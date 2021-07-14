Houston’s Best Caviar Restaurants for National Caviar Day or Any Special Occasion
BY Shelby Hodge // 07.13.21
Dutch Platinum Osetra Caviar, farmed in the Netherlands, is on the menu at Brasserie 19 and sister restaurant Gratify Neighborhood Bistro.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette caviar service (Photo by Justin Yoakum)
Caviar at 1751 (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Tony's Wednesday caviar service goes into high gear on Friday and Saturday with half-off pricing in honor of National Caviar Day.
Kata Robata caviar served with salmon skin chips (Photo by Carla Gomez)
MARCH caviar service (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Doris Metropolitan caviar service
One doesn’t require a special holiday or occasion to indulge in the luxury of caviar but National Caviar Day on Sunday presents and undeniable opportunity to dig into that “other black gold.” Restaurants across the city are joining the celebration with a variety of special offerings this weekend.
Some aren’t. But caviar is a worthwhile indulgence even without a discount.
This is your guide to Houston’s best caviar restaurants:
Tony’s
Tony’s is taking the leap on both Friday and Saturday with premium caviar selections offered at half price. Diners will be able to compare the flavor profiles of its Golden Kaluga, normally $90, for $45; Golden Osetra, normally $140, for $70; Platinum Osetra, normally $160, for $80; and Grandeur, normally $190, for $95.
“The Golden Kaluga from the Amur River boasts buttery notes in comparison to the nutty flavor profile of the Golden Osetra from Bulgaria,” Tony’s advises. “Discover the firm texture of the Platinum Osetra from Holland and last but not least the rich Grandeur from Idaho.”
Tony’s launched a special Wednesday caviar tasting earlier this summer. A half-ounce of each of the fine dining restaurant’s four premium caviar are offered for $150 per person.
1751 Sea and Bar
1751 Sea and Bar celebrates Caviar Day on Sunday with an exclusive caviar service priced at $180. The sampling includes Golden Osetra from the Caviar Company served with egg, shallot, creme fraiche and blinis. For the remainder of this week, 1751 will feature Kaluga and Siberian Osetra. Look for caviar bumps and a few small bites throughout the week – cold mini chawanmushi (Japanese steamed egg custard), caviar and soft scramble.
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay
Atlas Restaurant Group will celebrate National Caviar Day in style with specials at both Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay. An ounce of Molossol Russian Osestra caviar paired with two glasses of Veuve Clicquot at Loch Bar or two glasses of Serveaux Fils at Ouzo Bay is offered for $99. (It’s normally valued at more than $150.)
Daisy Buchanan Lounge
Daisy Buchanan Lounge celebrates the day with liquid accompaniments to the caviar order. An ounce of Russian Osetra caviar, priced at $200, comes with a complimentary bottle of Charles Heidsieck champagne. An ounce of Beluga Hybrid caviar, priced at $300, is accompanied by a complimentary bottle of Billecart Salmon champagne.
Liberty Kitchen
Both locations of Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette regularly have standing caviar on the menu. An ounce of domestic hackleback caviar ($55) and and ounce of imported Orsetra ($105) are served with the expected condiments of creme fraiche, blinis, chopped egg yolk, chopped egg white, chopped parsley, chopped red onions, capers and melba toast.
Uchi
Uchi reduces its prices on caviar and champagne during sake social hours, 4 to 6:30 pm, on Sunday in honor of National Caviar Day. Kaluga Hybrid Caviar ($95) is paired with a split of Krug Champagne while Golden Osetra Caviar ($125) is also paired with a split of Krug. The restaurant advises that reservations are highly recommended.
Berg Land
Berg Hospitality Group introduces its custom caviar at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, The Annie Café & Bar and Turner’s on Saturday with specials at the latter two this weekend.
Everyday Caviar
Brasserie 19 & Gratify
Sister restaurants Brasserie 19 and Gratify Neighborhood Bistro both serve coveted Dutch Platinum Osetra caviar farmed in the Netherlands, priced at $130 for one ounce or $480 for four ounces. Imperial Black Kaluga caviar is offered at one ounce for $85 or four ounces for $310.
Both are served with house-made blinis, crème fraîche, capers, diced red onions, diced hard boiled egg yolk and diced egg whites. At B19, you can have your caviar service with potato chips, a quirky alternative growing in popularity.
Doris Metropolitan
Known for its selection of dry-aged steaks, the Doris Metropolitan menu includes Regiis Ova Royal Caviar, often referred to as “the other black gold” from Royal White Sturgeons. The caviar is paired with lime crème fraiche, cured egg yolk, pickled onion, petit leaf salad and blinis. Priced at $150 for one ounce, the caviar is best enjoyed with champagne.
MARCH
Served as a snack in The Lounge and as the start to every meal at MARCH, the crispy potato maaqouda (Algerian influenced) is topped with Kishmish raisin, kaluga caviar and lemon zest.
“The traditional Algerian potato cake is spiced with turmeric and Aleppo and fried. The Kismish raisin is grown in Afghanistan and brings a lovely, sweet flavor to the dish, while the kaluga caviar adds a savory balance,” the menu description reads.
Kata Robata
Kata Robata serves kaluga caviar on crushed ice with accompaniments of cauliflower mousse, chives, and salmon skin chicharron (chips). Cost is $66.