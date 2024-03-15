The Founders of Heim Barbecue Take a Step Back From Their Beloved North Texas Restaurants

The burnt bacon ends at Heim Barbecue are legendary, but the Fort Worth-based joint has just announced some changes to its organizational structure. Partner Will Churchill, who helped to catapult husband-and-wife team Travis and Emma’s farm-to-smoker dreams into their first brick-and-mortar reality back in 2016, will take over the day-to-day running of Heim Barbecue’s four locations in Fort Worth and Dallas.

In a post late Thursday on the Heim Barbecue Facebook page the team stated it this way:

“Heim is still Heim BBQ. Yes, Emma & Travis are stepping back from the day-to-day operations, but their beloved recipes will remain the heart of Heim BBQ. What’s made Heim your neighborhood spot for farm to smoker BBQ will remain the same. Everything from the commitment to sourcing our prime meats, our slow cooking/smoking process, and our famous sides are still front and center at all Heim locations. Travis & Emma may have taken a step back but are still a very integral part of our team – and behind every brisket and burnt end will be team Heim. So, swing by one of the restaurants and say hi to the local Heim team you love.”

The Ups And Downs Of The Barbecue Biz

Travis and Emma Heim didn’t have a backup plan when they famously went all in on barbecue ― draining their bank account to buy brisket. That gamble paid off, leading to a food truck location in Fort Worth’s Near Southside ― what has now become home to Panther City Barbecue (proving that, yes, lighting can strike twice in the same location).

They opened for business during the blizzard of February 2015, in the former parking lot next to Republic Bar.

When lines began forming to score their luscious burnt bacon ends, brisket, ribs, and a bit of their sweet and smoky sauce ― a Texas barbecue legend was born. That’s when Will Churchill and his sister Corey Watson stepped in, fronting the money required for their first opening on Magnolia Ave. Churchill opened Fort Brewery and Pizza as well and moved it from its original Magnolia Avenue location to the Panther City District.

Now, Heim Barbecue has three more locations, Heim on the River along White Settlement in Fort Worth’s River District, a Dallas location they opened in 2020 on Mockingbird Lane, and the fourth location in Burleson. It just opened in early December.

While Heim is losing its famous mom-and-pop barbecue joint bravado, the Heim family has continued to grow right along with their business. Travis and Emma welcomed their second child in 2023, so it’s no wonder why this young family might need to step back from burning the candle at both ends (or, in this case, stoking the smoker overnight).

After celebrating almost a decade in business, the Heims deserve to take a breath and enjoy the success. Heim Barbecue will roll on.