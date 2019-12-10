Unrefined Bakery to Open New Uptown Dallas Shop With Even More Ambitious Treats

Taylor Nicholson and her mom, Anne Hoyt, have built Unrefined Bakery into a seven shop force.

Chocolate cupcakes filled with a vanilla cream, iced with vanilla “unbuttercream” and coated in chocolate ganache show the strength of Unrefined's treats.

Dallas-based Unrefined Bakery ― specializing in gluten free, vegan and paleo treats that meet the dietary needs of a growing clientele — is ready to unwrap it newest storefront just in time for Christmas.

“Uptown will be opening soon,” co-founder Taylor Nicholson tells PaperCity. “Before Christmas. We will have lots of unique things at this location.”

There are currently six Unrefined Bakery shops: Medallion Center, Greenville, Preston Center, Rockwall, Frisco and Fort Worth. The Uptown shop will be the seventh bakery, located at 2222 McKinney Avenue, suite 180.

Nicholson co-owns Unrefined Bakery, along with her mother Anne Hoyt. Together they have taken allergen-free baking to a whole new level, and the new Uptown shop will expand Unrefined’s offerings.

It will have a long bar with seating for 16, and built-in USB plugs. “We are trying to appeal to the busy workforce downtown,” Nicholson says.

Just like the other locations, Uptown will provide an array of traditional gluten free baked goods including Unrefined’s paleo line and vegan offerings, such as a daily selection of cupcakes, cookies and brownies as well as custom cakes. But this new shop is upping the ante.

“We will be serving ready-made pizzas, on our pizza crusts as well as on an awesome keto crust,” Nicholson says. She notes that Unrefined’s gluten free pizza crusts have been one of its best selling items for many years.

Something else brand new will be a curated selection of grab and go options. Items like grass-fed beef jerky, freeze-dried veggie chips and chia seed pudding, have all been given Unrefined Bakery’s “seal of approval” ― being organic, gluten free and having a “clean label.”

The Uptown location also will have gluten free beer and a selection of organic wine. The liquor license has been applied for and Nicholson expects beer and wine sales to begin in January. They will also be adding nitro cold-brewed coffee to the menu.

Hours have been expanded too. When the Uptown Unrefined Bakery opens, its hours will be 7 am to 9 pm Mondays through Fridays and 9 am to 9 pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Prior to opening Unrefined Bakery, Nicholson and Hoyt were both diagnosed with Celiac disease. The duo went to work re-creating baked goods to suit their new lifestyle. Soon they perfected favorite family recipes to meet those dietary restrictions, and found out they were on to something big.

Unlike at most bakeries − good nutrition is the key at Unrefined Bakery. To that end, Unrefined has knowledgeable “guides” on hand to educate customers and lead them to the treats that meet their specific needs