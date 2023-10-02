Hot Fort Worth Restaurant Happenings — Fancy Barbecue, a Craft Burger Team Up and a New Movie Theater With Food Power

Fred's Elotes Burger is the first created in partnership with Panther Island Brewing.

Chef Point presents the most over the top State Fair themed Bloody Mary we've ever seen.

There’s a lot to fall for these days in the Fort Worth restaurant scene. Buckle up for. . . (scratch that) loosen your belts for a bevy of new restaurants and bars that have just swooped into Cowtown. A few are proving how teamwork makes the dream work with new collaborations. Others bring creative twists.

These are the Fort Worth Restaurant Happenings You Need to Know:

Chef Point’s State Fair Bloody Mary

Chef Point’s fantastical State Fair Bloody Mary has social media swooning. The cocktail is so top-heavy, we’re not sure how these drink maestros keep it balanced and upright. It offers a taste of everything you might find along the Midway at the State Fair of Texas

While Chef Point in Colleyville has long been on many’s top Bloody Marys list, this one is more over the top, even by Chef Point’s standards. But this special Bloody Mary is only available through October 22.

“What started as an April Fool’s joke last year has become a reality,” a Chef Point’s Facebook post details. “Introducing our State Fair Bloody Mary, equipped with a turkey leg, corndog, funnel cake, grilled corn, a caramel apple, celery, and bacon. This bad boy won’t leave you hungry.”

F1 Smokehouse Goes Brick And Mortar

Chef Felipe Armenta began his adventure in barbecue by installing a food trailer near his Press Cafe in 2021, long before Graham Elliot came on board. At that time, the plan was to serve a “healthier” take on Texas barbecue. There was a little chopped kale salad (a somewhat unusual barbecue side dish) and bowls. Including a smoked turkey bowl filled with a base layer of quinoa, fresh avocado, corn, tomato and cannellini beans.

Now these barbecue chefs’ newest iteration — at 517 University (inside the former Austin City Taco space), F1’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant — has opened with an equally unexpected menu. It too serves up a different take on barbecue. This is a true a sit-down dining experience, going well beyond sliced, chopped, or pulled traditional style barbecue.

For starters, there’s a shrimp and avocado cocktail. There are three salads in all, including a grilled Caesar. The former grainy mustard potato salad has been swapped for a truffled version, and the former peanut-dressed coleslaw is now a celery root recipe.

While you will find both classic brisket and pork ribs on the menu at this new F1 Smokehouse, the signature proteins also include peach barbecue glazed chicken, a Korean style double cut pork chop, blackened salmon and even a smoked prime rib.

A Grapevine Team Up

The cute coffee bar and art shop located near Hulen Mall at the juncture of Interstate 20 and Hulen Street is taking its show on the road. Love Local opened in Grapevine recently, serving as the coffee bar inside the first location of Pinch of Salt Pastries. The new coffee bar’s hours run from 8 am to 4 pm Mondays through Saturdays at 1900 South Main Street, Suite 103.

Love Local’s partnership with Pinch of Salt Pastries, which focuses on gluten-free and allergy-free baked goods, is a smart expansion. It’s about spreading the “Love” to Grapevine. It’s a match made in heaven as Pinch of Salt supplies some awe-inspiring treats to enjoy with coffee, including a gluten-free pumpkin oatmeal cream pie studded with pepitas.

Sour Boule Steps In

Specializing in sourdough bread, the brand new Sour Boule just opened on the Benbrook Circle (in the the former home of Busy B’s Bakery) at 3701 Southwest Boulevard.

Sour Boule dishes up fab cookies, boule loaves and a case is filled with a full array of Boar’s Head meats and cheeses for the perfect sourdough sandwich. You can also choose one of their rolls, or bagels.

Inside the bakery case, you’ll also find sweet treats like a six-layer pumpkin carrot cake with candied hazelnuts and buttercream frosting, and breakfast sausage kolaches dubbed “piggy pockets.” Sour Boule’s hours run from 5 am to 6:30 pm.

Craft Burgers and Brews

Craft burgers were made for craft beer. Now two Fort Worth legends are joining forces and blurring the lines, promising beer-inspired off-menu burger creations.

Fred’s Texas with two restaurants, one on Camp Bowie West and the other off Western Center in Alliance, is partnering with one of Fort Worth’s favorite micro-breweries Panther Island Brewing. Regulars love Fred’s off-menu items and insider specials. Now they can sample a new one each month, designed to pair perfectly with a Panther Island pint.

Each burger creation will be inspired by a specially selected brew, chosen by Fred’s owner Quincy Wallace and his team. In October, it’s the Elotes Burger ― a half-pound black Angus patty, piled with grilled pepper jack cheese and fresh homemade elote, finished with spicy Cheeto dust, cilantro and a drizzle of Valentina hot sauce.

The Elotes Burger finds its perfect pairing with Panther Island’s Pantera Loco Mexican Lager. This is a classic Mexican lager with a slight lime twist and crisp finish, with lime and an optional tajin rim to finish.

Flix Brewhouse Arrives

Flix Brewhouse just opened in Mansfield. Touting itself as the world’s only dine-in cinema brewery, Flix brings the latest movies and coolest pints to Mansfield. Located in The Shops at Broad, this is a 38,000-square-foot theater and brewpub combination can be found at 416 U.S. 287 Frontage Road.

What could be better than catching a new movie, enjoying a fresh meal and sipping a beer brewed on-site?

This is the 10th movie theater brewery for Flix, which first launched in Round Rock in 2011. Flix’s other locations span six states, including one other metroplex location in the Frisco and Little Elm area.

