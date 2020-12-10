Houston’s 17 Best Weekend Brunch Restaurants — For Going Out or Ordering In
Where to Go For the Most Important Meal of the WeekBY Gabriela Izquierdo // 12.09.20
Brunch is a classic weekend pastime — and Houston restaurants (and Houstonians) definitely take it seriously. Nothing is better than rolling out of bed late and meeting up with loved ones at a great brunch spot for a good meal and maybe even a mimosa or two. Brunch has certainly changed in these COVID times.
Lining up with plate to grab food off a buffet is no longer really in play. And your party tables may be spread further apart from others’. But there are still some seriously fun Houston brunches.
Everyone could use some help keeping their brunch game sharp, though. With that in mind, here Houston’s 17 Best Weekend Brunch Spots:
1. a’Bouzy
River Oaks
2300 Westheimer Rd
Houston , TX 77098 | Map
Champagne rules at this “champagne-fueled” modern French restaurant off Westheimer. This means that the mimosas at a’Bouzy are not only made with quality champagne and fresh juices, but the whole menu is centered around complimenting the bubbly drink.
With everything from bagels & lox to a fresh raw bar, the seafood-heavy menu pairs perfectly with any of a’Bouzy’s more than 250 champagnes. Starters of salmon & ahi tuna tartare, baked oysters, or avocado-crab salad are best eaten with the first mimosa of the day. Then refill and order an entree of shrimp & grits or stuffed wild Alaskan salmon.
Every brunch needs a good gameplan after all.
a’Bouzy’s brunch menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am until 3 pm.
2. The Annie Café & Bar
Galleria
1800 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
The Annie’s new Sunday brunch is already one of the best in Houston. Expect live music, an array of egg-centric dishes and strong cocktails. You can also order the restaurant’s classics and sandwiches from its regular lunch menu.
Don’t miss the lobster open-face omelette for something different. Though, Annie’s classic French toast is awful hard to beat.
Houston restaurant king Ben Berg has made The Annie a much more lively place — and brunch takes it up another level.
3. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
4310 Westheimer Rd #150
Houston, TX 77027 | Map
What’s better than a glass of mimosa on a weekend morning? There isn’t much, but a carafe of freshly poured mimosas surely qualifies.
Bosscat Kitchen’s morning cocktail list comes complete with all the drink options you could possibly need. Besides the $30 mimosa carafe, there are classic morning drinks like micheladas and bloody Mary’s, alongside some more unique cocktails such as The Dream (which is made with Aperol, bubbles, Pimm’s, citrus and apricot) or the Aperol Spritz which combines prosecco and Aperol with soda.
If you really need something strong to wake you up, Bosccat’s Breakfast In Bed Shot or Shot And A Beer combos will do the trick. Just be careful that you do not have much to do that day, because you could be headed for a nap.
Fun food can be found throughout this River Oaks area restaurant’s brunch menu, including Totchos (tater tot nachos), Donut Burgers and an insane stack of “Fruity Pebbles” French Toast.
Bosscat’s Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am until 3 pm.
4. Brennan’s of Houston
Midtown
3300 Smith Street
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
Brennan’s is a Houston classic for good reason. And this H-Town staple’s brunch menu is full of high-quality Southern-inspired food.
Grab a Brandy Milk Punch and start off the mid-day feast with options such as the Snapping Turtle Soup or Brennan’s Seafood Gumbo. For the entree, choose from options like the Texas shrimp & grits or the spicy fried chicken & pancake “souflee.” Dessert is a brunch must, so to finish things off, choose from beignets, Brennan’s bananas foster, or a slice of Southern pecan pie.
Brunch is served at Brennan’s romantic Midtown perch on Saturdays from 11 am until 2 pm and on Sundays from 10 am until 2 pm.
5. Caracol Restaurant
#160 2200
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
Hugo Ortega’s coastal Mexican-inspired restaurant serves up a brunch menu that’s as light and fresh as the sea.
Traditional Mexican breakfast dishes are transported to Post Oak via Caracol’s menu. Chilaquiles, Pozole Rojo and Arrechera Con Huevo are on the menu alongside more coastal dishes such as Flautas de Pato (duck flautas), Pescado Zarandeado (butterflied boneless whole fish that’s wood-fired and served with Talla sauce), Tacos de Pescado Estilo Baja (Baja-style fish tacos) and Ostiones En Su Concha (Gulf oysters on the half shell).
Caracol’s brunch menu is available on Sundays from 11 am until 3 pm and you can either dine-in, order online for curbside pickup or delivery.
6. Common Bond Cafe & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
Common Bond is a Houston favorite not only for its coffee and bakery, but also because of its killer brunch menu. With the bread and pastries all freshly made in house, traditional brunch items such as avocado toast and biscuits and gravy taste even better.
