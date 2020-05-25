View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Houston’s Top Burgers For National Hamburger Day – Or Any Day

Tasty Deals Abound

BY // 05.25.20
If you aren’t hungry at this moment, you surely will be after reading this article. For who, other than vegans, can resist the tasty lure of a juicy hamburger? Particularly when it’s in celebration of National Hamburger Day, which is this Thursday, May 28.

Whether you enjoy your burgers from a neighborhood hole in the wall or from a restaurant as fancy as The Annie Café, burgers abound on menus across Houston. In celebration of the national day in honor of America’s No. 1 fast food, Houston restaurants are embracing the concept and offering all manner of incarnations of the hamburger.

Relish Restaurant & Bar

02_Relish Restaurant & Bar_Classic Burger
Reslish Restaurant & Bar Classic Burger (Photo by Julie Soefer)

This River Oaks casual eatery will be flipping its Classic Burger from 11am to 9pm. Ingredients:  in house-ground beef, cheddar, coriander onions, aioli, RELISH pickles, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with fries for $10 ($15 value). Wash it down with a cold beer. Relish offers happy hour pricing on beer and wine all day from 11am to 5:30pm.

Frank’s American Revival

02_Lone Star Burger
Frank’s American Revival Lone Star Burger

Prepare for a mouth-watering package deal from 11am to 9pm Order the Lone Star Burger, made with 1/2 lb. Texas Akaushi beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brioche bun, hand cut fries (additions include: American, cheddar, blue, gruyère, smoked gouda, avocado, bacon, sauteed mushrooms) and receive a draft beer for $20($24 value) at this popular near-River Oaks eatery.

Loch Bar

Loch BurgerbyKirstenGilliam
Loch Bar’s Loch Burger with white cheddar and Churchill sauce. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
The signature Loch Burger, priced at $17, is made with prime dry aged angus, white cheddar, bread & butter pickles, red onion, Churchill sauce, served with a choice of spring salad or hand-cut French fries.

Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine

Eugene’s_Burger_Photo Credit – Bill Maxy

Newly located in the heart of Montrose, this seafood mainstay is offering its famous burger on National Hamburger Day with a choice of sides at a delicious price of $11.95 (+$1 cheese), a value of $15.95. Sides include onion rings, french fries, okra & tomatoes, spinach, twice-baked potato and more (some sides subject to additional costs). This deal is available Thursday through Sunday whether dining in or taking it home.

a’Bouzy

abouzy
Even with hamburgers, it’s all about the bubbles at a’Bouzy.

For National Hamburger Day, a’Bouzy is doing Craft Beers N Burgers for $12.99, including a Prime Rib & Ribeye Trimmings Burger topped with Jack Cheese, Indian Creek mushrooms, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, a side of pommes frites and a 12-ounce can of Karbach Crawford Bock Craft Beer. The special will be available for both dine-in and takeout.

Ouzo Bay

Lamb BurgerbyMichaelAnthony
Ouzo Bay’s Lamb Kofta Burger (Photo by Michael Anthony)

The River Oaks District restaurant is offering a Lamb Kofta Burger with beefsteak tomato, baby gem lettuce, cucumber, scallions, pickled red onion, crumbled feta and topped with tzatziki sauce, served with choice of mixed greens or Greek fries is $17.

Cleburne Cafeteria

Cleburne Cafteria Greek Lamb Burger
Cleburne Cafteria Greek Lamb Burger (Photo by Ramon Cordova)

The beloved cafeteria  is offering something different — a Greek Lamb Burger for $10.95 . The burger with a tasty twist includes organic, free-range lamb served on a warm pita as the “bun” and is topped with tzatziki sauce, butter lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta and a drizzle of olive oil. For an additional $2, guests can add an ice-cold bottle of Mythos Greek beer.

Chama Gaúcha

Chama Gaucha Burger

The beloved Brazilian steakhouse is offering its Chama House Signature Burger, along with a side of fries and the choice of any beer or a select glass of wine all for $15.

