Kitchen Tasting-Faith-Guy
Birthday gift to Lee from Guy
Drs Stan and Lisa Duchman
Big Ass Balloons-
Danny and Robin Klaes-Lee
IMG_2244
Lee-Faith Majors- Michelle and Shawn Welling
Tony Buzbee- Frances Moody-Majors
instagram photo
01
09

Food Network star chef Guy Fieri gives Faith Majors a sample taste of the birthday dinner Fieri is cooking for Lee Majors' 82nd birthday.

02
09

Food Network chef Guy Fieri presents Lee Majors (aka the Six Million Dollar Man) with an engraved knife at the film star's 82nd birthday dinner.

03
09

Drs. Stan & Lisa Duchman, owners of Duchman Family Wineries, hosted the birthday dinner for Lee Majors (aka The Six Million Dollar Man).

04
09

Big Ass Balloons add a festive touch to Lee Majors' birthday celebration in Houston.

05
09

Danny & Robin Klaes join the intimate group in which Lee Majors is fêted on his birthday.

06
09

Sliced Tomahawk Ribeye, topped with morel mushrooms, was centerpiece of Guy Fieri's six-course meal served for Lee Majors' birthday.

07
09

Lee & Faith Majors, Michelle & indie filmmaker Shawn Welling at Majors' birthday dinner in Houston.

08
09

Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody, Faith & Lee Majors at the film star's birthday dinner in Houston.

09
09

Faith & Lee Majors were Food Network star Guy Fieri 's guests at last week's Miami Food & Wine Festival.

Kitchen Tasting-Faith-Guy
Birthday gift to Lee from Guy
Drs Stan and Lisa Duchman
Big Ass Balloons-
Danny and Robin Klaes-Lee
IMG_2244
Lee-Faith Majors- Michelle and Shawn Welling
Tony Buzbee- Frances Moody-Majors
instagram photo
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Guy Fieri Takes Over a Houston Kitchen to Cook the Six Million Dollar Man an Unforgettable Birthday Dinner

Food Network Star's Unlikely Friendship With Lee Majors Brings H-Town Wows

BY // 05.27.21
Food Network star chef Guy Fieri gives Faith Majors a sample taste of the birthday dinner Fieri is cooking for Lee Majors' 82nd birthday.
Food Network chef Guy Fieri presents Lee Majors (aka the Six Million Dollar Man) with an engraved knife at the film star's 82nd birthday dinner.
Drs. Stan & Lisa Duchman, owners of Duchman Family Wineries, hosted the birthday dinner for Lee Majors (aka The Six Million Dollar Man).
Big Ass Balloons add a festive touch to Lee Majors' birthday celebration in Houston.
Danny & Robin Klaes join the intimate group in which Lee Majors is fêted on his birthday.
Sliced Tomahawk Ribeye, topped with morel mushrooms, was centerpiece of Guy Fieri's six-course meal served for Lee Majors' birthday.
Lee & Faith Majors, Michelle & indie filmmaker Shawn Welling at Majors' birthday dinner in Houston.
Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody, Faith & Lee Majors at the film star's birthday dinner in Houston.
Faith & Lee Majors were Food Network star Guy Fieri 's guests at last week's Miami Food & Wine Festival.
1
9

Food Network star chef Guy Fieri gives Faith Majors a sample taste of the birthday dinner Fieri is cooking for Lee Majors' 82nd birthday.

2
9

Food Network chef Guy Fieri presents Lee Majors (aka the Six Million Dollar Man) with an engraved knife at the film star's 82nd birthday dinner.

3
9

Drs. Stan & Lisa Duchman, owners of Duchman Family Wineries, hosted the birthday dinner for Lee Majors (aka The Six Million Dollar Man).

4
9

Big Ass Balloons add a festive touch to Lee Majors' birthday celebration in Houston.

5
9

Danny & Robin Klaes join the intimate group in which Lee Majors is fêted on his birthday.

6
9

Sliced Tomahawk Ribeye, topped with morel mushrooms, was centerpiece of Guy Fieri's six-course meal served for Lee Majors' birthday.

7
9

Lee & Faith Majors, Michelle & indie filmmaker Shawn Welling at Majors' birthday dinner in Houston.

8
9

Tony Buzbee & Frances Moody, Faith & Lee Majors at the film star's birthday dinner in Houston.

9
9

Faith & Lee Majors were Food Network star Guy Fieri 's guests at last week's Miami Food & Wine Festival.