Choosing between dishes like French toast and bacon, the tamale benedict and Lox Tartine should be the hardest decision you have to make all weekend. With five locations across Houston, it’s easy to find a Common Bond. Get a mimosa or glass of sparkling rosé and a pastry for dessert — and you’ve got the ultimate brunch feast.
Common Bond’s weekend brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 7 am until 4 pm.
7. Dish Society
Multiple Locations
12525 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024 | Map
Like the rest of Dish Society’s menu items, its brunch foods are full of farm-to-market ingredients. With multiple locations throughout Houston and Katy, Dish Society also makes for a convenient place to meet up with friends no matter where you’re based.
The brunch menu is full of staples, including choose your own pancakes, avocado toast and a traditional breakfast. However, Dish Society also has some more Southern-inspired items such as brisket n’ eggs, house beignets and the Houston hot chicken sandwich.
Indulge in Nutella French Toast and shrimp & grits, or keep things light with the Memorial Trail Scramble and the seasonal grain bowl.
Dish Society’s brunch menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays from opening until 3 pm.
8. Electric FeelGood
Midtown
2416 Brazos St. Suite A
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
For a more unique brunch outing, Electric FeelGood, the 90s-inspired Instagram-famous Midtown bar, offers a themed “Saved By The Brunch” menu.
The menu is just as bright and colorful as the extremely popular late ’80s and early ’90s show. Electric FeelGood’s brunch is the ultimate throwback to weekend mornings spent on your parents’ couch watching Zack and the rest of the Bayside gang. Electric FeelGood’s menu takes childhood favorites like cereal and anything sweet and makes them into an adult-worthy brunch.
The Bedrock Pancakes stack comes stuffed with Fruity Pebbles, the Sugar Bombs donut holes are filled with cream cheese and jam, and in a fancy version of the childhood classic, the PB&J Flatbread is served on Naan. It’s all an ode to childhood palates.
“Saved By The Brunch” fits in with Electric FeelGood’s neon, playful vibe and is available every Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm. Just don’t forget to take a ride down the adult-sized neon slide.
9. Grace’s
Upper Kirby
3111 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX 77098 | Map
For a classic Southern brunch, Grace’s on Kirby highlights some serious comfort foods. The Johnny Carrabba restaurant is named after his late grandmother and everything from the homey exterior, cozy interior, nice-sized patio and menu full of feel-good dishes make this restaurant a prime brunch spot.
For a meal straight out of your grandma’s kitchen, but dare we say better, choose from dishes like chicken fried chicken biscuit, biscuit & sausage gravy, shrimp & grits and waffle & wings. This place will transport you straight back to your childhood.
Of course, brunch is no brunch without mimosas, and at Grace’s you can get them by the pitcher, with pomegranate juice or orange juice, and even frozen, perfect for those scorching Texas summer days.
Grace’s on Kirby offers its weekend brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am until 3 pm.
10. Liberty Kitchen
Multiple Locations
4224 San Felipe
Houston , TX 77027 | Map
Oysters and cold bars are underrated when it comes to brunch foods but Liberty Kitchen’s menu, which revolves around fresh seafood, shows that seafood should be more commonplace midmorning too.
Perfect for a group outing, Liberty’s Cold Bar includes shareable items, including Liberty Tower (which comes with half a dozen mixed oysters, five jumbo cocktail shrimp and avocado crab cocktail), the Liberty Stacked Tower (which is basically the Liberty Tower but doubled and with one pound of poached lobster), and the Cured Salmon & Caviar Board.
There is also gumbo and more typical breakfast foods, including egg & prosciutto Benedict, red velvet waffles & fried chicken strips, and the honey butter French toast.
The brunch menu is available at Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette in River Oaks and Liberty Kitchen at The Treehouse in Memorial, both of which open at 10 am on Saturdays and Sundays.
11. Xochi
Downtown
1777 Walker St
Houston, TX 77010 | Map
Hugo Ortega’s Oaxacan inspired restaurant in the Downtown Marriott Marquis, Xochi makes its own mass, moles, chocolate, and ribbons of cheese and imports other ingredients from Oaxaca including coffee and grasshoppers.
Xochi’s brunch menu is full of dishes inspired by the southern Mexican city, including Ostiones de Lujo (wood-fired oysters), Tetela y Huevos (a blue masa envelope stuffed with Hoja Santa, mole and quesillo served with a side of sunnyside up eggs and cactus salad), and Bistec con Huevos (steak and eggs).
Located in the heart of downtown Houston, right across from Discovery Green, Xochi is open for brunch on Sundays from 11 am until 3 pm with both online orders and dine-in available.
