How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dallas
Mariachi Bands, Margaritas, Tacos, and More FestivitiesBY Megan Ziots // 04.22.22
It’s never too early to plan holiday celebrations, especially if you want to book a good spot to enjoy Texas’ favorite reason to drink margaritas, eat tacos, and listen to live mariachi bands. Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory at the Battle of Puebla, lands on a Thursday this year, but some spots are keeping the celebrations going all weekend long.
On May 7, make sure to check out the Dallas Cinco de Mayo 2022 parade and fiestas at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. This authentic event includes the parade step off at 10 am, followed by awards, DJs, and more festivities.
Here is your guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Dallas.
On May 1 from noon to 6 pm, head to this Cedars neighborhood brewery for a Cinco de Mayo festival. El Mercadito DFW is a free event featuring food, mariachis, live bands, ballet folklórico, kid’s activities, and more.
This new Tex-Mex restaurant on Fitzhugh Avenue is celebrating Cinco de Mayo (and its one-year anniversary) on May 5. Come celebrate with a mariachi band, $20 Pacifico buckets, a performance by DJ LUV SSIK, face painting, and a Casamigos happy hour tequila tasting in the upstairs Cactus Club.
Te Deseo
Uptown
2700 Olive Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at this Harwood District Mexican restaurant on Thursday, May 5 from noon to 4 pm. There will be a special three-course lunch, drink specials ($25 shots of Don Julio 1942 and $10 margs), a taco station (five tacos for $15), and live mariachi from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Legacy Food Hall
Plano
7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
Head to Plano’s Legacy Food Hall on May 5 for a Cinco de Mayo extravaganza. There will be a Selena tribute band, a live donkey (named Klyde!), margarita happy hour, and more. The festivities will continue on Saturday with five margarita specialties and entertainment. Register for the free event here.
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
Downtown
311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Fiesta at this Texas kitchen and beer garden in downtown Dallas this Cinco de Mayo with specialty cocktails (spiked agua frescas), live mariachi, and Folklorico dance performances, as well as DJ Turo.
This favorite Dallas taco spot is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 2 pm to 10 pm at their downtown location. On Thursday, May 5, join the celebration with live music, street tacos, drink specials, and more.
The Rustic
Uptown
656 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Uptown’s outdoor music haven is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday, May 5 from 11 am to 11 pm. There will be mariachi music, photo opportunities, $20 beer buckets, and more. RSVP for free here.
On May 5 from 11 am to 11 pm, head to this downtown Dallas Tex-Mex spot for a Cinco de Mayo celebration including a mariachi band, face painting, salsa dancing, a DJ, and pinata giveaway.
Vidorra
Multiple Locations
2642 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
This Cinco de Mayo, both Vidorra locations are having live mariachi bands from 6 pm to 8 pm, $4 select beers, $5 select wines, $6 Vidorritas, and $30 large format Vidorritas from 3 pm to 6 pm. There will also be giveaways to celebrate the night and a featured cocktail with Casadores.