Restaurants

One of Dallas’ Best Restaurants is Now Connecting You With Its Enviable Network of Local Farms

Thanks to Homewood, Your Best Home Cooking is Just a Delivery Away

BY // 04.08.20
Chef Matt McCallister (Photo by Reed Kenney)

Chef Matt McCallister (Photo by Reed Kenney)

Chef Matt McCallister has built an enviable network of local farms to supply his restaurant Homewood, which was my only four-star review (the highest honor) during my time at the Dallas Morning News. Now he’s generously sharing the bounty with the rest of Dallas and supporting local farms in the process by selling market boxes filled with fresh goods from Comeback Creek, Demases, Jubilant, Profound and other growers.

Last week’s $55 box (pictured below) included some incredible baby lettuces, peppers, sweet potatoes, collards and other produce, along with two treasures from Cartermere Farms: a beautiful chicken, cleaned, trussed and wrapped in brown paper like a little gift, and a half-dozen eggs. There were other items from the Homewood kitchen too, like housemade pickles and mustards and a rub for the chicken, along with a recipe for McCallister’s buttery roasting method.

The chicken was the best I have ever roasted at home — juicy, tender, deeply flavored — and the rest of the box was the beginning of a week of dinners that were something to actually look forward to. Tonight, we’re finishing up with a quiche made from the eggs and red peppers, and looking forward to what McCallister has in store in tomorrow.

homewood local farms market box
Last week’s $55 Homewood market box included fresh produce and a full chicken from Cartermere Farms. (photo by Michalene Busico)

There are few restaurants offering market boxes — including Commissary and Chef’s Produce pop-ups at José and other locations  — and I encourage you to give them a try. They’ll keep you out of the grocery store, support the supply lines and your favorite restaurants, and — at least until life is back to normal — let you cook at home with the ingredients chefs love best.

Thank you, Chef McCallister and team Homewood. You can order the exceptional box by emailing the restaurant at @info@homewooddallas.com.