12. Osso & Kristalla
Downtown
1515 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002 | Map
Osso & Kristalla’s weekend brunch is perfect for the pizza lover. This downtown Houston restaurant’s wood-fired brunch pizzettas are all made with fresh and local ingredients. Add an egg on top of any pizzetta for $2 to really up the brunch factor.
Besides breakfast pizzas, entrees include the Texas shrimp & grits, strawberry waffles and d’artagnan Wagyu beef (served with a sunny-side-up egg and black truffle fries).
Starting the day off with a cocktail is always a must on brunch days and Osso & Kristella’s drink menu has more than just mimosas. Irish coffee, bellinis, limoncello mules and of course, bloody Mary’s are also in play.
Osso & Kristalla’s brunch menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am until 2 pm.
13. Phil & Derek’s Restaurant
Midtown
1701 Webster St
Houston, TX 77003 | Map
Phil & Derek’s New Orleans-style restaurant and jazz bar is a brunch must-try. Start with the all-you-can-eat waffle and omlette stations.
Other menu items include lobster and waffles, bananas foster pancakes, and catfish, grits and egg, which are available alongside a unique list of brunch cocktails.
It just takes one look at Phil & Derek’s brunch cocktail list to see why this is a favorite morning after spot. Besides bloody Mary’s and frozen carafes, there’s also the Grand Hennessy (made out of Hennessy, grand marnier, orange juice, lemon juice, and moscato) and the Brunch Puncha (made with three kinds of rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and muddled berries) to choose from.
Conventionally located close to Midtown’s bar scene, Phil & Derek’s recovery brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am until 4 pm.
14. State of Grace
3258 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77098 | Map
For a hearty and delicious brunch, State of Grace’s menu has you covered. The restaurant’s warm and nostalgic ambiance full of dark wood paneling makes it a cozy place to grab breakfast, lunch, or a combo of the two.
State of Grace’s brunch menu will satisfy any sweet tooth with options such as the warm cinnamon rolls and beignets. Or if you want something more savory than sweet, there are hushpuppies, deviled eggs, chicken fried chicken, hearth roasted octopus and Southern shakshuka.
State of Grace’s brunch happens every Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm. However, if staying at home in pajamas while eating a home-style brunch sounds more like your weekend speed, State of Grace nows offers delivery through DoorDash.
15. Tiny Boxwoods
Afton Oaks
3641 W Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77027 | Map
For a lighter, more shareable take on brunch, Tiny Boxwood’s brunch menu has plenty of small bites and shareable platters.
Brunch at the picture-perfect garden restaurant in River Oaks is great for unwinding after a long week. Tiny Boxwoods’ shareable menu items such as its pastry board, meat & cheese board, or heirlooms & burrata are perfect for the whole table. Order one of the ‘Tiny Drinks’ like the house lemonade or fresh juice for more fun.
If a more adult drink is your brunch preference, Tiny Boxwood’s freshly made cocktails such as the Dalmation (which is vodka-based and has a kick to it from grapefruit, lemon and black pepper) or the About Thyme (which is also vodka-based and is mixed with thyme, lemon and blood orange).
Besides perfectly shareable platters, Tiny Boxwoods also offers quiches, parfaits, avocado toast and migas among other menu options. Dining in the garden also makes safe social distancing a joy.
Tiny Boxwoods’ brunch runs from 8 am until 3 pm on Saturdays and from 9 am until 2 pm on Sundays.
16. Weights & Measures
Unique food combos dominate this Midtown restaurant, bakery and bar’s brunch menu. Weights & Measures brunch options are full of unlikely, but delicious, fusions like Banana Bread & Pork Belly, French Toast & Fried Chicken and Doughknots.
Besides fun food combos, Weights & Measures’ lattes have unique flavor combos as well, such as the pumpkin pecan latte and the chocolate raspberry latte.
If caffeine just isn’t going to cut it and you need something stronger, Weights & Measures offers all the brunch classics, including mimosas, sangria, bloody Mary’s and micheladas, alongside more unique cocktails such as The Darth Vader (which is vodka-based and has activated charcoal) or the Princess Leia (which is also vodka-based but is brighter with bubbles, lemon and strawberry).
Located in a renovated 1950s industrial warehouse in the heart of Midtown, Weight & Measures serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am until 3 pm. Either dine-in or order online for takeout.
17. B&B Butchers & Restaurant
1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007 | Map
Last on this unordered list but certainly not least, B&B Butchers brunch makes any weekend a party. With everything from a morning pizza to steak and eggs to an array of eggs Benedict options, this brunch reminds that B&B Butchers is much more than just a steakhouse.
You can also get soups, salads, sandwiches from the deli counter and burgers. B&B Butchers is good for brunch when you want to make sure everyone can order something they like.