Street Food to the mix along West Seventh Street.

Hurley House Lemon Basil Chicken Salad is part of the every pool kit

Caterina's Fort Worth restaurant news
Restaurants

Caterina's Goes Casual For The Summer, Surprising Taco Closings and Openings, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Plus, Grab-and-Go Poolside Packs at a Favorite Bakery

BY // 06.11.24
Caterina's introduces a more relaxed summer vibe. (Photo by 6th Ave. Storytelling)

Angel Fuentes adds Los Guapos Street Food to the mix along West Seventh Street.

Hurley House Lemon Basil Chicken Salad is part of every pool kit

As temperatures rise this summer, so does the need for casual dining (or less formal, as the case may be). From Mule Alley to the West Seventh District, and even across town in the Westside, summer magic is as hot as the mercury. Here is the Fort Worth restaurant news you need to know this June.

Tim Love Relaxes Caterina’s For The Summer

Chef Tim Love has made a few changes to his Caterina’s Italian, which made waves with its analog philosophy of dining ― with jackets required and cell phones banned. Now, he’s offering a new way to experience the Mule Alley restaurant throughout the summer season.

Love’s added a new weekend mid-day service from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, including new lunch menu items. Dining is now available on the patio for lunch. And, Caterina’s is taking a more relaxed approach this summer with a resort chic dress code from Memorial Day through Labor Day and a more casual phone and jacket approach at the bar ― because it’s hot out there.

He’s also launching a “car-door-to-restaurant-door” valet and golf cart service, making getting to any of his Mule Ally restaurants ― Caterina’s, Tannahill’s, and Paloma Suerte ― even easier. The so-called “Two Step Express” is simple, just drop your car off at the valet as usual, and request the golf cart transport.

A Tale of Two Taquerias

As far as Fort Worth restaurant news goes, this one is surprising. After six years of operation, Mariachi’s Dine-In has closed. It was located in the Locke Block, near the intersection of Camp Bowie and Horne Street. Co-founder, Ashley Miller announced its permanent closure in a Facebook post and explained that the closure was necessitated by her family’s upcoming move:

“While this may seem sudden, I notified my wonderful staff three weeks ago of this change and have been quietly sharing the news with our regulars. This ending is bittersweet, but I am full of gratitude. When I moved to Fort Worth nine years ago, my dream was to own and operate a business. Hard work and the love from this city have helped me realize those dreams.”

Meanwhile, the other co-founder of Mariachi’s was Angel Fuentes. When the duo parted ways, Fuentes launched his own taqueria Guapo Tacos in June of 2021, which remained at its original location inside a gas station at 301 S. Sylvania Avenue. The taco recipes and two menus with both a regular and a vegan menu, remained quite similar. After all, Fuentes developed them. Now, Guapo Tacos is expanding.

According to CultureMap, “Los Guapos Mexican Street Food, the restaurant is a spinoff of Guapo Tacos, the popular gas station taqueria, and will open this summer at 2708 W. 7th St.” That’s the former Fanboy’s Grill near Artisan Circle and all its nightlife. Fuentes is planning to open Los Guapos this summer.

Hurley House Lemon Basil Chicken Salad is part of every pool kit.

Best Dressed Grab-and-Go: Hurley House Bakery

While the main allure of Hurley House Bakery remains its bakery case filled with goodies, there is another side to explore. The grab-and-go case is filled with a rotating selection of heat-and-eat meals from classic chicken spaghetti to a full roast chicken meal.

Now, owner and baker Katherine Sasser is giving regulars even more to love. She’s added her homemade salad dressings in fridge-ready bottles. The flavors include her Basil Green Goddess, Cider Honey Vinaigrette, and a zingy Sriracha Lime Dressing which is featured on the Hurley House Fiesta lunch salad. The 12-ounce bottles are available for $8 each.

“Consider these dressings your shortcut to fabulous salads at home,” Sasser says in an Instagram post.

Sasser also has small and large pool packs (filled with pimento cheese, chicken salad, and the like) making lounging by the pool as easy as grab and go.

With this Fort Worth restaurant news, summer dining is in full swing.

