Bryan Caswell’s Latest Chef Comeback Keeps the Memorial Restaurant Push Rolling — Latuli Jumps Into Houston’s Hot Food Scene

A culinary shift is underway as Houston’s top chefs venture into the Memorial area, showcasing some of the city’s brightest gastronomic talent a little west. Leading the movement, Aaron Bludorn opened Bar Bludorn in Hedwig Village, drawing eager foodies to his take on a local tavern. Michael Sambrooks followed suit with his spacious Central Texas-style BBQ joint, The Pit Room, in Memorial City. Now chef Bryan Caswell (formerly of Reef, El Real Tex-Mex, Stella Sola, Little Bigs) and longtime friend Allison Knight will join their culinary comrades with Latuli, a new restaurant slated to open in Memorial early next year.

The restaurant’s name, Latuli, creatively blends the first two letters of each of Knight’s three children’s names. Houston natives and longtime friends, Caswell and Knight are teaming up to establish an upscale yet family-friendly restaurant that promises a refreshing interpretation of Gulf Coast food, enriched with robust Texas flavors and a touch of global inspiration.

“Familiarity is key,” Caswell says. “Our guests, whether they live steps away, inside The Loop or in Katy, should recognize this place as their own. It has a menu that is both elevated and recognizable.”

Latuli exterior – artist rendering
Latuli is a Houston restaurant collaboration between chef Bryan Caswell (Reef, El Real Tex-Mex, Stella Sola, Little Big’s) and friend and business partner Allison Knight. It will open in the Hedwig Village area of Memorial in early 2025.

Meet The Latuli Dream Team

Knight relocated to the Memorial area five years ago. She brought with her a background in commercial real estate and finance. Spurred by her passion for cooking and entertaining, she decided to enroll in Houston’s Culinary Institute LeNotre. This move set the stage for Latuli in many ways.

Knight and her husband Pepper, Caswell’s best friend, are longstanding investors in each of Caswell’s previous restaurants. For the couple, it made sense to partner with Caswell and tap him to lead the kitchen and develop the menu at Latuli.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Caswell gained experience working alongside epicurean luminaries like Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Alfred Portale and Charlie Palmer. His career has taken him to acclaimed restaurants in global destinations like Hong Kong, Barcelona, New York and the Bahamas. In a notable return to his hometown, Vongerichten brought Caswell back to Houston in 2004 with the celebrated opening of Bank at The Hotel Icon downtown.

Now Knight is bringing Caswell back again.

“Our vision for Latuli is something effortlessly cool with plenty of character,” she says, “It’s a place with its own personality that’s both special for the neighborhood and appealing to discerning diners from across the city and around the world.

“It should feel as comfortable as home but also as indulgent as a vacation.”

Allison Knight is partnering with longtime friend chef Bryan Caswell to open Latuli in the Hedwig Village area of Memorial. (Courtesy of Gensler)
Allison Knight is partnering with longtime friend chef Bryan Caswell to open Latuli in the Hedwig Village area of Memorial. (Courtesy of Gensler)

Caswell and Knight envision Latuli as a place where Southern elegance meets Houston’s bravado. It will blend global influences with a commitment to farm-to-table practices. They also plan for Latuli to celebrate both the Gulf’s bounty and the traditions of cattle ranching, ensuring each holds equal importance.

To make a bold decor statement, Knight hired New York-based designer Alfredo Paredes. Paredes is the founder and creative director of Alfredo Paredes Studio. He notably styled the interiors of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar NYC and Ralph’s Paris.

“To create a memorable dining experience at Latuli, I pulled inspiration from Houston’s global influences and cultures,” Paredes notes. “It’s a restaurant grounded in sophistication and feels timeless.

“Drawing from my numerous visits to the city, I crafted the interiors to reflect a luxurious Texas lifestyle. An earth-toned color palette pairs harmoniously with the wood and stone materials throughout.”

Latuli is slated to open in early February 2025. The new restaurant is located in Hedwig Village at 8900 Gaylord Drive.

