Where to Go For The Best Holiday Drinks In The Woodlands — Sip Your Way Through the Season With a Christmas Story Bar and More

fbpx
holiday drinks The Woodlands
Common Bond holiday drinks
Zanti Woodlands_Cranberry Bliss
Sweet Paris Peppermint Latte
Trulucks nog
Noe’s Christmas Coffee Flight
Brooklyn Cafe Dulce de leche matcha
Embassy Suites
Black rock 2
Woodlands resort drink
Tommy Bahama Coconut Eggnog
01
11

Relax and take a break from holiday stress with one of BLEND Bar's classic cocktails, perfect for a fancy holiday movie moment. (Photo courtesy BLEND Bar)

02
11

Indulge in the festive flavors of the season with Common Bond's holiday drinks, including Caramel Brûlée, Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Mocha. (Photo courtesy Common Bond)

03
11

Indulge in Zanti's Cranberry Bliss holiday cocktail while giving back to YES to YOUTH charity with every order. (Photo courtesy Zanti)

04
11

Start your morning this season with Sweet Paris' festive Peppermint Latte. (Photo courtesy Sweet Paris)

05
11

Let the blend of bourbon and bourbon cream wrap you in a warm hug with Truluck's Holiday Nog. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

06
11

Why choose one coffee when you can have four? Noe's Christmas Coffee Flight is the answer to all your flavor needs this season. (Photo courtesy Noe's)

07
11

Brooklyn Cafe's Dulce de Leche Matcha is sure to leave a lasting holiday impression on your taste buds. (Photo courtesy Brooklyn Cafe)

08
11

The Cranmerry and Bright cocktail at Embassy Suites will keep you feeling merry all night long. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)

09
11

For the best seasonal coffees on the go, stop by Black Rock Coffee before you get to shopping. (Photo courtesy Black Rock Coffee)

10
11

Enjoy the Fra-gee-lay and other tasty treats at The Leg Lamp Lounge at The Woodlands Resort this season. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Resort)

11
11

Savor the tropical twist of Tommy Bahama’s Coconut Eggnog Martini, a perfect holiday blend of bourbon, coconut rum and homemade eggnog. (Photo courtesy Tommy Bahama)

holiday drinks The Woodlands
Common Bond holiday drinks
Zanti Woodlands_Cranberry Bliss
Sweet Paris Peppermint Latte
Trulucks nog
Noe’s Christmas Coffee Flight
Brooklyn Cafe Dulce de leche matcha
Embassy Suites
Black rock 2
Woodlands resort drink
Tommy Bahama Coconut Eggnog
Restaurants / Lists

Where to Go For The Best Holiday Drinks In The Woodlands — Sip Your Way Through the Season With a Christmas Story Bar and More

Because You Deserve Something More Exciting Than Just Hot Cocoa

BY // 12.13.24
Relax and take a break from holiday stress with one of BLEND Bar's classic cocktails, perfect for a fancy holiday movie moment. (Photo courtesy BLEND Bar)
Indulge in the festive flavors of the season with Common Bond's holiday drinks, including Caramel Brûlée, Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Mocha. (Photo courtesy Common Bond)
Indulge in Zanti's Cranberry Bliss holiday cocktail while giving back to YES to YOUTH charity with every order. (Photo courtesy Zanti)
Start your morning this season with Sweet Paris' festive Peppermint Latte. (Photo courtesy Sweet Paris)
Let the blend of bourbon and bourbon cream wrap you in a warm hug with Truluck's Holiday Nog. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)
Why choose one coffee when you can have four? Noe's Christmas Coffee Flight is the answer to all your flavor needs this season. (Photo courtesy Noe's)
Brooklyn Cafe's Dulce de Leche Matcha is sure to leave a lasting holiday impression on your taste buds. (Photo courtesy Brooklyn Cafe)
The Cranmerry and Bright cocktail at Embassy Suites will keep you feeling merry all night long. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)
For the best seasonal coffees on the go, stop by Black Rock Coffee before you get to shopping. (Photo courtesy Black Rock Coffee)
Enjoy the Fra-gee-lay and other tasty treats at The Leg Lamp Lounge at The Woodlands Resort this season. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Resort)
Savor the tropical twist of Tommy Bahama’s Coconut Eggnog Martini, a perfect holiday blend of bourbon, coconut rum and homemade eggnog. (Photo courtesy Tommy Bahama)
1
11

Relax and take a break from holiday stress with one of BLEND Bar's classic cocktails, perfect for a fancy holiday movie moment. (Photo courtesy BLEND Bar)

2
11

Indulge in the festive flavors of the season with Common Bond's holiday drinks, including Caramel Brûlée, Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Mocha. (Photo courtesy Common Bond)

3
11

Indulge in Zanti's Cranberry Bliss holiday cocktail while giving back to YES to YOUTH charity with every order. (Photo courtesy Zanti)

4
11

Start your morning this season with Sweet Paris' festive Peppermint Latte. (Photo courtesy Sweet Paris)

5
11

Let the blend of bourbon and bourbon cream wrap you in a warm hug with Truluck's Holiday Nog. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

