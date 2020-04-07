Where You Can Get PaperCity Magazine’s Print Issue in Houston

You can still find a copy of PaperCity magazine's print issue at spots throughout the city.

Something good to read, something that shows the beauty in life, is more important than ever these days. PaperCity magazine’s April print issue is packed with examples of both. It’s also available to pickup (for free as usual) at numerous spots throughout Houston.

Just because you’re safely social distancing does not mean you have to go without your physical copy of PaperCity. This month’s issue looks “Onward.” The magazine’s famed style pages focus on the “Abstraction of Color.” We also spotlight designer Christopher Alexander’s Museum tower hideaway, reveal Houston’s hip, new market and deconstruct spring fashion. With Houston’s restaurant scene reeling from the complete closure of dining rooms as part of the fight to flatten the coronavirus curve, the issue also spotlights some eateries you’ll definitely want to have on your must-visit list for when everyone can go out again.

(In the meantime, don’t forget to support your local restaurants if you’re able to by ordering curbside pickup or delivery. A fully updated list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery — and daily new stories — can be found on PaperCityMag.com.)

Looking for your PaperCity print issue? Here are some of the spots In the Loop where you can find one. They include an exciting new option as well (select restaurants are including complimentary issues of PaperCity in your curbside pickup or delivery order).

This list will be continually updated with additional pickup points:

Montrose / Downtown / Inner Loop

Brown Bag Deli – 2036 Westheimer (outdoor rack)

Barnaby’s – 1701 Shepherd (outdoor rack)

Specs Liquor – 1011 Westheimer

Brazil Café – 2604 Dunlavy

Richard’s Liquor – 1900 S. Shepherd

Café Ginger – 1572 W. Grey

Spec’s Liquor – 5818 Memorial

Barnaby’s – 1801 Binz

Phoenicia Foods – 1001 Austin

Barnaby’s – Congress @ Milam

B&B Butchers – 1814 Washington (*delivery partner)

NY Pizzeria – 4870 Beechnut

La Griglia, 2002 West Gray (*delivery partner)

BB Lemon, 1809 Washington Ave (*delivery partner)

Bar Boheme, 307 Fairview (*delivery partner)

River Oaks / Highland Village

Area – 3747 Westheimer (outdoor rack)

Kuhl-Linscomb – 2424 W. Alabama (outdoor rack)

Be Design – 2016 W. Alabama (outdoor rack)

Houston Center for Photography – 1441 Alabama (outdoor rack)

Sweet Paris – 2701 Drexel

Bosscat Kitchen – 4310 Westheimer

Grotto – 610 at Westheimer

Central Market – 3815 Westheimer

Richard’s Liquor – 2545 Kirby

Avalon Diner – 2417 Westheimer

Shanghi River – 2409 Westheimer

BerryHill – 2639 Revere

Mia’s Restaurant – 3131 Argonne

Desert Gallery – 3600 Kirby

Twin Oaks Cleaner – 3949 Richmond

Eloise Nichols, 2400 Mid Lane (*delivery partner)

Tres Market, 2622 Joanel (*delivery partner)

Tiny Boxwoods, 3614 W. Alabama (*delivery partner)

Relish, 2810 Westheimer (*delivery partner)

West University

Island Grill – 2365 Rice (outdoor rack)

Kinko’s – Rice @ Kelvin (outdoor rack)

Dunstan – @ Kelvin (outdoor rack)

Michael’s Cookie Jar – 5330 Weslayan

Buffalo Grill – 4080 Bissonnet

Spec’s – 3902 Bissonnet

Bering’s Hardware – 3900 Bissonnet

Picnic – 1928 Bissonnet

Brown Bag Deli – 2540 Amhurst

Spec’s – 8714 Stella Link

Betsy’s, 4400 Bellaire (*delivery partner)

Skeeters, 5529 Weslayan (*delivery partner)

Coppa Osteria, 5212 Morningside (*delivery partner)

Punk’s Southern Kitchen, 1001 Austin (*delivery partner)

Greenway Plaza

Giacamo’s – 3215 Westheimer (outdoor rack)

Cavo Coffee – 3773 Richmond Ave

Bebidas – 2606 Edloe

Thompson and Hanson – 3600 W. Alabama

David Brown – 3637 W. Alabama

Mina’s – 3641 W. Alabama

The Heights

SW Corner – 19th @ Nicholson (outdoor rack)

Onion Creek Café – 3106 White Oak

Barnaby’s – 181 Heights

Harold’s in the Heights – 350 W. 19th Street

Yale Street Grill – 2100 Yale

Berryhill – 11th Street at Studewood

Savannah House – 5012 Norida

Federal Grill – 510 Shepherd

A Fare Extraodinaire (*delivery partner)