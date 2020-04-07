Houston’s Best Easter Takeout and Delivery Restaurant Options

Brennan's Easter Bunny will not be on the patio this year as restaurants have been closed for the pandemic.

Sweet memories of family Easter or Passover celebrations resonate as we approach the two religious holidays, Passover on this Wednesday, April 8, and Easter Sunday, April 12. But what is a Christian family to do, accustomed to the delightful dining room at Brennan’s, or a Jewish family, whose tradition demands large family gatherings at home with each member contributing one of the symbolic food items?

These religious feasts will not be as they always were due to social distancing, restaurant dining room closures and travel restrictions. Yet Houston restaurants are still at the ready. Many have been planning for weeks to meet the needs of families wishing to hold on to some form of culinary traditions through takeout offerings.

Tony’s, which traditionally has supplied Jewish families with elements of the religious feast, has a full menu that includes the requisite chopped liver, haroset, gefilte fish and matzoh ball soup along with universally friendly chicken, beef and fish dishes including lasagne. The bonus with Tony’s is that the restaurant is offering all wines at 40 percent off retail price. Beyond the holidays as well as for Easter, Tony’s has a generous number of selections from his main menus for takeout or delivery.

Premier steakhouse Steak 48 has designed a special Easter menu for home dining. For $85 per person, each meal includes a selection from the River Oaks District hotspot’s appetizers, salads, entrees, sides and a dessert. Indulge in your favorite Steak 48 dishes with menu highlights including Crispy Shrimp, Chopped Salad, New York Strip, Shetland Island Salmon, Loaded Whipped Potatoes and its famous Ultimate Warm Vanilla Caramel Cake.

Steak 48’s dining room may be empty, but the meals go on.

Likewise, Doris Metropolitan, the Israeli-inspired steakhouse; Local Foods‘ Rice Village location; and Kenny & Ziggy’s, which promises to upgrade your Seder dinner boasting geshmak or delicious offerings are among them. Interestingly, Genesis Steakhouse, Houston’s first all-Kosher restaurant is not offering Passover meals but rather the regular Kosher menu items for takeout and delivery.

Switching gears, could there be anything more traditional for Christians than a glazed ham at Easter? Goode Company is offering an Easter meal guaranteed to tempt — orange and Texas honey-glazed pit-smoked ham, twice-baked potato casserole, roasted Brussel sprouts, fresh baked dinner rolls, and confetti cupcakes from Crave. Extras include Goode Company’s famous pecan pie, mini crawfish cakes, deviled eggs and various food kits all for pickup or delivery.

Upscale Mastro’s Houston is offering sophisticated Easter dinner selections on its to-do menu. Think decadent dishes including Spicy Caesar Mambo Salad, Rack of Lamb, Signature Lobster Mashed Potatoes, Truffle Butter Wild Mushrooms, the option to build-your-own Chilled Iced Seafood Tower, and top it all off with Mastro’s famous Warm Butter Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Raspberry Sauce. Definitely for the high-rollers.

In for a more basic Easter dining at home option? The Toasted Yolk Easter Brunch for curbside pickup or delivery through UberEats might be your answer. Customers have the option of selecting their choice of egg style and protein (bacon, sausage patties, turkey sausage or chicken sausage links), along with a choice of a pancakes or French toast for four people. Each order will come with a hashbrown casserole and donuts. The brunch special will be available this Friday, April 10th through Sunday, April 12th for $39.99.

State Fare is knocking it out of the ballpark with a killer brunch package for families created by Chef Justin Yoakum, pricey at $83.20 but loaded. It includes a deviled egg kit; an Easter egg dye kit; two dozen raw eggs; eight ready-to-cook biscuits with a jar of strawberry jam; two pounds each of bacon, sausage, and butter; four pounds honey baked ham; and a breakfast potato kit. Add 2.5 pounds of pancake mix and a jar of maple syrup for $7.13. Thirsty? You can order a gallon of mimosas for $15, or a Bloody Mary kit for $30. Order by Wednesday, April 8.

The Capital Grille has pulled together an Easter dinner for takeout that features a whole rack of bone-in filet. The restaurant’s new takeout menu is also available. a’Bouzy is offering a Veuve Clicquot Easter Basket, filled with Charcuterie, Crackers, Truffled Egg Salad, Croissants, Candies, and Easter eggs for $89.

The list of restaurants offering Easter takeout specials is endless and you might also want to check out the offerings from B&B Butchers, Lucille’s, Frank’s, Eunice, Federal Grill, Steak 48, Etoile and so many more. Visit the websites of your favorite restaurants and remember to tip large.