Houston’s 17 Best Weekend Brunch Restaurants — For Going Out or Ordering In

The Annie's French toast a favorite of the weekend brunch crowd. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

Brunch is a classic weekend pastime — and Houston restaurants (and Houstonians) definitely take it seriously. Nothing is better than rolling out of bed late and meeting up with loved ones at a great brunch spot for a good meal and maybe even a mimosa or two. Brunch has certainly changed in these COVID times.

Lining up with plate to grab food off a buffet is no longer really in play. And your party tables may be spread further apart from others’. But there are still some seriously fun Houston brunches.

Everyone could use some help keeping their brunch game sharp, though. With that in mind, here Houston’s 17 Best Weekend Brunch Spots: