The Woodlands’ Top Restaurants Jump Into the Houston Restaurant Weeks Fun — Where You Should Eat This Foodie Holiday

Chef Thomas and Liz Bille own the new Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring. (Photo by Foodie Cinematic)

A seasonal twist on the ever-popular warm butter cake adds blueberries and lemon at Mastro's Ocean Club in The Woodlands.

The light and bright interior of Good Charlie's has booth, table and hightop seating available around seven TV screens.

Chargrilled oysters are available in several flavors at Good Charlie's in The Woodlands.

Don’t let the Houston Restaurant Weeks’ name fool you. This is very much a foodie holiday in The Woodlands too. This year, many of The Woodlands’ best restaurants are joining in and offering discounted meals to help to raise funds for the Houston Food Bank from this Thursday, August 1 through Monday, September 2 (Labor Day).

Participating restaurants serve specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), with choices available for dine-in and takeout. A portion of the cost of each meal goes to vital food banks in Montgomery County, Houston and Galveston, along with original HRW founder Cleverly Stone’s foundation. Many restaurants offer optional menu upgrades too, often with premium ingredients such as lobster.

It’s easy to check the entire list of Participating Restaurants, but there are a number that stand out in The Woodlands region. Why not try a new spot or a restaurant you’ve always wanted to eat at?

Here are some restaurants in The Woodlands you’ll definitely want to check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks:

Amrina

Amrina is one of the best restaurants in the entire greater Houston region period. This fine dining Indian restaurant with an eclectic menu is offering a three course dinner menu for Houston Restaurant Weeks, with several upgrades available. The restaurant’s signature dessert, cardamom chocolate mousse, with jaggery caramel and 24 carat gold kiss is on the menu and should not be missed.

Several vegan and vegetarian choices, along with gluten free options, also beckon. While walk-ins are welcome at Amrina, getting reservations would be a good idea at this top tier restaurant.

Belly of the Beast

Belly of the Beast, just off Gosling, is another don’t miss spot for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Chef Thomas Bille has put together a dinner menu with three fabulous courses for just $39.

Mastro’s Ocean Club

Mastro’s Ocean Club is a returning Houston Restaurants Weeks participant this year. General manager TJ Bellow appreciates the annual event.

“The best part about participating in Restaurant Week is the opportunity to connect to new guests who are not yet familiar with the Mastro’s brand,” Bellow tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Getting the chance to allow people to connect with us and see what makes us unique is a truly wonderful opportunity.”

Mastro’s signature warm butter cake is one of three dessert offerings on this Woodlands restaurant’s HRW menu.

The Woodlands Houston Restaurant Weeks First Timers

The Woodlands also boasts a number of Houston Restaurant Week first timers. Good Charlie’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Kitchen is one newcomer, bringing its famous charbroiled oysters.

Good Charlie’s founder and managing partner Jim Hallers has supported the Montgomery County Food Bank in the past, but he believes the interest in Good Charlie’s has reached a wider geographic area and he hopes for a large dinner turnout.

Porta’Vino and Zanti’s are participating for the first time too. “It’s a wonderful way to invite Woodlands residents into our restaurant who haven’t dined with us before or it’s been awhile,” Zanti’s Stacy Garza says.

The Audrey and Reel Cinema, in Market Street, are participating for the first time two – and have some pretty sweet special menus.

Sixty million meals and $21 million dollars raised to date certainly make Houston Restaurant Weeks a blockbuster fundraiser. And The Woodlands is all in.