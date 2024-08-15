Hearsay Levy Park
Hearsay Levy Park Ahi Tuna Tacos
Hearsay Levy Park
Hearsay Restaurant
Hearsay LevyPark
Hearsay Levy Park Beef Short Rib
01
06

Get a look inside the new Hearsay restaurant in Levy Park, the seventh Hearsay in Houston. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

02
06

The crunchy ahi tuna tacos at Hearsay are served with ginger cilantro slaw, ponzu, and creamy avocado, topped with gochujang aioli. Paired with a side of street corn casserole. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

03
06

Hearsay Levy Park takes over the former stead of the Woodshed Smokehouse. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

04
06

Crafted cocktails at Hearsay include an espresso martini. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

05
06

Also on the menu, pizza (eight different varieties offered priced $15-$19) as well as the option to make your own combo. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

06
06

Hearsay's Beef Short Rib, braised in Shiner Bock for a flavorful taste, is served with caramelized onions, creamy cheddar grits, and bacon Brussels sprouts. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Hearsay Levy Park
Hearsay Levy Park Ahi Tuna Tacos
Hearsay Levy Park
Hearsay Restaurant
Hearsay LevyPark
Hearsay Levy Park Beef Short Rib
Restaurants / Openings

Levy Park Continues to Tweak Its Restaurant Options With Hearsay Now Taking Centerstage — Food on the Green

Inventive Drinks, Plenty of Shareable Dishes and Late Hours Beckon

BY // 08.14.24
Get a look inside the new Hearsay restaurant in Levy Park, the seventh Hearsay in Houston. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
The crunchy ahi tuna tacos at Hearsay are served with ginger cilantro slaw, ponzu, and creamy avocado, topped with gochujang aioli. Paired with a side of street corn casserole. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Hearsay Levy Park takes over the former stead of the Woodshed Smokehouse. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Crafted cocktails at Hearsay include an espresso martini. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Also on the menu, pizza (eight different varieties offered priced $15-$19) as well as the option to make your own combo. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Hearsay's Beef Short Rib, braised in Shiner Bock for a flavorful taste, is served with caramelized onions, creamy cheddar grits, and bacon Brussels sprouts. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
1
6

Get a look inside the new Hearsay restaurant in Levy Park, the seventh Hearsay in Houston. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

2
6

The crunchy ahi tuna tacos at Hearsay are served with ginger cilantro slaw, ponzu, and creamy avocado, topped with gochujang aioli. Paired with a side of street corn casserole. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

3
6

Hearsay Levy Park takes over the former stead of the Woodshed Smokehouse. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

4
6

Crafted cocktails at Hearsay include an espresso martini. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

5
6

Also on the menu, pizza (eight different varieties offered priced $15-$19) as well as the option to make your own combo. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

6
6

Hearsay's Beef Short Rib, braised in Shiner Bock for a flavorful taste, is served with caramelized onions, creamy cheddar grits, and bacon Brussels sprouts. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Levy Park, the verdant family-friendly park on Eastside Street just off Richmond Avenue in Upper Kirby, has another new restaurant with its roster turning over. Hearsay Levy Park is the latest Hearsay developed by Landmark Houston Hospitality Group. It’s taken over the former home of the Woodshed Smokehouse in Levy Park and is fully open after having been first teased almost a year ago. It brings hours that see it stay open as late as midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s likely one you’ve heard before. This is the seventh Hearsay in the greater Houston region, with the very first having opened in the historic W.L. Foley building downtown in 2008. In the years since, three more Hearsays have opened in the city (including one in Saks Fifth Avenue in The Galleria mall), another in The Woodlands and one on Galveston’s famed Strand. (Ambitious future plans call for Hearsay to expand to Austin, Dallas and Beaumont too.)

Hearsay Restaurant (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Crafted cocktails at Hearsay include an espresso martini. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Chef Carlos Bautista’s lunch and dinner menu includes tempting-sounding shareables, including an artisan breadboard ($7) with jalapeno cornbread fritters, challah and pretzel bread with fresh herb butter and spicy Kung Pao shrimp and calamari ($17). There are handmade pizzas with options that range from a fig jam and arugula-topped pie ($15) with a drizzle of balsamic to a steak pizza with chimichurri sauce, caramelized onions and crumbles of blue cheese atop ($18). Quaffable go-withs include wine, beer and crafted cocktails such as the Whitney ($13), made with raspberry-flavored vodka, cassis, champagne and muddled blackberries. Mocktails are also available, including the flameless Leah ($8) concocted with strawberries, lime, mint and coconut water.

“Great plates” (read: entrees) at Hearsay include beef short rib braised in Shiner Bock, with cheddar cheese grits and bacon studded Brussel sprouts ($29) and crab crusted redfish ($30) with a red pepper coulis and garlic scented green beans. For vegetarians, there’s the requisite veggie burger ($16) in addition to plates like fettuccine and “meatballs” ($16), the latter, a plant-based protein napped with a spicy tomato sauce and parm.

When I swing by, I’ll be sure to try the marinated watermelon with avocado, jalapeno and crumbled tofu topped with a gochujang aioli ($18).

Hearsay Levy Park
Hearsay Levy Park takes over the former stead of the Woodshed Smokehouse. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

If you wouldn’t dream of making it a day (or night) at Levy Park without your kids (or puppies) in tow, not only is there a children’s menu at Hearsay, but one for your furry friends too. Pups can enjoy a “quarter hounder” ($6) made with a 4-ounce Wagyu beef patty or the Frenchified salmon en papillote ($10), which translates to a baked salmon filet fit for any pampered pet.

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024

“Hearsay Levy Park marks our brand’s evolution,” Hearsay CEO Joseph Natale says in a statement. “It features elevated design elements, our largest bar with stunning patio and park views, high ceilings and garage doors that open outdoors. We’ve also included two private dining rooms, expanded our culinary menu, and a diverse selection of handcrafted cocktails.”

Hearsay Levy Park is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 11 pm, Fridays from 11 am to midnight, Saturdays from 10 am to midnight and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm. While parking at Levy Park can be challenging at its busiest times, free spots are available at Wakeforest Street and Eastside Street with paid parking in the garage at 2925 Richmond Avenue another option.

The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
15 E Rivercrest Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

15 E Rivercrest Drive
Houston, TX

$6,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Boss
This property is listed by: Susan Boss (713) 823-6992 Email Realtor
15 E Rivercrest Drive
4206 Silver Reef Court
Pirates Beach West | Galveston
FOR SALE

4206 Silver Reef Court
Galveston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Linda Spirtos
This property is listed by: Linda Spirtos (703) 582-5924 Email Realtor
4206 Silver Reef Court
5440 Huckleberry Lane
Open House
Tanglewood
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/17 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

5440 Huckleberry Lane
Houston, TX

$4,000,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5440 Huckleberry Lane
1156 Mosaico Lane
Ravenna
FOR SALE

1156 Mosaico Lane
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Liz Daniel
This property is listed by: Liz Daniel (713) 416-8001 Email Realtor
1156 Mosaico Lane
3826 Antibes Lane
Royal Oaks Country Club
FOR SALE

3826 Antibes Lane
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Bielstein
This property is listed by: Anne Bielstein (713) 558-3262 Email Realtor
3826 Antibes Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X