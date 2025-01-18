fbpx
Restaurants / Lists

Houston’s Most Romantic Restaurants — 12 Swoon-Worthy Spots Where It’s Easy To Fall In Love

For Valentine's Day Or Any Other Special Night

BY // 01.17.25
Emilia's Havana is restaurant magnate Ben Berg's gift to Houston sophisticates who crave something different in their nightlife adventures. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
BCN Taste & Tradition in Montrose is popular with romantics as well as serious foodies
BCN Taste & Tradition a fine dining choice for a romantic evening.
PaperCity Readers think BCN Taste & Tradition is the Houston restaurant most deserving of a Michelin star.
Elegant dining is on the menu at Brennan's Houston as is romance.
The quaint bar at Brennan's is perfect for a romantic tête-à-tête
Since 2000 Da Marco has been creating romantic evenings filled with sophisticated Italian fare.
Monkeys traipse across the wallpaper at Emilia's Havana, a chic speakeasy entered through The Annie Café kitchen. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, brings old world French fare in a fine dining atmsophere.
The Mexican-inspired Flora delivers romance on the banks of Buffalo Bayou. (Photo by Jack Thompson)
The $1 million patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, presents a romantic dining spot.
A side exit from the patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, is decked in florals and vine. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Bemelmans-inspired mural at The Marigold Club wraps around the dining room, hand-painted by Pauline de Roussy de Sales.
Luxe interiors add to the dining experience at The Marigold Club
Designed in part by the Texas-based architecture group FoxFox Studios, the Marigold Club's intimate dining room is appointed with plush moss and marigold-colored velvet upholstery replete with bouillon fringe cosseting each diner’s seat in comfort. (Photo by Arturo Olmos)
Tony's fine dining establishment as been the restaurant for romance for decades.
Tony's fine dining establishment as been the restaurant for romance for decades.
Turner's cozy bar provides a glamorous entrance to the Post Oak Boulevard restaurant.
If you follow me on Instagram you know that my husband Shafik Rifaat and I are fairly romantic. There is little we like better in the way of dining than settling in at a table for two in some of Houston’s most romantic restaurants, good choices for Valentine’s Day and any other romantic day.

To prep for love moments, I’ve queried a few friends and taken into account my thoughts on Houston’s most romantic restaurants. The result is a dozen can’t-go-wrong restaurants for a love worthy evening. The food, of course, earns credits as well. There are many other Houston restaurants that we frequent and adore, but these romantic selections enjoy an intimacy, a quiet charm that ignores the popular see-and-be-seen ambience. The list is presented in alphabetical order.

Here are Houston’s Most Romantic Restaurants:

At a mere 1,637 square feet, with seating for only 50, Turner’s beckons those who are young at heart.

