Houston’s Best Caviar Restaurants for National Caviar Day or Any Special Occasion

Tony's Wednesday caviar service goes into high gear on Friday and Saturday with half-off pricing in honor of National Caviar Day.

Dutch Platinum Osetra Caviar, farmed in the Netherlands, is on the menu at Brasserie 19 and sister restaurant Gratify Neighborhood Bistro.

One doesn’t require a special holiday or occasion to indulge in the luxury of caviar but National Caviar Day on Sunday presents and undeniable opportunity to dig into that “other black gold.” Restaurants across the city are joining the celebration with a variety of special offerings this weekend. Some aren’t. But caviar is a worthwhile indulgence even without a discount. This is your guide to Houston’s best caviar restaurants: Tony’s

Tony’s is taking the leap on both Friday and Saturday with premium caviar selections offered at half price. Diners will be able to compare the flavor profiles of its Golden Kaluga, normally $90, for $45; Golden Osetra, normally $140, for $70; Platinum Osetra, normally $160, for $80; and Grandeur, normally $190, for $95.

“The Golden Kaluga from the Amur River boasts buttery notes in comparison to the nutty flavor profile of the Golden Osetra from Bulgaria,” Tony’s advises. “Discover the firm texture of the Platinum Osetra from Holland and last but not least the rich Grandeur from Idaho.”

Tony’s launched a special Wednesday caviar tasting earlier this summer. A half-ounce of each of the fine dining restaurant’s four premium caviar are offered for $150 per person.

1751 Sea and Bar

1751 Sea and Bar celebrates Caviar Day on Sunday with an exclusive caviar service priced at $180. The sampling includes Golden Osetra from the Caviar Company served with egg, shallot, creme fraiche and blinis. For the remainder of this week, 1751 will feature Kaluga and Siberian Osetra. Look for caviar bumps and a few small bites throughout the week – cold mini chawanmushi (Japanese steamed egg custard), caviar and soft scramble.

Caviar at 1751 (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay

Atlas Restaurant Group will celebrate National Caviar Day in style with specials at both Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay. An ounce of Molossol Russian Osestra caviar paired with two glasses of Veuve Clicquot at Loch Bar or two glasses of Serveaux Fils at Ouzo Bay is offered for $99. (It’s normally valued at more than $150.)

Daisy Buchanan Lounge

Daisy Buchanan Lounge celebrates the day with liquid accompaniments to the caviar order. An ounce of Russian Osetra caviar, priced at $200, comes with a complimentary bottle of Charles Heidsieck champagne. An ounce of Beluga Hybrid caviar, priced at $300, is accompanied by a complimentary bottle of Billecart Salmon champagne.

Liberty Kitchen

Both locations of Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette regularly have standing caviar on the menu. An ounce of domestic hackleback caviar ($55) and and ounce of imported Orsetra ($105) are served with the expected condiments of creme fraiche, blinis, chopped egg yolk, chopped egg white, chopped parsley, chopped red onions, capers and melba toast.

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette caviar service (Photo by Justin Yoakum)

Uchi

Uchi reduces its prices on caviar and champagne during sake social hours, 4 to 6:30 pm, on Sunday in honor of National Caviar Day. Kaluga Hybrid Caviar ($95) is paired with a split of Krug Champagne while Golden Osetra Caviar ($125) is also paired with a split of Krug. The restaurant advises that reservations are highly recommended.

Berg Land

Berg Hospitality Group introduces its custom caviar at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, The Annie Café & Bar and Turner’s on Saturday with specials at the latter two this weekend.