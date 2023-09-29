The H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 9pm. General admission tickets cost $75.
Wine Walk, Market Street
Kelley_Sweet_-_WFW2021_221
American Prestige Photography_Paul Carrizales_Wine Walk 2022_1
01
04

The H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 9pm. General admission tickets cost $75.

02
04

Explore over 150 displays covering three blocks across Market Street.

03
04

The 2023 wine selections include Winebow, Europe Shares, Michael David Winery, Palm Bay International, Riboli Family Wines and many more.

04
04

Enjoy delicious light bites from the likes of Benihana, Bosscat, The Audrey and Back Table.

The H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 9pm. General admission tickets cost $75.
Wine Walk, Market Street
Kelley_Sweet_-_WFW2021_221
American Prestige Photography_Paul Carrizales_Wine Walk 2022_1
Foodie Events / Restaurants

H-E-B Wine Week To Transform Market Street Into a Food and Drinks Wonderland — Your Guide to One of the Biggest Events of the Year

Insider Tips and Everything Else You Need to Know

BY // 09.29.23
The H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 9pm. General admission tickets cost $75.
Explore over 150 displays covering three blocks across Market Street.
The 2023 wine selections include Winebow, Europe Shares, Michael David Winery, Palm Bay International, Riboli Family Wines and many more.
Enjoy delicious light bites from the likes of Benihana, Bosscat, The Audrey and Back Table.
1
4

The H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 9pm. General admission tickets cost $75.

2
4

Explore over 150 displays covering three blocks across Market Street.

3
4

The 2023 wine selections include Winebow, Europe Shares, Michael David Winery, Palm Bay International, Riboli Family Wines and many more.

4
4

Enjoy delicious light bites from the likes of Benihana, Bosscat, The Audrey and Back Table.

Wine & Food Week made The Woodlands the center of the greater Houston food and drink universe earlier this year . Now, the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street brings one final ambitious event from the same organizers this year — Food & Vine Time Productions. It’s set for next Thursday, October 5 and it promises to be another foodie must attend.

Last year’s event sold out, so may want to get your tickets soon.

This year’s theme is Wine + Food = Art and it will play out in a variety of ways. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and express their artful side. The more showy, the better. There also will be photo booths across Market Street for you and the gang to take pictures.

Explore over 150 displays covering three blocks across Market Street.
Explore over 150 displays covering three blocks across Market Street.

Market Street’s 34 acres will be transformed into a wine walkabout. Attendees will have the chance to taste top wines from around the world, nibble on food pairings and enjoy a fun, festival-like atmosphere with live music.

It’s your chance to meet the fresh faces behind The Woodlands’ wine scene, as well as taste samples from your favorite local restaurants.

You can expect more than 250 beverage options, 45 food tasting displays, pop-up entertainment like magicians and mentalists, and so much more.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON

“This is the 19th annual event and we’re preparing to welcome 4,000 people,” Food & Vine Productions founder and co-producer Constance McDerby says.

McDerby believes having a solid game plan for the night will make this H-E-B Wine Walk even more fun.

“My suggestion is to ride share or take the Woodlands Town Center Trolley, hydrate in advance allowing for more tasting pleasure, arrive early and have a game plan of features to visit,” she tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

With three city blocks of displays totaling more than 150 exhibits, there’s so much to discover. “Go to the exact opposite of the main general admission entry and work your way backwards, visiting the great food before the wave of attendees get there,” McDerby suggests.

Enjoy light bites from the likes of Benihana, Bosscat, The Audrey and Back Table at the 2023 H-E-B Wine Walk.
Enjoy light bites from the likes of Benihana, Bosscat, The Audrey and Back Table at the 2023 H-E-B Wine Walk.

Wine Walk Exclusive Experiences

As you sip and stroll, keep an eye out for some special highlights.

On either side of the Market Street green space, you’ll find H-E-B Culinary Cantinas where you can grab a food sample, water and, yes, even a pour of one of H-E-B’s hand-selected premium wines.

The Aruba Culinary Destination, presented by Aruba Tourism, will feature Chef Urvin Croes of Infini in Aruba, who took one of the top awards at this year’s Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase.

You can also celebrate one of The Woodlands’ favorite new wine spots at the Postino Pop Up Party, browse the display at The Fountain of Youth stand from Seychelles Med & Laser Spa and end the night on a sweet note at One Last Bite Avenue.

General admission tickets cost $75 per person. VIP tickets are now sold out. For more information and tickets, check out the Wine & Food Week’s website.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
3825 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3825 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3825 Potomac Avenue
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$25,000,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
7827 Northaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7827 Northaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
7827 Northaven Road
5315 Meaders Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5315 Meaders Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,350,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5315 Meaders Lane
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Victory Park
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Dallas, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
3318 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3318 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3318 Princeton Avenue
Thompson Heights Drive
Lake Texoma
FOR SALE

Thompson Heights Drive
Denison, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Dale
This property is listed by: Kim Dale (214) 354-5755 Email Realtor
Thompson Heights Drive
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
4229 Hanover Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4229 Hanover Street
Dallas, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
4229 Hanover Street
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X