H-E-B Wine Week To Transform Market Street Into a Food and Drinks Wonderland — Your Guide to One of the Biggest Events of the Year

Enjoy delicious light bites from the likes of Benihana, Bosscat, The Audrey and Back Table.

Wine & Food Week made The Woodlands the center of the greater Houston food and drink universe earlier this year . Now, the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street brings one final ambitious event from the same organizers this year — Food & Vine Time Productions. It’s set for next Thursday, October 5 and it promises to be another foodie must attend.

Last year’s event sold out, so may want to get your tickets soon.

This year’s theme is Wine + Food = Art and it will play out in a variety of ways. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and express their artful side. The more showy, the better. There also will be photo booths across Market Street for you and the gang to take pictures.

Market Street’s 34 acres will be transformed into a wine walkabout. Attendees will have the chance to taste top wines from around the world, nibble on food pairings and enjoy a fun, festival-like atmosphere with live music.

It’s your chance to meet the fresh faces behind The Woodlands’ wine scene, as well as taste samples from your favorite local restaurants.

You can expect more than 250 beverage options, 45 food tasting displays, pop-up entertainment like magicians and mentalists, and so much more.

“This is the 19th annual event and we’re preparing to welcome 4,000 people,” Food & Vine Productions founder and co-producer Constance McDerby says.

McDerby believes having a solid game plan for the night will make this H-E-B Wine Walk even more fun.

“My suggestion is to ride share or take the Woodlands Town Center Trolley, hydrate in advance allowing for more tasting pleasure, arrive early and have a game plan of features to visit,” she tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

With three city blocks of displays totaling more than 150 exhibits, there’s so much to discover. “Go to the exact opposite of the main general admission entry and work your way backwards, visiting the great food before the wave of attendees get there,” McDerby suggests.

Wine Walk Exclusive Experiences

As you sip and stroll, keep an eye out for some special highlights.

On either side of the Market Street green space, you’ll find H-E-B Culinary Cantinas where you can grab a food sample, water and, yes, even a pour of one of H-E-B’s hand-selected premium wines.

The Aruba Culinary Destination, presented by Aruba Tourism, will feature Chef Urvin Croes of Infini in Aruba, who took one of the top awards at this year’s Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase.

You can also celebrate one of The Woodlands’ favorite new wine spots at the Postino Pop Up Party, browse the display at The Fountain of Youth stand from Seychelles Med & Laser Spa and end the night on a sweet note at One Last Bite Avenue.

General admission tickets cost $75 per person. VIP tickets are now sold out. For more information and tickets, check out the Wine & Food Week’s website.