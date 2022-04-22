Restaurants / Lists

How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dallas

Mariachi Bands, Margaritas, Tacos, and More Festivities

04.22.22
JAXON Cinco de Mayo

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at JAXON with specialty cocktails and live music. (Courtesy)

It’s never too early to plan holiday celebrations, especially if you want to book a good spot to enjoy Texas’ favorite reason to drink margaritas, eat tacos, and listen to live mariachi bands. Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory at the Battle of Puebla, lands on a Thursday this year, but some spots are keeping the celebrations going all weekend long.

On May 7, make sure to check out the Dallas Cinco de Mayo 2022 parade and fiestas at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. This authentic event includes the parade step off at 10 am, followed by awards, DJs, and more festivities.

Here is your guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Dallas.

Four Corners Brewing Co.

The Cedars

1311 S. Ervay Street
Dallas, TX 75215  |  Map

 

Website

four-corners

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the El Mercadito DFW festival on May 1.

On May 1 from noon to 6 pm, head to this Cedars neighborhood brewery for a Cinco de Mayo festival. El Mercadito DFW is a free event featuring food, mariachis, live bands, ballet folklórico, kid’s activities, and more.

Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex

Knox-Henderson

2722 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex Dallas

Joe Leo celebrates its one-year anniversary this Cinco de Mayo.

This new Tex-Mex restaurant on Fitzhugh Avenue is celebrating Cinco de Mayo (and its one-year anniversary) on May 5. Come celebrate with a mariachi band, $20 Pacifico buckets, a performance by DJ LUV SSIK, face painting, and a Casamigos happy hour tequila tasting in the upstairs Cactus Club.

Te Deseo

Uptown

2700 Olive Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-646-1314

Website

Te Deseo Dallas

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Harwood District's Te Deseo. (Courtesy of Te Deseo)

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at this Harwood District Mexican restaurant on Thursday, May 5 from noon to 4 pm. There will be a special three-course lunch, drink specials ($25 shots of Don Julio 1942 and $10 margs), a taco station (five tacos for $15), and live mariachi from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Legacy Food Hall

Plano

7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-846-4255

Website

Legacy Food Hall

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo weekend at Plano's Legacy Food Hall with tacos, margs, and live music.

Head to Plano’s Legacy Food Hall on May 5 for a Cinco de Mayo extravaganza. There will be a Selena tribute band, a live donkey (named Klyde!), margarita happy hour, and more. The festivities will continue on Saturday with five margarita specialties and entertainment. Register for the free event here.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden

Downtown

311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-838-1422

Website

JAXON Cinco de Mayo

Enjoy a fiesta with speciality cocktails at JAXON this Cinco de Mayo.

Fiesta at this Texas kitchen and beer garden in downtown Dallas this Cinco de Mayo with specialty cocktails (spiked agua frescas), live mariachi, and Folklorico dance performances, as well as DJ Turo.

Taqueria La Ventana

Multiple Locations

1611 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

Website

Dia de los Muertos Dallas

Taqueria La Ventana is hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at its downtown Dallas location on May 5.

This favorite Dallas taco spot is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 2 pm to 10 pm at their downtown location. On Thursday, May 5, join the celebration with live music, street tacos, drink specials, and more.

The Rustic

Uptown

656 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-730-0596

Website

The Rustic Dallas

Uptown’s outdoor music haven is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday, May 5 from 11 am to 11 pm. There will be mariachi music, photo opportunities, $20 beer buckets, and more. RSVP for free here.

Uno Mas

Downtown

1525 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Uno Mas Dallas

Head to downtown Dallas' Uno Mas for Cinco de Mayo this year.

On May 5 from 11 am to 11 pm, head to this downtown Dallas Tex-Mex spot for a Cinco de Mayo celebration including a mariachi band, face painting, salsa dancing, a DJ, and pinata giveaway.

Vidorra

Multiple Locations

2642 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

972-215-0640

Website

Vidorra Dallas

Vidorra has one of the coolest rooftop patios to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dallas.

This Cinco de Mayo, both Vidorra locations are having live mariachi bands from 6 pm to 8 pm, $4 select beers, $5 select wines, $6 Vidorritas, and $30 large format Vidorritas from 3 pm to 6 pm. There will also be giveaways to celebrate the night and a featured cocktail with Casadores.