When TV star Lee Majors (aka The Six Million Dollar Man) and Food Network star Guy Fieri first met at an Ultimate Fight Championship competition in 2017, they had little thought that it would be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. But four years later after many shared times, Fieri found himself in a swank Houston kitchen whipping up a six-course feast for Majors and friends.

It was Majors’ 82nd birthday, a date that happened to coincide with the Mayor of Flavortown‘s swift journey through Houston filming for his popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives TV show. And that was not too many weeks before the rock star of foodie television signed a staggering $80 million contract with the Food Network.

Earlier in the year, Majors and his wife, Faith, had joined Fieri for dinner at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Palm Beach. The topic of birthdays was on the table, Faith tells PaperCity, and Fieri volunteered to celebrate by cooking dinner for the couple and a few friends if their schedules worked.

“This is my honor. I admire Lee even more now than I did as a kid,” Fieri explains. “Lee is the real deal and highly regarded by his friends and the entertainment industry.”

And so it was that Doctors Lisa and Stanley Duchman, Lee Majors’ cardiologist, hosted the intimate dinner in their home which features a lavish chef’s kitchen as might be expected of the owners of Duchman Family Winery.

The day before the dinner, Fieri had assistants shopping across the city for product and equipment. He had morels flown in from Napa Valley and ordered a magnum of his wine, Hunt & Ryde (named for his sons, Hunter and Ryder), sent over for the dinner. For birthday tequila shots Fieri ordered Santo Tequila, which he founded in partnership with rocker Sammy Hagar.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

A Guy Fieri Menu

The playful Fieri with his wild bleached coif was hands-on in the kitchen, Faith recalls, joining the dinner guests to explain each course and naturally delivering moments of his signature humor.

From the get-go, dinner guests were spoiled with servings of Osetra Karat Black Caviar on toasted brioche. Cesar salad with made-from-scratch dressing followed. The bountiful courses on Fieri’s menu included sliced 42-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, Snapper Veracruz, Roasted Mushroom Demi and Shrimp Scampi with sides of smashed fingerling potatoes, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and garlic bread.

instagram photo
Faith & Lee Majors were Food Network star Guy Fieri ‘s guests at last week’s Food Network wine and food festival.

For dessert, Faith ordered a white chocolate buttercream cake with raspberries from Weights & Measures, which just happens to be one of the spots that Fieri visited while filming in Houston.

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is God’s gift and that’s why it is called ‘present’,” Lee Majors said at the end of the evening. “And your presence here tonight is the best gift.”

Lee Majors’ Lucky Guests

Lee Majors had wanted a small evening of the best of friends and that would naturally include Danny and Robin Klaes, daughter of Lee’s close friend Charlie Thomas. Faith allows that Thomas was the reason that the couple chose Houston for settling after leaving Los Angeles. The men shared a 30-year friendship that ended earlier this year when the former Houston Rockets owner passed away.

The Majors are godparents to the children of dinner guests Michelle Simmons Welling and Shawn Welling, a Houston-based indie film producer. Lee has a role in Welling’s most recent film, Narco Sub.

Rounding out the table for 10 were super lawyer Tony Buzbee and his fiancé Frances Moody. The couple are set to wed on July 3.

“After all that has happened this past year, it’s time to start celebrating each and every day,” Faith says. “Lee and I are sincerely grateful to Guy for making Lee’s birthday extra special and such a fun and memorable event.”

It was not long after the birthday dinner that the Majors joined Fieri at the Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2127 McClendon St
Southgate
FOR SALE

2127 McClendon St
Houston, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
2127 McClendon St
227 Maple Valley Rd
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

227 Maple Valley Rd
Houston, TX

$3,425,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
227 Maple Valley Rd
2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
River Oaks District
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
Houston, TX

$1,099,100 Learn More about this property
Claudia Fathivand
This property is listed by: Claudia Fathivand (832) 419-5426 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Ln, Unit 708
2210 Westgate Dr
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2210 Westgate Dr
Houston, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2210 Westgate Dr
2121 Bancroft Ln
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

2121 Bancroft Ln
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Bancroft Ln
8835 Stable Ln
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8835 Stable Ln
Houston, TX

$3,290,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8835 Stable Ln
2904 Suffolk Dr
Highland Village
FOR SALE

2904 Suffolk Dr
Houston, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
Clare C. Leppert
This property is listed by: Clare C. Leppert (832) 725-0056 Email Realtor
2904 Suffolk Dr
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X