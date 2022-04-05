Houston’s Fine Dining Pioneer Honored With a Meal Like No Other — Celebrating the Late Tony Vallone

Tony Vallone GMFarishRiversSaltCrustedSnapper (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
ApricotSoufflé (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Dr. Russ and Laura Levenson (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Julian and Janeen Fertitta and guests (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
KateMcLeanJohnVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
LauriRemoMazziniLiaValloneDonnaValloneCarrieJohnVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Margaret and TJ Farnsworth (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
rob chramosta, donae chramosta, sheree frede, norman frede (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
SaltCrustedSnapper (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
ShereeFrede (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
tonys-27 (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
VanGreenberg (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
AustinWaiterDonnaVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Brian and Gretchen Brossa (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Clayton and Ginya Trier, Scott and Anna McLean, Dr. Russ and Laura Levenson (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
EscargotBoneMarrow (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
01
16

Tony's general manager Farish Rivers cracking open the salt-crusted snapper at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

02
16

The apricot soufflé dessert at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

03
16

Laura & Dr. Russ Levenson at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

04
16

Julian & Janeen Fertitta and frieds at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

05
16

Tony's executive chef Kate McLean, John Vallone at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

06
16

Lauri & Remo Mazzini, Lia Vallone, Donna Vallone, Carrie & John Vallone at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

07
16

Margaret and T.J. Farnsworth at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

08
16

Rob & Donae Chramosta, Sheree & Norman Frede at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

09
16

The flaming salt-crusted snapper paraded through the dining room at Tony's (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

10
16

Sheree Frede snaps a photo of her soufflé dessert at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

11
16

Tony's executive chef and partner Kate McLean in the kitchen at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

12
16

Van Greenberg at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

13
16

Former Tony's chef Austin Waiter and Donna Vallone at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

14
16

Brian & Gretchen Brossa at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

15
16

Clayton & Ginya Trier, Scott & Anna McLean, Dr. Russ & Laura Levenson at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

16
16

The escargot and bone marrow dish at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Tony Vallone GMFarishRiversSaltCrustedSnapper (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
ApricotSoufflé (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Dr. Russ and Laura Levenson (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Julian and Janeen Fertitta and guests (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
KateMcLeanJohnVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
LauriRemoMazziniLiaValloneDonnaValloneCarrieJohnVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Margaret and TJ Farnsworth (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
rob chramosta, donae chramosta, sheree frede, norman frede (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
SaltCrustedSnapper (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
ShereeFrede (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
tonys-27 (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
VanGreenberg (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
AustinWaiterDonnaVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Brian and Gretchen Brossa (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Clayton and Ginya Trier, Scott and Anna McLean, Dr. Russ and Laura Levenson (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
EscargotBoneMarrow (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston’s Fine Dining Pioneer Honored With a Meal Like No Other — Celebrating the Late Tony Vallone

Chef Kate McLean Creates an Epic Meal in Memory of a Remarkable Restaurant Maestro

BY // 04.05.22
photography Andrew Hemingway
Tony's general manager Farish Rivers cracking open the salt-crusted snapper at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
The apricot soufflé dessert at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Laura & Dr. Russ Levenson at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Julian & Janeen Fertitta and frieds at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Tony's executive chef Kate McLean, John Vallone at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Lauri & Remo Mazzini, Lia Vallone, Donna Vallone, Carrie & John Vallone at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Margaret and T.J. Farnsworth at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Rob & Donae Chramosta, Sheree & Norman Frede at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
The flaming salt-crusted snapper paraded through the dining room at Tony's (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Sheree Frede snaps a photo of her soufflé dessert at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Tony's executive chef and partner Kate McLean in the kitchen at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Van Greenberg at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Former Tony's chef Austin Waiter and Donna Vallone at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Brian & Gretchen Brossa at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Clayton & Ginya Trier, Scott & Anna McLean, Dr. Russ & Laura Levenson at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
The escargot and bone marrow dish at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
1
16

Tony's general manager Farish Rivers cracking open the salt-crusted snapper at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

2
16

The apricot soufflé dessert at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

3
16

Laura & Dr. Russ Levenson at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

4
16

Julian & Janeen Fertitta and frieds at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

5
16

Tony's executive chef Kate McLean, John Vallone at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

6
16

Lauri & Remo Mazzini, Lia Vallone, Donna Vallone, Carrie & John Vallone at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

7
16

Margaret and T.J. Farnsworth at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

8
16

Rob & Donae Chramosta, Sheree & Norman Frede at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

