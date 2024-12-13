Where to Go For The Best Holiday Drinks In The Woodlands — Sip Your Way Through the Season With a Christmas Story Bar and More

Enjoy the Fra-gee-lay and other tasty treats at The Leg Lamp Lounge at The Woodlands Resort this season. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Resort)

For the best seasonal coffees on the go, stop by Black Rock Coffee before you get to shopping. (Photo courtesy Black Rock Coffee)

The Cranmerry and Bright cocktail at Embassy Suites will keep you feeling merry all night long. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)

Brooklyn Cafe's Dulce de Leche Matcha is sure to leave a lasting holiday impression on your taste buds. (Photo courtesy Brooklyn Cafe)

Why choose one coffee when you can have four? Noe's Christmas Coffee Flight is the answer to all your flavor needs this season. (Photo courtesy Noe's)

Let the blend of bourbon and bourbon cream wrap you in a warm hug with Truluck's Holiday Nog. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Indulge in Zanti's Cranberry Bliss holiday cocktail while giving back to YES to YOUTH charity with every order. (Photo courtesy Zanti)

Indulge in the festive flavors of the season with Common Bond's holiday drinks, including Caramel Brûlée, Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Mocha. (Photo courtesy Common Bond)

Relax and take a break from holiday stress with one of BLEND Bar's classic cocktails, perfect for a fancy holiday movie moment. (Photo courtesy BLEND Bar)

From sunrise to after-dark, The Woodlands has no shortage of festive drinks to put you in the holiday spirit. Whether you’re kickstarting your morning with a cozy holiday coffee to melt the winter blues away or unwinding at the end of the day with a creative holiday drink to ease seasonal stress, there’s something for everyone. ‘Tis the season to sip, celebrate and savor. The Woodlands sure knows how to do the holidays right.

Here are the 11 Most Festive Holiday Drinks In The Woodlands: