There is plenty of room for diners and pooches on the back patio at Back Table.
Back Table Taste of the Town
Back Table Woodlands Resort
A fire pit on the patio at Back Table is a great gathering place all year round.
Back Table is changing things up in The Woodlands.
01
05

There is plenty of room for diners and pooches on the back patio at Back Table.

02
05

Back Table Chef Ivan Rodriguez won The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce's Taste of the Town.

03
05

The bar at Back Table is open and inviting.

04
05

A fire pit on the patio at Back Table is a great gathering place all year round.

05
05

Back Table is changing things up in The Woodlands.

There is plenty of room for diners and pooches on the back patio at Back Table.
Back Table Taste of the Town
Back Table Woodlands Resort
A fire pit on the patio at Back Table is a great gathering place all year round.
Back Table is changing things up in The Woodlands.
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Back Table Gets a New Menu, a Major Chef Win & Yappy Hour Fun — The Woodlands Resort’s Signature Restaurant Makes Bold Moves

It's Patio Season With Barks and Bonuses

BY // 04.19.24
There is plenty of room for diners and pooches on the back patio at Back Table.
Back Table Chef Ivan Rodriguez won The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce's Taste of the Town.
The bar at Back Table is open and inviting.
A fire pit on the patio at Back Table is a great gathering place all year round.
Back Table is changing things up in The Woodlands.
1
5

There is plenty of room for diners and pooches on the back patio at Back Table.

2
5

Back Table Chef Ivan Rodriguez won The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce's Taste of the Town.

3
5

The bar at Back Table is open and inviting.

4
5

A fire pit on the patio at Back Table is a great gathering place all year round.

5
5

Back Table is changing things up in The Woodlands.

Back Table Kitchen & Bar in The Woodlands has a lot to celebrate. Chef Ivan Rodriguez’s victory at Taste of the Town, a new spring menu and the start of  Yappy Hour on the patio. Rodriguez is a kitchen veteran who came to Back Table from sister restaurant Sorriso Italian Kitchen and is already making the menu at Back Table (which is located in The Woodlands Resort) his own.

While a handful of Back Table’s most popular items have stayed, Rodriguez has broadened the menu thanks to his background that spans from New American to South American food.

Rodriguez’s recent victory dish at the Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of the Town event showed off his skills. He expertly prepared a short rib, which is available on the everyday menu at Back Table, served with mashed sweet potatoes.

Back Table Chef Ivan Rodriguez won The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce's Taste of the Town.
Back Table Chef Ivan Rodriguez won The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of the Town.

Rodriguez operated the successful Houston food truck Mr Porco HTX — known for its delectable tortas — before becoming the chef at Sorriso and then Back Table. He is no stranger to The Woodlands or The Resort. He worked as The Woodlands Resort’s banquet sous chef and the sous chef for The Woodlands’ True Food Kitchen restaurant. Rodriguez also served as the head chef at the well regarded Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen, creating the menu for its Houston, Cypress and Katy locations.

Now, he’s working his magic by doing something different at Back Table.

Spring Food and Yappy Hour at Back Table

Highlights of Back Table’s new menu include starters such as fried green tomatoes with lobster, chives, poblano crema and avocado; a smoked trout dip with extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest, pickled red onions and fried saltines; a kale salad with green apple, Marcona almonds, golden raisins and a lemon vinaigrette; and Texas corn chowder with potatoes, crème fraiche, bacon and chives.

Outdoor Dining with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024
  • Bering's Gift's April 2024

Entrees include steak frites with house chimichurri and a smothered cowboy ribeye with black garlic potatoes, sauteed broccolini and peppercorn Shiitake gravy. You will also find seafood, veggie and chicken dishes, including grilled salmon with hot honey glaze, cilantro pesto and corn succotash and a baked lobster mac with four cheese sauce and parmesan breadcrumbs. Other highlights? Polenta & vegetables with Creole lemon butter and Dr. Pepper can chicken with a teriyaki glaze, creole potatoes and collard greens.

Back Table’s new menu carries over to the bar too. Expect some tasty spring cocktails. The Split Decision is already an early favorite.

The bar at Back Table is open and inviting.
The bar at Back Table is open and inviting.

The dessert menu brings comfort classics — with a twist. The pineapple upside down bread pudding is a treat, and don’t sleep on the seasonal cobblers. Then again, you don’t even have to be human to enjoy Back Table. The restaurant now celebrates Yappy Hour from 5 pm to 7 pm every Thursday.

Pet parents and their four-legged companions get a beautiful, waterfront setting with both table and lounge seating overlooking the 18th hole of The Woodlands Resort’s North Course. There are some extra treats during Yappy Hour, but pets are welcome on the patio at any time.

Back Table Kitchen and Bar at The Woodland Resort can be found at 2301 N Millbend Drive. Reservations are available, but not required. You can reserve the patio and indoor seating. Back Table is open 4 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays and 4 pm to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Special Series

read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
3435 Wendover Road
East Dallas
FOR SALE

3435 Wendover Road
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
3435 Wendover Road
4020 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4020 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4020 Colgate Avenue
5112 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5112 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,300,000 Learn More about this property
Brandi Bragg
This property is listed by: Brandi Bragg (214) 763-6755 Email Realtor
5112 Palomar Lane
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Uptown
FOR SALE

2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
13220 Dodds Landing
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

13220 Dodds Landing
Malakoff, TX

$5,990,005 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
13220 Dodds Landing
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,199,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
4140 Prescott Avenue
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

4140 Prescott Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4140 Prescott Avenue
10540 Lennox Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10540 Lennox Lane
Dallas, TX

$27,000,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10540 Lennox Lane
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
4625 N Versailles Avenue
West Highland Park
FOR SALE

4625 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4625 N Versailles Avenue
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
9630 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9630 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9630 Inwood Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X