Houston’s Best Cocktail Kit is. . .

Even as many of them struggle to survive, Houston restaurants are doing their part to brighten these social distancing days with creative and easy to mix cocktail kits. With takeout and delivery-only restrictions the new norm — and alcohol pickup and takeout now allowed from Texas restaurants for the first time under a special pandemic waiver — bringing great drinks home has never been more satisfying.

A cocktail (kit) can help us get through these rough times. A perfectly teed up beverage kit with all those fancy fixings we don’t normally have on hand is the perfect way to add some pep to our self-isolating step.

There is no shortage in artisanal and masterful cocktail kits from Houston restaurants that make it easy to be a mixologist in your own home. But what’s the best cocktail to-go kit in Houston?

Tiny Boxwoods

The charming garden restaurant is making it easy for you to bring its refreshing spring cocktails home. Tiny Boxwoods’ entire Spring Cocktail menu is available in little kits with all the necessary ingredients for drinks such as the Dalmation, Moscow Mule and more.

Hugo’s

Not only is this Houston institution offering its Hugo Margaritas in kit version, but there is also a sangria kit, which includes robust red wine and Mexican brandy along with fresh-squeezed juice. Or test your spice tolerance by ordering the Spicy Don Julia Margarita Kit.

Coltivare

This top Italian restaurant is offering up its classic cocktails to pair with an outstanding menu. Coltivare’s cocktail kits come with artisanal ingredients to make the perfect Gin and Tonic or Old Fashion down to the last orange zest.

Eight Row Flint

The Heights watering hole is offering up Ranch Waters, Margaritas and more through its drive-thru pick up service or delivery. You can even order large scale batches to bring the biggest of nights out on the town home with you.

Eight Row Flint’s cocktail power is real.

Armandos

This River Oaks institution is serving up its classic house margaritas to-go complete with Cuervo 1800 Tequila. Margarita cravers can secure an Armandos’ Margarita Kits in the temporary drive thru pick up service in front of the restaurant. You’ll be sipping in no time.

Backstreet Cafe

Not only is Backstreet serving up its classic gourmet food for lunch and dinner, but classic cocktails are also available. Bloody Mary Kits, Mimosa Kits and Sangria Kits are on the menu to take any at home brunch from simple to extravagant.

Ninfa’s

Houston’s Tex-Mex Classic is making its famous Ninfaritas available to order alongside all the Ninfa’s food staples. The classic drinks come complete with salt and limes and is even available by the gallon for those with serious margarita cravings.

Perry’s

The sophisticated steakhouse has a robust menu of cocktail kits ready for curbside pickup or delivery. You can impress your quarantine crew with handcrafted cocktails like a Smoky Rita, a Jameson Mocha Old Fashion and more.

Perry’s cocktail kit gives you everything you need.

Coppa Osteria

This Rice Village favorite is offering the essential cocktails to take home alongside its handmade pastas and more. Not only can you order classic Margarita and Mimosa Kits, you can also get a Frozen Peach Bellini kit to add the Italian flare your meal needs.

A’Bouzy

Known for its incredible wine list and cocktail menu, A’Bouzy has Margarita, Rum Punch, Carajillo, Old Fashioned and Mimosa kits and more with all the delicious fixings. Talk about taking the party home with you.