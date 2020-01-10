Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
01
07

The Wagyu meatballs at Foxyco are a must-try appetizer. Courtesy of Foxyco

02
07

Foxyco has a modern mid-century style. Photo by Kathy Tran

03
07

Tuna tartare comes with crispy rice and miso dressing. Courtesy of Foxyco

04
07

The squid ink spaghetti is a popular dish. Courtesy of Foxyco

05
07

Don't miss the Wagyu short rib at Foxyco.

06
07

The cocktail menu includes unique creatiosn like the Foxy. Courtesy of Foxyco

07
07

Jon & MG Stevens opened Foxyco in 2018.

Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco Dallas
Restaurants

Discovering a Dallas Design District Restaurant Gem — a Closer Second Look at Foxyco

Chef Jon Stevens Continues to Push the Envelope in a Growing Neighborhood

BY // 01.09.20
The Wagyu meatballs at Foxyco are a must-try appetizer. Courtesy of Foxyco
Foxyco has a modern mid-century style. Photo by Kathy Tran
Tuna tartare comes with crispy rice and miso dressing. Courtesy of Foxyco
The squid ink spaghetti is a popular dish. Courtesy of Foxyco
Don't miss the Wagyu short rib at Foxyco.
The cocktail menu includes unique creatiosn like the Foxy. Courtesy of Foxyco
Jon & MG Stevens opened Foxyco in 2018.
1
7

The Wagyu meatballs at Foxyco are a must-try appetizer. Courtesy of Foxyco

2
7

Foxyco has a modern mid-century style. Photo by Kathy Tran

3
7

Tuna tartare comes with crispy rice and miso dressing. Courtesy of Foxyco

4
7

The squid ink spaghetti is a popular dish. Courtesy of Foxyco

5
7

Don't miss the Wagyu short rib at Foxyco.

6
7

The cocktail menu includes unique creatiosn like the Foxy. Courtesy of Foxyco

7
7

Jon & MG Stevens opened Foxyco in 2018.

About a year and a half ago, an uber modern, mid-century style restaurant popped up on Riverfront Boulevard in the Dallas Design District. Located among several bail bond shops and auto parts stores, the sleek 3,000 foot space stands out with its sharp black exterior and italicized “Foxyco” sign.

Chef Jon Stevens opened Foxyco at 921 N. Riverfront Boulevard as an American wood fired grill and bar in 2018. The California-native had already owned Stock & Barrel in Bishop Arts for four years and when the opportunity to open a second spot in Dallas arrived, he and his wife, MG (Melissa Green) Stevens, took it.

“We wanted to celebrate what the neighborhood was all about,” Stevens tells PaperCity.

A Jackson Pollock-style splatter paint mural takes over an entire wall in the restaurant. This was created by Hatsumi Kuzuu of Kuzuu Design.

“One day Hatsumi came in and started throwing dog toys with paint on them on the wall,” laughs Stevens. It definitely catches your attention when you enter the space, even more so now that the wall also displays artwork from nearby gallery, ALG Collective.

Foxyco Dallas
Foxyco has a modern mid-century style. Photo by Kathy Tran

After starting his culinary career in San Francisco at the age of 19, Stevens moved to Dallas when he had the opportunity to work with chef Chris Ward at The Mercury. He then worked with chefs Kent Rathbun at Abacus and Avner Samuel at Aurora and the original Nosh.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38

“It was in San Francisco that I learned the fundamentals, but where I really learned how to cook was in Texas,” Stevens says.

Influenced by travel, which he says is about food every time, Stevens notes that his cooking has changed a lot since being in Texas. At Foxyco, he uses wood-burning grills for pretty much everything.

“It’s how we bring flavor to other non-meat dishes,” he says. “It comes from the smoke and coals.”

One of the most popular items on the menu are the grilled globe artichokes. Cooked as whole artichokes, they’re then cooled and cut into four pieces with parmesan and a black truffle aioli for dipping. Other favorite shareable are the Wagyu meatballs and tuna tartare. The meatballs are perfect with spicy tomato mostarda and parmesan aioli.

I could’ve made a meal out of a couple of orders of those. Steven’s tuna tartare was also a favorite with crispy rice and a miso dressing. For someone who doesn’t eat a ton of tartare, I really enjoyed it.

Foxyco Dallas
Tuna tartare comes with crispy rice and miso dressing. Courtesy of Foxyco

The modern and eclectic menu also offers salads, flatbreads and dishes such as squid ink spaghetti, but it’s the charcoal grill that produces some of the greats. The Wagyu short rib is made sous-vide style, cooked for 72 hours before being charred on the grill. It’s rubbed with espresso and comes with a cauliflower puree, salsa verde, pickled red onion and horseradish.

Stevens says this is definitely a favorite. He also makes a Wagyu double bacon cheeseburger with foxy sauce and comes with truffled parmesan chips that you can find on the Friday lunch menu.

As for the cocktail menu, which was originally created by bar manager Lauren Festa (now at Homewood), it is always evolving for the season. The Sitka is a delightful mix of rogue pink spruce gin, tempus fugit liqueur de violettes, lemon, lavender and thyme. Another that caught my eye was the Foxy with Aviation gin, red Fresno marmalade, domaine de canton, lemon and smoked salt.

A great time to come in and try a couple is during happy hour which runs Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 pm to 7 pm.

It’s an exciting time for the Design District.

“We always saw it as up-and-coming,” Stevens says. And now with the brand new Virgin Hotel up and running, there will be much more reason for tourists and locals alike to visit the neighborhood.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X