6
11

Why choose one coffee when you can have four? Noe's Christmas Coffee Flight is the answer to all your flavor needs this season. (Photo courtesy Noe's)

7
11

Brooklyn Cafe's Dulce de Leche Matcha is sure to leave a lasting holiday impression on your taste buds. (Photo courtesy Brooklyn Cafe)

8
11

The Cranmerry and Bright cocktail at Embassy Suites will keep you feeling merry all night long. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)

9
11

For the best seasonal coffees on the go, stop by Black Rock Coffee before you get to shopping. (Photo courtesy Black Rock Coffee)

10
11

Enjoy the Fra-gee-lay and other tasty treats at The Leg Lamp Lounge at The Woodlands Resort this season. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Resort)

11
11

Savor the tropical twist of Tommy Bahama’s Coconut Eggnog Martini, a perfect holiday blend of bourbon, coconut rum and homemade eggnog. (Photo courtesy Tommy Bahama)

From sunrise to after-dark, The Woodlands has no shortage of festive drinks to put you in the holiday spirit. Whether you’re kickstarting your morning with a cozy holiday coffee to melt the winter blues away or unwinding at the end of the day with a creative holiday drink to ease seasonal stress, there’s something for everyone. ‘Tis the season to sip, celebrate and savor. The Woodlands sure knows how to do the holidays right.

Here are the 11 Most Festive Holiday Drinks In The Woodlands:

Common Bond Cafe & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006  |  Map

 

713-529-3535

Website

Common Bond holiday drinks

Indulge in one of Common Bond's delightful holiday lattes. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Nestled next to the charming Christmas village at City Place in Springwoods, Common Bond offers a holiday menu brimming with seasonal delights. Try the Caramel Brûlée Latte, a rich and creamy treat topped with a caramelized crunch. The Snickerdoodle Latte is also indulge-worthy, combining espresso, cinnamon, sugar and nutmeg for a festive take on the classic cookie.

If matcha is your thing, don’t miss the Mint Matcha Latte — a refreshing blend of matcha and peppermint that gives you a much-welcome energy boost.

The holiday menu also features Peppermint Mocha, White Chocolate Mocha and Gingerbread Cold Foam.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

9595 Six Pines Dr Suite , Suite 450
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Christmas Lattes at Sweet Paris

Start your morning the right way this season with one of Sweet Paris' cozy holiday lattes. (Photo courtesy Sweet Paris)

Step into Sweet Paris and experience a holiday escape to France with one of the cafe’s four decadent Christmas lattes. These seasonal sips could put a smile on even the Grinch himself. Warm your heart with tiramisu, pumpkin spice, peppermint or gingerbread. All these exclusive holiday lattes capture the essence of the season.

Noe’s Cafe

The Woodlands

2120 Spring Stuebner Rd , Suite #610
Spring, TX 77388  |  Map

 

Website

Noe’s Christmas Coffee Flight

Indulge in Noe's Christmas Coffee Flight and savor four festive flavors in one delicious experience this season. (Photo courtesy Noe's)

Noe’s Cafe offers a holiday barista’s dream. Can’t decide on just one coffee? No problem. Noe’s is known for its tempting coffee flights, where you can sample several festive holiday drink flavors in one visit.

The holiday menu includes the classic peppermint mocha, the sweet Christmas cookie, the decadent white chocolate pumpkin and the creative blueberry snowman, a frosty treat inspired by winter wonderlands.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

3335 College Park Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77384  |  Map

 

214-463-2721

Website

Black rock 2

For seasonal coffees on the go, stop by Black Rock Coffee before shopping. (Photo courtesy Black Rock Coffee)

If you’re in a rush but still want to savor the flavors of the season, Black Rock Coffee & Bar could be your go-to holiday drink spot. Grab one of its four seasonal blends to enjoy on the go. Choose from the Peppermint Bark Blondie, Fireside Blend Roast or venture out with the Berry Blush Fuel Energy or Chocolate Pretzel Mocha.

Brooklyn Cafe

4775 W Panther Creek Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-298-7488

Website

Brooklyn Cafe Dulce de leche matcha

Brooklyn Cafe's Dulce de Leche Matcha leaves a lasting holiday impression. (Photo courtesy Brooklyn Cafe)

Skip the flight to New York and head to Brooklyn Cafe in The Woodlands, where holiday cheer is brewed right into every cup. Cozy up with their rich Irish Cream Cold Brew or the indulgent Dulce de Leche Matcha.

For a festive twist on classic flavors, savor a warm Gingerbread Latte or Peppermint Hot Chocolate. And for something truly unique, let the Oatnog Latte surprise your taste buds this season.

The Leg Lamp Lounge at The Woodlands Resort

2301 N Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-367-1100

Website

Woodlands resort drink

Enjoy the Fra-gee-lay at The Leg Lamp Lounge this season. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Resort)

For a full immersion into the Christmas spirit, head to The Leg Lamp Lounge at The Woodlands Resort. This transformed space offers A Christmas Story movie inspired cocktails that will bring an extra dose of holiday cheer to your season. Start with the Leg Lamp Glow, a gingerbread cocktail made with vodka, Kahlua, gingerbread liqueur, amaretto and a touch of ground ginger and cinnamon. Rimmed with a brown sugar cookie crumble, this drink will have you feeling like you just won a major award.

