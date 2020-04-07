Where You Can Get PaperCity Magazine’s Print Issue in Houston

PaperCity magazine's April issue is still available throughout Houston.
You can find PaperCity in outdoor racks.
You can still find a copy of PaperCity magazine's print issue at spots throughout the city.
Something good to read, something that shows the beauty in life, is more important than ever these days. PaperCity magazine’s April print issue is packed with examples of both. It’s also available to pickup (for free as usual) at numerous spots throughout Houston.
Just because you’re safely social distancing does not mean you have to go without your physical copy of PaperCity. This month’s issue looks “Onward.” The magazine’s famed style pages focus on the “Abstraction of Color.” We also spotlight designer Christopher Alexander’s Museum tower hideaway, reveal Houston’s hip, new market and deconstruct spring fashion. With Houston’s restaurant scene reeling from the complete closure of dining rooms as part of the fight to flatten the coronavirus curve, the issue also spotlights some eateries you’ll definitely want to have on your must-visit list for when everyone can go out again.
(In the meantime, don’t forget to support your local restaurants if you’re able to by ordering curbside pickup or delivery. A fully updated list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery — and daily new stories — can be found on PaperCityMag.com.)
Looking for your PaperCity print issue? Here are some of the spots In the Loop where you can find one. They include an exciting new option as well (select restaurants are including complimentary issues of PaperCity in your curbside pickup or delivery order).
This list will be continually updated with additional pickup points:
Montrose / Downtown / Inner Loop
Brown Bag Deli – 2036 Westheimer (outdoor rack)
Barnaby’s – 1701 Shepherd (outdoor rack)
Specs Liquor – 1011 Westheimer
Brazil Café – 2604 Dunlavy
Richard’s Liquor – 1900 S. Shepherd
Café Ginger – 1572 W. Grey
Spec’s Liquor – 5818 Memorial
Barnaby’s – 1801 Binz
Phoenicia Foods – 1001 Austin
Barnaby’s – Congress @ Milam
B&B Butchers – 1814 Washington (*delivery partner)
NY Pizzeria – 4870 Beechnut
La Griglia, 2002 West Gray (*delivery partner)
BB Lemon, 1809 Washington Ave (*delivery partner)
Bar Boheme, 307 Fairview (*delivery partner)
River Oaks / Highland Village
Area – 3747 Westheimer (outdoor rack)
Kuhl-Linscomb – 2424 W. Alabama (outdoor rack)
Be Design – 2016 W. Alabama (outdoor rack)
Houston Center for Photography – 1441 Alabama (outdoor rack)
Sweet Paris – 2701 Drexel
Bosscat Kitchen – 4310 Westheimer
Grotto – 610 at Westheimer
Central Market – 3815 Westheimer
Richard’s Liquor – 2545 Kirby
Avalon Diner – 2417 Westheimer
Shanghi River – 2409 Westheimer
BerryHill – 2639 Revere
Mia’s Restaurant – 3131 Argonne
Desert Gallery – 3600 Kirby
Twin Oaks Cleaner – 3949 Richmond
Eloise Nichols, 2400 Mid Lane (*delivery partner)
Tres Market, 2622 Joanel (*delivery partner)
Tiny Boxwoods, 3614 W. Alabama (*delivery partner)
Relish, 2810 Westheimer (*delivery partner)
West University
Island Grill – 2365 Rice (outdoor rack)
Kinko’s – Rice @ Kelvin (outdoor rack)
Dunstan – @ Kelvin (outdoor rack)
Michael’s Cookie Jar – 5330 Weslayan
Buffalo Grill – 4080 Bissonnet
Spec’s – 3902 Bissonnet
Bering’s Hardware – 3900 Bissonnet
Picnic – 1928 Bissonnet
Brown Bag Deli – 2540 Amhurst
Spec’s – 8714 Stella Link
Betsy’s, 4400 Bellaire (*delivery partner)
Skeeters, 5529 Weslayan (*delivery partner)
Coppa Osteria, 5212 Morningside (*delivery partner)
Punk’s Southern Kitchen, 1001 Austin (*delivery partner)
Greenway Plaza
Giacamo’s – 3215 Westheimer (outdoor rack)
Cavo Coffee – 3773 Richmond Ave
Bebidas – 2606 Edloe
Thompson and Hanson – 3600 W. Alabama
David Brown – 3637 W. Alabama
Mina’s – 3641 W. Alabama
The Heights
SW Corner – 19th @ Nicholson (outdoor rack)
Onion Creek Café – 3106 White Oak
Barnaby’s – 181 Heights
Harold’s in the Heights – 350 W. 19th Street
Yale Street Grill – 2100 Yale
Berryhill – 11th Street at Studewood
Savannah House – 5012 Norida
Federal Grill – 510 Shepherd
A Fare Extraodinaire (*delivery partner)