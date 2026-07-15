The 11 Most Anticipated New Fort Worth Restaurants Opening In 2026

Opening this summer inside the historic Fort Worth T&P Station, Station & Vine will be a full-service restaurant that pairs its landmark setting with an ambitious menu. (Courtesy)

Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth's Near Southside neighborhood. It is one of the most anticipated new restaurants of 2026.

Already, 2026 has seen several buzzy restaurant openings reshape how locals and visitors dine in Cowtown. Even more are on the horizon. This summer and fall will see notable debuts, including one led by a Michelin-starred chef from Mexico. With plenty of highly anticipated launches still ahead, these are the Most Anticipated New Fort Worth Restaurants Opening in 2026.

Updated July 2026

Almacén El Gallo

500 West 7th Street, Suite 175

Downtown will soon welcome its newest restaurant: Almacén El Gallo. Owned by Burciaga Hospitality Group and led by Chef Rivera Río (co-founder of KOLI Cocina de Origen, the Michelin-starred restaurant based in Monterrey, Mexico), the restaurant will bring authentic, contemporary Mexican cuisine inspired by the country’s cantinas and fondas.

When we last spoke with the hospitality group’s Adrian Burciaga, he said the menu would lean into quality steaks, hearty salads, stews, enchiladas folded instead of rolled, and tacos made with premium proteins, among other offerings. The space will also serve as a contemporary Mexican-style cantina. After his recent success revamping Tinie’s, we can’t wait to try the new menu.

Hiro’s Kitchen

309 W Daggett Ave, Suite 101

A recent Instagram post showing kitchen equipment arriving at Hiro’s Kitchen has us pining for our first taste of their sushi- and sake-inspired vision. In May, we sat down with Hiro and Nami Ochiai, the married couple who hail from Japan and first met in New York City, to learn about their forthcoming restaurant.

The couple told us they fell in love with the warmth and generous spirit of Fort Worth. This summer, they plan to bring a “friendly neighborhood restaurant” to the Near Southside that serves traditional sushi, sashimi, and premium sake. By showcasing the various sake-making regions of their home country, they hope to bring a unique dining experience to their adopted home of Fort Worth.

Station & Vine

221 W Lancaster Avenue

Opening this summer inside the historic Fort Worth T&P Station, Station & Vine will be a full-service restaurant that pairs its landmark setting with an ambitious menu featuring a 14-ounce Prime New York strip, cast iron steak frites, braised boneless short rib, Gulf red snapper, rare ahi tuna au poivre, and black tiger shrimp with mussels. Given the 95-year-old station’s rich history and prominent location, Station & Vine sounds like a worthy new chapter for this beloved building.

Duong DeVille

3330 West 7th Street

Chef Hao Tran is a local treasure — known as much for championing fellow chefs as for carving out her own singular path through pop-ups, special events, and Hao’s Grocery. In 2026, she is set to open Duong DeVille, a Vietnamese restaurant honoring the traditional food of South and Central Vietnam. Expect elevated dishes such as Bun Bo Hue (spicy noodle soup), dumplings, rice cakes with shrimp, and vegan options when Duong DeVille opens at Entrepreneur Park in September.

Everything will be locally sourced at the new Fort Worth restaurant that will honor the memory of Hao’s late father, Ky Dinh Tran.

Madrone

1400 Henderson Street

We’ve eagerly followed the progress at Chef Jenna Kinard’s forthcoming new Fort Worth restaurant dubbed Madrone. The upscale Southern cuisine spot promises to be the crown jewel of the Fort Worth Public Market when it opens mid-2026. PaperCity Fort Worth recently spoke with Kinard about the menu, which she says will feature Texas wagyu tartare, deviled eggs, hamachi with mesquite bean miso, Gulf oysters, and other locally sourced dishes that will be tinged with Kinard’s signature Southeast Asian touch.

Beverly’s Downtown

901 Houston Street

The restaurant group behind The Mont is preparing to open its second restaurant in 2026 with Beverly’s Downtown. Located below ground in the Hogan Building, the space promises a subterranean dining experience unlike anything Fort Worth has seen.

The menu will focus on bold Mexican flavors, while the interior — designed by Kellye Raughton — provides an escape from the street-level bustle above. The opening month is currently set for August.

Hudson House

Since debuting in Fort Worth in late 2023, Hudson House has built a devoted local following with its polished take on East Coast–inspired dining. The Vandelay Hospitality Group restaurant concept, known for its famously icy martinis and seafood-forward menu, is expanding again with a new Southlake restaurant slated to open in mid-2026 at 1131 E. Southlake Boulevard.

Newcomer Restaurants That Are Now Open

Since we published our preview of new additions to Fort Worth’s dining scene in January, the following destinations have opened their doors to welcome guests.

Felina

401 Bryan Avenue, Suite 117

The Bocca Osteria Romana team is preparing to open a new restaurant called Felina that will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza. From more purist options such as the Margherita (tomatoes, creamy fior di latte, basil) to the Amatriciana (guanciale and pecorino) and Pizza Limone (lemon zest and smoked scamorza), this new Fort Worth restaurant’s menu will offer a blend of traditional and chef-driven dishes.

Felina will also host a wood-fired brick oven imported from Italy.

One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern

313 South Main Street

The former home to Hot Box Biscuit Club is set to reopen under new ownership and a bold new vision. One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern will be helmed by Travis and Emma Heim. The former craft barbecue restaurant owners have a martini and pizza restaurant in mind for 313 S. Main Street in Fort Worth.

The co-owners plan to focus on Chicago thin-crust pies, also known as “tavern style.” Think crispier than traditional New York-style pizza and with a thinner crust.

Brooklyn’s

401 South Main Street

With an expansive menu and prime location on South Main Street, Brooklyn’s will add to an already rich dining scene in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood. The restaurant spans everything from elevated American food to Asian-inspired favorites. Classics like the Philly cheesesteak and originals like the bulgogi wrap are crafted to appeal to a wide range of tastes while still feeling rooted in the neighborhood.

Seared

4006 White Settlement Road

While Fort Worth bid adieu to Pearl Snap Kolaches earlier this year, life is coming back to 4006 White Settlement Road with the forthcoming opening of Seared. The classic steakhouse will offer a prix fixe menu, decadent desserts, and high-end cocktails.

The menu will offer filet mignon, tomahawk steak, and other choice cuts at a $45 to$50 flat price, complete with a salad, a side, and unlimited fries.