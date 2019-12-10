Unrefined Bakery – online
Unrefined Bakery to Open New Uptown Dallas Shop With Even More Ambitious Treats

Mom and Daughter Entrepreneurs Grow Their Sweet Gluten-Free Empire

Dallas-based Unrefined Bakery ― specializing in gluten free, vegan and paleo treats that meet the dietary needs of a growing clientele — is ready to unwrap it newest storefront just in time for Christmas.

“Uptown will be opening soon,” co-founder Taylor Nicholson tells PaperCity. “Before Christmas. We will have lots of unique things at this location.”

There are currently six Unrefined Bakery shops: Medallion Center, Greenville, Preston Center, Rockwall, Frisco and Fort Worth. The Uptown shop will be the seventh bakery, located at 2222 McKinney Avenue, suite 180.

Nicholson co-owns Unrefined Bakery, along with her mother Anne Hoyt. Together they have taken allergen-free baking to a whole new level, and the new Uptown shop will expand Unrefined’s offerings.

It will have a long bar with seating for 16, and built-in USB plugs. “We are trying to appeal to the busy workforce downtown,” Nicholson says.

Just like the other locations, Uptown will provide an array of traditional gluten free baked goods including Unrefined’s paleo line and vegan offerings, such as a daily selection of cupcakes, cookies and brownies as well as custom cakes. But this new shop is upping the ante.

