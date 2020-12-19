Houston Restaurants Open on Christmas and Christmas Eve for Dine-In and Takeout — Your 2020 Holiday Eating Guide

Christmas is right around the corner, starting to close what was somehow simultaneously both the longest and quickest year in memory — and that in itself is worth celebrating. But who wants to cook on Christmas in 2020? This year has been hard enough. Why not let one of Houston’s best Christmas restaurants do the work?

Whether you’re looking for a traditional Christmas meal or something more unique, you’ll find it on this list. Houston is one of the most diverse and exciting food cities in America — and Christmas should be no exception. These are the best Houston restaurants open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas for dine in and takeout.