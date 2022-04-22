How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dallas

It’s never too early to plan holiday celebrations, especially if you want to book a good spot to enjoy Texas’ favorite reason to drink margaritas, eat tacos, and listen to live mariachi bands. Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory at the Battle of Puebla, lands on a Thursday this year, but some spots are keeping the celebrations going all weekend long.

On May 7, make sure to check out the Dallas Cinco de Mayo 2022 parade and fiestas at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. This authentic event includes the parade step off at 10 am, followed by awards, DJs, and more festivities.

Here is your guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Dallas.