Other drinks to try include the Fra-gee-lay, served in A Christmas Story-themed cocoa mugs filled with boozy Italian coffee, and the Deranged Easter Bunny, a pink sparkling spritz garnished with a sugar rim, cranberries and a sprig of rosemary. For something bolder, go for the Soap Poisoning — a Christmas margarita — for when you need to wash out your naughty mouth. The Oldsmobile Man is a winter Old Fashioned, complete with a cinnamon stick, perfect for even the grumpiest guests. If you need a boost, the Ho-Ho-Ho…No! espresso martini will fuel your holiday shopping.

Don’t miss the Triple-Dog-Dare shots, served in a leg lamp shot glass. This trio of “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” shots — The Red Rider, Black Bart and Busted Glasses — adds to the holiday drink fun with a festive twist.

Truluck’s

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Trulucks nog

Let the blend of bourbon and bourbon cream wrap you in a warm hug with Truluck's Holiday Nog. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Truluck’s is the place to be if you’re looking for holiday sips with a touch of elegance. This season, they’re serving up three decadent new holiday cocktails that are sure to impress.

The Holiday Nog is a spiced blend of bourbon and bourbon cream, offering a nostalgic taste of Christmases past. For a cocktail that’s both naughty and nice, try the Nutcracker Rum Punch, a perfect mix of honey and fruit. And don’t forget the Winter Rum Punch — it’s so delicious, you might want to ask Santa for a refill.

Zanti Cucina Italiana

The Woodlands

10000 Research Forest Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77354  |  Map

 

Website

Zanti Woodlands_Cranberry Bliss

Indulge in Zanti's Cranberry Bliss holiday cocktail while giving back to YES to YOUTH charity. (Photo courtesy Zanti)

Get into the spirit of the season with Zanti’s festive cocktails. The Cranberry Bliss blends Nikka Coffee Gin, cranberry basil syrup, Italicus and prosecco for a refreshing holiday sip. For something more intriguing, try the Christmas Desire, a combination of Belle de Brillet Pear Liqueur, Cutty Sark, grenadine, egg white and fresh lemon juice. Another seasonal sensation is the Winter’s Walk and Raisin Punch, which captures the very essence of the holidays in a glass.

Need more motivation to imbibe this holiday season? For every cocktail sold, Zanti will donate $5 to YES to YOUTH, so you can indulge with a purpose.

Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing

1855 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-298-2900

Website

Embassy Suites

The Cranmerry and Bright cocktail at Embassy Suites makes you merry. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)

The E’terie at Embassy Suites hotel is fully embracing the season with four delightful holiday cocktails that’ll have you feeling jolly and bright.

Indulge in the Christmas Cookie Martini, a dessert drink with cream, or enjoy the Peppermint Russian, a twist on the classic White Russian with peppermint flavors. Capture a festive Instagram moment with the Mistletoe Margarita, a holiday-themed margarita in vibrant colors. Finish off the night with the Cranmerry and Bright, a sparkling champagne and gin concoction that’ll have you feeling merry long into the evening.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive , #700
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Tommy Bahama Coconut Eggnog

Savor the tropical twist of Tommy Bahama’s Coconut Eggnog Martini. (Photo courtesy Tommy Bahama)

If you prefer an island paradise over a white Christmas, Tommy Bahama is your spot. Nestled in the Market Street restaurant and store land, they’re serving up tropical holiday drinks all season long.

Kick off your holiday festivities with the Huladays Punch, a festive blend of spiced rum, cranberry-ginger syrup and prosecco that sparkles with seasonal cheer. The Coconut Eggnog Martini combines bourbon and coconut rum for a rich, festive flavor. Indulge in the Pear-a-dise, mixing spiced pear and cinnamon syrup for a sweet treat. If you’re in the mood for something zesty, the Grand Entrance —  a cocktail with vodka, tangerine syrup, lime and Fever Tree soda —  is just the ticket to paradise.

BLEND Bar

1701 Lake Robbins Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-791-3050

Website

holiday drinks The Woodlands

Relax and take a break from holiday stress with one of BLEND Bar's classic cocktails, perfect for a fancy holiday movie moment. (Photo courtesy BLEND Bar)

Looking for sophisticated holiday flavors? BLEND Bar offers a perfect escape from the sugar overload of the season.

Sip on an energizing Espresso Martini, a smooth SideCar or a fancy Davidoff Martini in a lounge setting that feels like you’re starring in your own Christmas movie. Pair any of these drinks with internationally recognized Davidoff Cigars for a truly indulgent experience.

Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Curated Collection

Swipe
3708 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3708 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3708 Greenbrier Drive
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Dallas, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
6515 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6515 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,999,000 Learn More about this property
Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group
This property is listed by: Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group (469) 767-8819 Email Realtor
6515 Glendora Avenue
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
3836 Villanova Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3836 Villanova Street
Dallas, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
3836 Villanova Street
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X