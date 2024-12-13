Where to Go For The Best Holiday Drinks In The Woodlands — Sip Your Way Through the Season With a Christmas Story Bar and More
Because You Deserve Something More Exciting Than Just Hot CocoaBY Jillian Richstone // 12.13.24
From sunrise to after-dark, The Woodlands has no shortage of festive drinks to put you in the holiday spirit. Whether you’re kickstarting your morning with a cozy holiday coffee to melt the winter blues away or unwinding at the end of the day with a creative holiday drink to ease seasonal stress, there’s something for everyone. ‘Tis the season to sip, celebrate and savor. The Woodlands sure knows how to do the holidays right.
Here are the 11 Most Festive Holiday Drinks In The Woodlands:
Common Bond Cafe & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
Nestled next to the charming Christmas village at City Place in Springwoods, Common Bond offers a holiday menu brimming with seasonal delights. Try the Caramel Brûlée Latte, a rich and creamy treat topped with a caramelized crunch. The Snickerdoodle Latte is also indulge-worthy, combining espresso, cinnamon, sugar and nutmeg for a festive take on the classic cookie.
If matcha is your thing, don’t miss the Mint Matcha Latte — a refreshing blend of matcha and peppermint that gives you a much-welcome energy boost.
The holiday menu also features Peppermint Mocha, White Chocolate Mocha and Gingerbread Cold Foam.
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café
Step into Sweet Paris and experience a holiday escape to France with one of the cafe’s four decadent Christmas lattes. These seasonal sips could put a smile on even the Grinch himself. Warm your heart with tiramisu, pumpkin spice, peppermint or gingerbread. All these exclusive holiday lattes capture the essence of the season.
Noe’s Cafe offers a holiday barista’s dream. Can’t decide on just one coffee? No problem. Noe’s is known for its tempting coffee flights, where you can sample several festive holiday drink flavors in one visit.
The holiday menu includes the classic peppermint mocha, the sweet Christmas cookie, the decadent white chocolate pumpkin and the creative blueberry snowman, a frosty treat inspired by winter wonderlands.
Black Rock Coffee Bar
3335 College Park Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77384 | Map
If you’re in a rush but still want to savor the flavors of the season, Black Rock Coffee & Bar could be your go-to holiday drink spot. Grab one of its four seasonal blends to enjoy on the go. Choose from the Peppermint Bark Blondie, Fireside Blend Roast or venture out with the Berry Blush Fuel Energy or Chocolate Pretzel Mocha.
Brooklyn Cafe
4775 W Panther Creek Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Skip the flight to New York and head to Brooklyn Cafe in The Woodlands, where holiday cheer is brewed right into every cup. Cozy up with their rich Irish Cream Cold Brew or the indulgent Dulce de Leche Matcha.
For a festive twist on classic flavors, savor a warm Gingerbread Latte or Peppermint Hot Chocolate. And for something truly unique, let the Oatnog Latte surprise your taste buds this season.
The Leg Lamp Lounge at The Woodlands Resort
2301 N Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
For a full immersion into the Christmas spirit, head to The Leg Lamp Lounge at The Woodlands Resort. This transformed space offers A Christmas Story movie inspired cocktails that will bring an extra dose of holiday cheer to your season. Start with the Leg Lamp Glow, a gingerbread cocktail made with vodka, Kahlua, gingerbread liqueur, amaretto and a touch of ground ginger and cinnamon. Rimmed with a brown sugar cookie crumble, this drink will have you feeling like you just won a major award.
Other drinks to try include the Fra-gee-lay, served in A Christmas Story-themed cocoa mugs filled with boozy Italian coffee, and the Deranged Easter Bunny, a pink sparkling spritz garnished with a sugar rim, cranberries and a sprig of rosemary. For something bolder, go for the Soap Poisoning — a Christmas margarita — for when you need to wash out your naughty mouth. The Oldsmobile Man is a winter Old Fashioned, complete with a cinnamon stick, perfect for even the grumpiest guests. If you need a boost, the Ho-Ho-Ho…No! espresso martini will fuel your holiday shopping.
Don’t miss the Triple-Dog-Dare shots, served in a leg lamp shot glass. This trio of “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” shots — The Red Rider, Black Bart and Busted Glasses — adds to the holiday drink fun with a festive twist.
Truluck’s
Truluck’s is the place to be if you’re looking for holiday sips with a touch of elegance. This season, they’re serving up three decadent new holiday cocktails that are sure to impress.
The Holiday Nog is a spiced blend of bourbon and bourbon cream, offering a nostalgic taste of Christmases past. For a cocktail that’s both naughty and nice, try the Nutcracker Rum Punch, a perfect mix of honey and fruit. And don’t forget the Winter Rum Punch — it’s so delicious, you might want to ask Santa for a refill.
Zanti Cucina Italiana
Get into the spirit of the season with Zanti’s festive cocktails. The Cranberry Bliss blends Nikka Coffee Gin, cranberry basil syrup, Italicus and prosecco for a refreshing holiday sip. For something more intriguing, try the Christmas Desire, a combination of Belle de Brillet Pear Liqueur, Cutty Sark, grenadine, egg white and fresh lemon juice. Another seasonal sensation is the Winter’s Walk and Raisin Punch, which captures the very essence of the holidays in a glass.
Need more motivation to imbibe this holiday season? For every cocktail sold, Zanti will donate $5 to YES to YOUTH, so you can indulge with a purpose.
Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing
1855 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
The E’terie at Embassy Suites hotel is fully embracing the season with four delightful holiday cocktails that’ll have you feeling jolly and bright.
Indulge in the Christmas Cookie Martini, a dessert drink with cream, or enjoy the Peppermint Russian, a twist on the classic White Russian with peppermint flavors. Capture a festive Instagram moment with the Mistletoe Margarita, a holiday-themed margarita in vibrant colors. Finish off the night with the Cranmerry and Bright, a sparkling champagne and gin concoction that’ll have you feeling merry long into the evening.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
If you prefer an island paradise over a white Christmas, Tommy Bahama is your spot. Nestled in the Market Street restaurant and store land, they’re serving up tropical holiday drinks all season long.
Kick off your holiday festivities with the Huladays Punch, a festive blend of spiced rum, cranberry-ginger syrup and prosecco that sparkles with seasonal cheer. The Coconut Eggnog Martini combines bourbon and coconut rum for a rich, festive flavor. Indulge in the Pear-a-dise, mixing spiced pear and cinnamon syrup for a sweet treat. If you’re in the mood for something zesty, the Grand Entrance — a cocktail with vodka, tangerine syrup, lime and Fever Tree soda — is just the ticket to paradise.
BLEND Bar
1701 Lake Robbins Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Looking for sophisticated holiday flavors? BLEND Bar offers a perfect escape from the sugar overload of the season.
Sip on an energizing Espresso Martini, a smooth SideCar or a fancy Davidoff Martini in a lounge setting that feels like you’re starring in your own Christmas movie. Pair any of these drinks with internationally recognized Davidoff Cigars for a truly indulgent experience.