Georgie Dallas bread
Georgie’s Knox District Restaurant
G Butcher Shop
01
03

At Georgie, the filet is great, but the bread and French butter service is simply beyond. (food photo by BECKLEY / graphic by PaperCity)

02
03

The interior, designed by a Brooklyn-based firm, is reminiscent of a 1970s Riva yacht.

03
03

Georgie by Curtis Stone opened the G Butcher Shop in spring 2020.

Georgie Dallas bread
Georgie’s Knox District Restaurant
G Butcher Shop
Culture / Restaurants

A Dallas Dining Deep Dive — Why the Bread at Georgie is So Addictively Good

A Five-Ingredient Masterpiece on Travis Street

BY // 02.07.23
At Georgie, the filet is great, but the bread and French butter service is simply beyond. (food photo by BECKLEY / graphic by PaperCity)
The interior, designed by a Brooklyn-based firm, is reminiscent of a 1970s Riva yacht.
Georgie by Curtis Stone opened the G Butcher Shop in spring 2020.
1
3

At Georgie, the filet is great, but the bread and French butter service is simply beyond. (food photo by BECKLEY / graphic by PaperCity)

2
3

The interior, designed by a Brooklyn-based firm, is reminiscent of a 1970s Riva yacht.

3
3

Georgie by Curtis Stone opened the G Butcher Shop in spring 2020.

There’s a reason Georgie is on heavy rotation for so many Dallasites. Yes, it’s the first Texas restaurant from famed Australian chef Curtis Stone. And yes, its art-deco glam interiors earned it a spot on Robb Report’s 11 most beautiful new restaurants in America upon its debut. But beyond the luxe pedigree and that $390 steak, Georgie delivers on something far more elusive than a high-profile opening in Dallas. Thanks in part to a great menu and top-tier hospitality, Georgie makes fine dining feel like a refreshingly laid-back affair. That being said, I’d like to take this post to argue for another significant player in the Knox Street restaurant’s success — and the only part of the experience that’s free: the house bread service.

I have evidence to back up my theory. After a recent visit to Georgie, I couldn’t stop thinking about the bread. Surely this was some sort of restaurant bread holy grail. I took to the internet, where gushing, bread-specific reviews validated my belief.

The star was the bread! Lovely crust, heavenly pull apart center…” wrote one Trip Advisor review

The hero of the meal was the bread and butter service. Freshly prepared and baked individually, it was the best bread I’ve had at a restaurant, hands down,” claimed another on Restaurant Guru….

OKAY, the bread here is BOMB. Do Not Skip!” was a shared sentiment on Yelp.

I could go on and on but you get the gist.

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day

And then, of course, there’s my own account. After absolutely losing our minds over the bread at Georgie the first time we visited, our wonderful waiter, DJ, let us take a loaf home. The next day, my partner’s 6-year-old daughter tried it in grilled cheese form and called it “pure happiness.”

We make it fresh in-house every day,” shared executive chef Christian Dortch over email. “A traditional Italian style bread translated to ‘stick’ is made up of five ingredients and the secret is the long fermentation. We use high-quality olive oil and high-gluten flour. The trick is to not overwork the dough yet stitching, stretching, and deflating it is essential. Our butter is imported from France and made with extremely high-end milk fat that — believe it or not — is still produced by churning.”

On a more recent visit, our waiter, a recent addition by way of Carte Blanche, offered even more. “We mix all the ingredients and let it rise overnight,” they said after I shared my obsession. The loaves are then brushed with olive oil and salt several times and baked individually right before each one comes out.

It’s nice to know that something so great has been lavished with care and salt. Presumably, you can score the same high-quality carbs in sandwich form at Georgie’s Butcher Shop, and word has it the bread is also quite excellent at the newly opened Quarter Acre, whose chef and owner was mostly recently executive chef at Georgie.  The more killer bread the merrier I say.

Georgie Dallas bread
Georgie’s Knox District Restaurant
G Butcher Shop
Let's have a heart-to-heart. Register Today Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital
Right-Hand_Graphic

Featured Properties

Swipe
2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
Cambridge Green
FOR SALE

2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
2445 Pine Valley Court
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2445 Pine Valley Court
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2445 Pine Valley Court
3919 Cochran Street
North of Downtown
FOR SALE

3919 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
3919 Cochran Street
6201 Meadow Lake Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6201 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
6201 Meadow Lake Lane
3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
River Oaks | Inwood Manor
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Claire Wilkins
This property is listed by: Claire Wilkins (713) 817-2402 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X