9
16

The flaming salt-crusted snapper paraded through the dining room at Tony's (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

10
16

Sheree Frede snaps a photo of her soufflé dessert at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

11
16

Tony's executive chef and partner Kate McLean in the kitchen at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

12
16

Van Greenberg at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

13
16

Former Tony's chef Austin Waiter and Donna Vallone at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

14
16

Brian & Gretchen Brossa at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

15
16

Clayton & Ginya Trier, Scott & Anna McLean, Dr. Russ & Laura Levenson at the Tony Vallone Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

16
16

The escargot and bone marrow dish at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

When chef Kate McLean returned to the kitchen at Tony’s as executive chef and partner in February, she had a few fresh ideas including celebrating April 1, the day that in 2015 then-Mayor Annise Parker declared as Tony Vallone Day in Houston. And so it was that on last Friday night (April 1), the Houston fine dining restaurant was packed with fans of the late chef/restaurateur as well as of the cuisine which for more than 50 years has been pleasing the city’s cognoscenti.

It was an evening celebrating Houston’s original master of fine dining and the 57 years he helmed the renowned restaurant that was long the only place in town to-see-and-be seen. In honor of Tony Vallone, Donna Vallone and McLean orchestrated a festive soirée that featured many of the late restaurateur’s favorites.

Guests were welcomed with coups of  Santa Margherita Prosecco and martini glasses with Hangar One Vodka while six-piece band The Moment filled the entire dining room with rocking sounds.

Surprises were promised and the team delivered. Guests were treated to first servings of caponata in Reggiano cups followed by Tony’s famed flaming salt-crusted red snapper with Barolo wine sauce. For the presentation, waiters paraded through the open dining room carrying platters of the flaming fish, guests applauding. From there diners had their choice of entrees including the roasted Long Island Duck and escargot and bone marrow. In the end, the lucky dinners had their choice of Tony’s favorite desserts — either apricot or tiramisu soufflés.

Margaret and TJ Farnsworth (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Margaret and T.J. Farnsworth at the Tony’s Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

While guests dined there was much remembrance of great times enjoyed at Tony’s. Barbara and Charles Hurwitz recalled the great late night meals, usually following a black-tie gala, of French toast and the crispiest bacon on the planet. Houston Association of Realtors CEO Bob Hale shared tales of HAR‘s annual dinner, a continuing tradition, when the entire restaurant is filled with realtors and agents. Plastic surgeon Dr. Fred Aguilar reminisced about the special dinner celebration that he and wife Kelly hosted in Tony’s intimate wine library, the perfect place for opening his treasured bottle of a 1970 Chateau d’Yquem.

The Vallone family filled one long table, including Lauri and Remo Mazzini, Lia Vallone, Donna Vallone, and Carrie and John Vallone.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1

PC Seen: Van and David Greenberg, Betty and Manny Leal, Sheree and Norman Frede, Danielle Ellis, Denise and Sam Malone, Janeen and Julian Fertitta, Anna and Scott McLean, Tim Wilson, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Donae and Rob Chramosta, and architect Shafik Rifaat, who designed the restaurant.

Tony Vallone GMFarishRiversSaltCrustedSnapper (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
ApricotSoufflé (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Dr. Russ and Laura Levenson (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Julian and Janeen Fertitta and guests (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
KateMcLeanJohnVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
LauriRemoMazziniLiaValloneDonnaValloneCarrieJohnVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Margaret and TJ Farnsworth (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
rob chramosta, donae chramosta, sheree frede, norman frede (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
SaltCrustedSnapper (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
ShereeFrede (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
tonys-27 (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
VanGreenberg (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
AustinWaiterDonnaVallone (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Brian and Gretchen Brossa (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Clayton and Ginya Trier, Scott and Anna McLean, Dr. Russ and Laura Levenson (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
EscargotBoneMarrow (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
8654 FM 2145
FOR SALE

8654 FM 2145
Ledbetter, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Ben Kastleman
This property is listed by: Ben Kastleman (713) 907-6909 Email Realtor
8654 FM 2145
8079 Red Bird Road
FOR SALE

8079 Red Bird Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Maddox
This property is listed by: Jack Maddox (832) 771-7152 Email Realtor
8079 Red Bird Road
000 Eckermann Road
FOR SALE

000 Eckermann Road
New Ulm, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
000 Eckermann Road
5360 Deer Lane
FOR SALE

5360 Deer Lane
Brenham, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5360 Deer Lane
453 N Washington Street
FOR SALE

453 N Washington Street
Round Top, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
453 N Washington Street
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X